More than 60 schools and more than 1,500 runners will be competing in the Tyler Legacy cross country meet Saturday morning at Lindsey Park in Tyler.
Participating schools are Arp, Athens Christian Preparatory Academy, Atlanta, Benton Middle School, Boulter Middle School, Brook Hill Middle School, Brook Hill, Brown Middle School, Brownsboro, Bullard, Caldwell Arts Academy Middle School, Carrolton Ranchview, Center, Longview Christian Heritage Classical School, Como-Pickton, Como-Pickton Middle School, Cumberland Academy, Elysian Fields, Grace Community Middle School, Grand Saline, Hawkins, Henderson, Henderson Full Armor Christian, Hudson, Huffman Hargrave, Hughes Springs, Jacksonville, Jefferson, Tyler King’s Academy Christian, LaPoynor, Lindale, Longview Spring Hill, Lufkin, Mildred, Mildred Middle School, Moore Middle School, Nacogdoches, New Summerfield, Palestine, Palestine Westwood, Quitman, Rockwall, Rockwall-Heath, Royse City, Rusk, Scurry-Rosser, Tenaha, Texas High, Three Lakes Middle School, Tyler All Saints Episcopal, Tyler Grace Community, Tyler High, Tyler HEAT, Tyler Hubbard Middle School, Tyler Legacy, Tyler Bishop Gorman, Van, Waskom, West Rusk, White Oak, Whitehouse, Winona.
The girls open division 5K will be at 6:45 a.m. The varsity boys open division 5K will be at 7:15 a.m. The combined JV boys division 5K will be at 7:45 a.m. The small school division (1A-4A) varsity boys division 5K will be at 8:15 a.m. The small school division (1A-4A) varsity girls two-mile run will be at 8:45 a.m. The small school division (1A-4A) JV girls two-mile run will be at 9:05 a.m. The middle school boys 2-mile run will be at 9:30 a.m., and the middle school girls 2-mile run will be at 9:50 a.m.