Tyler Legacy’s cross country team competed at the McKinney Boyd Bronco Stampede on Saturday.
The Red Raiders placed seventh, and the Lady Raiders finished 11th.
Michael Peveto was Legacy’s top boys finisher at 11th place in a time of 16:12.7. Other Legacy boys runners were Mason Maldonado, 41st, 16:54.9; Warren Feldman, 52nd, 17:20.9; Brady Filla, 62nd, 17:31.5; Jonathan Rodriguez, 71st, 17:44.4; Benjamin Valle, 89th, 18:14.3; and Colton Zolkoski, 118th, 20;13.8.
Maddry East was the top finisher for the Legacy girls at 21st with a time of 20:02.9. Other Legacy girls runners were Joselyn Bryner, 32nd, 20;24.6; Mila Teuber, 66th, 21:50.5; Lilly Boulden, 72nd, 21:58.6; Landry lay, 73rd, 22:03.2; Madyson Maddox, 75th, 22:12.7; Abigail Luhrs, 80th, 22:23.2; Emily Tandy, 82nd, 22:33.1.
Legacy will compete at the Pine Tree Mike Darby Cross Country Invitational at 8 a.m. Friday in Longview.