Alba-Golden (3-0) vs. Big Sandy (1-2)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Thursday/Wildcat Stadium (N. Wildcat Dr., Big Sandy 75755)
Notable
Alba-Golden: QB Easton Campbell (25 of 35, 587 yards, 6 TDs) … RB Jake Hallman (16 carries, 301 yards, 5 TDs) … WR Kaden “Boogie” Trimble (12 catches, 225 yards, 2 TDs) …. Mason Smith (23 tackles) … WR/DB Gavin Parker (3 catches, 174 yards; 3 INT)
Big Sandy: DL/OL Brennon Ference ... QB Kayden Smith (25 of 49, 295 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT; 16 carries, 104 yards, 1 TD) ... RB/DB Malijah Francis (32 carries, 176 yards, 3 TDs) ... WR Jadavia Sanders (11 catches, 154 yards)
Did you know: Alba-Golden has not allowed a point this season, while also scoring 55.3 points per game … Alba-Golden took a 43-25 win over Big Sandy last season.
Last week: Alba-Golden 58, Clarksville 0; Big Sandy 15, Linden-Kildare 6
Up next: Quinlan Boles at Alba-Golden; Beckville at Big Sandy
Winona (1-2) vs. Frankston (2-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Thursday/Jeff and Opal Austin Stadium, 100 West Perry Street, Frankston, 75763
Notable
Winona: RB/DB LurBryson Ross ... QB/LB Josh Rice ... WR/DB Cabron Hampton ... WR/LB Jordan Pullum
Frankston: ATH AJ Donnell (14 of 26, 135 yards; 29 carries, 277 yards, 3 TDs; 6 catches, 170 yards, 1 TD) … RB Kaymon Davis (36 carries, 360 yards, 1 TD) … RB/LB Tyler Rogers (22 carries, 191 yards, 2 TDs; 29 tackles, 4 sacks, 3 TFL, 1 FF, 1 INT) ... DB/WR Conlan Lemay (36 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 INT) … QB Carson Bizzell (12 of 23, 278 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
Did you know: Winona took a 23-16 win over Frankston last season.
Last week: Winona 13, Redwater 8; Frankston 14, Groveton 7
Up next: Edgewood at Winona; Frankston at Harleton
Cumby (0-3) vs. All Saints (3-0)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Thursday/Mewbourne Field, 2695 S. SW Loop 323, Tyler 75701
Notable
Cumby: QB Chett Vaughan ... RB Dakari Johnson ... RB/DB Braylon Boggs ... WR/DB Jace Evans ...
All Saints: DL Isaac Diaz (senior) ... DL Hunter Martin (junior) ... DL Calvi Courtney (junior) ... DL Bobby Arthur (freshman) ...
Did you know: According to TexasFootball.com, All Saints is favored by 7 points. ... Cumby won last year’s game, 50-0. ... All Saints suffered a number of injuries last week against Bishop Gorman. All Saints Coach Drew Starnes said Jak Pettigrew will start at quarterback this week. ... Starnes added there were positives last week, “We had numerous positives from the Gorman game. We tackled very well on defense and our offensive line blocked very well. Darek Kaminski and Emerson Hadnot had great returns on kickoff which gave us very good field position. Calvi Courtney and Colten Mitcham led our defense in tackles.”
Last week: Fort Worth Mercy Culture Prep 40, Cumby 24; Bishop Gorman 34, All Saints 6
Up next: Trenton at Cumby, Friday, Sept. 22; Lewisville Founders Classical Academy at All Saints, Friday, Sept. 22