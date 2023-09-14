The #bEASTTexas hashtag was on the national stage during Saturday’s Texas vs. Alabama football showdown.
Tylerites Kitan Crawford (Texas) and Jamarion Miller (Alabama) were in the big game and were highlighted by the ESPN cameras in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
There was also a one-on-one meeting between the two as Crawford, a 2020 John Tyler High School graduate, tackled Miller, a 2022 Tyler Legacy High School graduate, during the contest.
Crawford, who plays defensive back and is a special teams guru for the Longhorns, had five tackles against the Crimson Tide in the Longhorns’ 34-24 upset win.
Miller, who plays running back and is also on special teams for Alabama, had two carries for six yards against Texas. In the opener against Middle Tennessee, Miller had four carries for 14 yards.
Crawford, a Physical Culture and Sports major, has played in 35 games for Texas, while also earning earned Academic All-Big 12 First Team honors in 2021. He is also a three-time member of the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll (fall 2020, spring 2021, spring 2022).
Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy told On3’s Matt Zentiz that Crawford generated buzz thanks to a strong Week 2 performance against ‘Bama.
Crawford’s big play was in the first quarter when he kept a Ryan Sanborn punt from reaching the end zone. He rushed down the field, leaped high and swatted the football back as the Crimson Tide had to set up shop inside the 5.
Alabama QB Jalen Milroe later threw an interception on the series.
This is what Nagy told Zentiz about Crawford:
“Crawford was a guy whose practice energy got our attention three weeks ago when we visited Austin,” Nagy said. “Spoke to his safeties coach, former Texas star player Blake Gideon, during pre-game and he thinks Crawford will get drafted and make a 53-man NFL roster based off his special teams prowess alone and we agree with him. Crawford made an immediate impact on the first punt of the game, showing off his 10.6 100-meter speed to save a ball from going into the end zone and forced Alabama to start its opening drive at the 3-yard line.
“Played more on defense than we’ve seen in many games and stood out with his closing burst, both as a run defender and blitzer. Came fast from depth on one blitz and forced Tide QB Jalen Millroe to step up in the pocket for a sack. NFL teams are looking to find proven special teams aces in rounds 5-7 and Crawford will be one of those guys this year. He has logged over 600 special teams snaps over his Texas career with 100+ on all four units (102 kick return, 277 kickoff, 130 punt return, 101 punt).”
Both Alabama and Texas are in action this week.
The Crimson Tide (1-1) travel to Tampa, Florida to meet South Florida in a 2:30 p.m. start (TV: ABC) at Raymond James Stadium.
The Longhorns (2-0) return to Austin to face Wyoming in a 7 p.m. kickoff (TV: Longhorn Network) at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
King slings 4 TD passes
In his first year at Georgia Tech, former Longview High School standout Haynes King is putting up big numbers for the Yellow Jackets.
King has GaTech averaging 533 yards and 41 points while producing 312 passing yards a game.
The former Texas Q&M quarterback leads the Atlantic Coast Conference with a 301.5-yard passing average and seven passing touchdowns.
In his second game under center for Georgia Tech, King passed for 290 yards and four touchdowns in a 48-13 win over South Carolina State on Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta.
King completed 21 of 29 passes as the Yellow Jackets (1-1) churned out 578 yards of total offense.
“This week we honed in and we preached about execution,” King said. “We still left some stuff out there, and the drives we didn’t finish it was up to us. We messed it up, a lack of execution right there.”
Georgia Tech got the program’s 750th win, becoming the 21st FBS team and the fourth from the ACC to reach that milestone.
The Yellow Jackets travel to Oxford, Mississippi on Saturday to meet the Mississippi Rebels. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. (TV: SEC Network) at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.