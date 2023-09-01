CLASS 6A
Aldine Nimitz 53, Cypress Ridge 0
Alief Taylor 41, Houston Westside 7
Baytown Sterling 28, Clute Brazoswood 23
Byron Nelson 62, McKinney Boyd 3
Conroe 28, Aldine Eisenhower 0
Cypress Woods 50, Fort Bend Dulles 7
Edinburg Vela 45, Edinburg 24
Fort Bend Travis 42, Richmond Foster 20
Garland Lakeview Centennial 24, Dallas Skyline 22
Hurst Bell 16, Irving MacArthur 3
Killeen 48, Round Rock Stony Point 40
Klein 45, Katy Seven Lakes 7
Klein Cain 48, The Woodlands College Park 27
Klein Oak 35, Katy Cinco Ranch 6
Laredo Johnson 21, Laredo Cigarroa 0
Laredo United 34, SA Northside Marshall 7
Odessa 22, EP Americas 20
Pasadena 32, Houston Spring Woods 9
Pasadena Memorial 71, Fort Bend Kempner 6
Pasadena South Houston 34, Houston Sterling 14
Pflugerville Hendrickson 26, Killeen Ellison 21
Plano 33, Keller Central 7
Richmond George Ranch 41, Katy Taylor 15
Round Rock Westwood 49, Austin 14
SA Northside Holmes 49, SA MacArthur 42
San Benito 58, Brownsville Pace 0
Tomball Memorial 62, Cypress Creek 6
Weslaco 24, Harlingen South 6
CLASS 5A
Angleton 28, Houston Clear Lake 3
Bastrop 41, Leander 40
Carrollton Turner 76, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 19
CC Moody 20, Bishop 0
Corsicana 34, North Garland 16
Crowley 29, Mansfield Legacy 3
Denton 38, FW Chisholm Trail 35
Denton Braswell 55, Keller Fossil Ridge 21
Frisco Wakeland 34, FW Brewer 27
Greenville 35, Frisco Liberty 2
Gregory-Portland 36, CC Carroll 6
Humble Kingwood Park 35, Katy Morton Ranch 27
Lake Dallas 41, Frisco Centennial 3
Mansfield Timberview 54, Arlington Hou 20
Mansfield Timberview 55, Arlington Sam Houston 14
Midlothian 32, Ennis 17
Montgomery Lake Creek 57, Fort Bend Elkins 6
North Forney 42, Garland Rowlett 14
Pflugerville Weiss 44, Austin LBJ 19
PSJA Memorial 53, Brownsville Porter 20
SA McCollum 54, SA Highlands 26
Saginaw Boswell 66, Mansfield Lake Ridge 41
Texas City 17, Galveston Ball 10
West Mesquite 17, Mesquite Poteet 14
Wylie East 49, Grand Prairie 0
CLASS 4A
Big Spring 32, Lubbock 21
Dallas Hillcrest 22, Carrollton Ranchview 19
Houston North Forest 51, Houston Chavez 6
Houston Washington 40, Houston Austin 0
Port Isabel 48, Rio Hondo 20
Venus 33, FW South Hills 18
CLASS 3A
Alba-Golden 52, Linden-Kildare 0
Big Lake Reagan County 57, McCamey 27
Corsicana Mildred 35, Cayuga 12
Daingerfield 34, Tatum 17
Frankston 49, Huntington 20
Gunter 64, Walnut Grove 24
Mathis 36, Taft 14
San Diego 28, Kingsville King 7
CLASS 2A
Beckville 60, Joaquin 28
Booker 34, Claude 8
Bovina 24, Seagraves 18
Gladewater Union Grove 45, Cumby 14
Harleton 43, Bogata Rivercrest 38
CLASS 1A
Apple Springs 61, Fruitvale 12
Gilmer Union Hill 62, Burkeville 13
Gustine 48, Buckholts 0
Happy 46, Follett 42
Loop 105, Midland Holy Cross 60
Mertzon Irion County 46, Spur 0
Miami 54, Lefors 0
O’Donnell 62, Lenorah Grady 44
Ranger 54, Paint Rock 6
Rochelle 72, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 23
Silverton 64, Paducah 46
Westbrook 60, Jonesboro 14
Whiteface 65, Grandfalls-Royalty 6
Wilson 42, Afton Patton Springs 12
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Austin NYOS 47, Williamson County Home School 36
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 38, Bruni 0
SA Sunnybrook 50, SA Lutheran 0
OTHER
Alpha Omega 62, Divine Savior Academy 14
Azle Christian School 70, Wildorado 46
Bulverde Gloria Deo 48, Austin TSD 0
Eunice , N.M. 48, Ropesville Ropes 6
FW Benbrook 34, Iowa Park 28, OT
Grayson Christian 52, Arlington St. Paul 35
Houston Northside def. Houston KIPP Northeast , forfeit
Joshua Johnson County 72, Waco Christian 23
Longview East Texas Christian 46, Chester 0
Lubbock Home School Titans 55, Amarillo San Jacinto 20
N. Richland Hills Richland 28, Haltom 24
Sotomayor 45, SA South San Antonio 0
