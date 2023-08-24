LUFKIN — As UFC announcer Bruce Buffer would say, “it’s time!”
The offseason is complete, and the main event is here.
In this case, the main event is the high school football season, and it’s Tyler Legacy at Lufkin in the 59th edition of this rivalry, which Lufkin leads 39-18-1. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on John Outlaw Memorial Field at Abe Martin Stadium in Lufkin.
It’s also the high school head coaching debut of Beau Trahan, who spent the past 15 seasons on the coaching staffs at Baylor University and The University of Tulsa.
“As you can imagine, we’re extremely fired up,” Trahan said. “We’ve been working really hard since February, and now we get to go out and compete against everybody else. This is what it’s all about. We are guaranteed 10 Fridays. Lufkin and Coach (Todd) Quick do a great job. They have a great team with playmakers everywhere. It will be a challenge. The guys are ready, we’ve got a good plan in, and now we just have to go execute.”
Lufkin 6-4 last season and missed the playoffs for the second straight season after 23 consecutive postseason appearances. Legacy went 2-8 last season and missed the playoffs after going to the playoffs in the previous three seasons.
“We were mad,” senior linebacker Brooks Gallagher said. “It was embarrassing, and we’re ready to change that.”
It starts against a Lufkin team that grabbed a 31-23 win over the Red Raiders in last season’s opener at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
“It’s definitely in my mind,” Gallagher said. “I would love to go out there and win and beat them in their own house. That would be nice.”
“I think we have a chip on our shoulder from last year,” senior quarterback Luke Wolf said. “They came here and beat us. I think if we can go there and beat them, it will give us some confidence.”
Lufkin is led on offense by four-star running back Kedren Young, who is committed to Notre Dame.
“He is an extremely talented young man,” Trahan said. “Notre Dame doesn’t miss on things like that. We have to be gap sound, contain him and get him on the ground. It’s about everybody doing their job, rallying to the ball and trying to slow him down.”
Young had 237 carries for 1,751 yards and 19 touchdowns last season. Young has the four of the five highest single-game rushing totals in Lufkin history, including 317 yards last season against McKinney North.
“He’s a good back, and he’s going to be great in college, but if you wrap him up and get a bunch of hats on him, he will go down,” Gallagher said.
Defensively, Lufkin is led by four-star defensive lineman Zion Williams, who has several offers including Alabama, Texas, Texas Tech, Baylor and Texas A&M.
“It starts up front with their defensive line,” Trahan said. “The nose guard is a good football player. They switched to a three-man front in their scrimmage, so we have planned for both. We noticed they have athletes on the field across the board, so we have to do a good job of reading our keys, throwing and catching the football, taking care of the football and have no self-inflicted wounds.”
“They have a really good defensive line,” Wolf said. “I think that’s going to be the main thing we have to worry about.”
Following Friday’s opener, the Red Raiders will take on the crosstown rival Tyler Lions on Sept. 1 at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.