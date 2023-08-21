BULLARD BROOK HILL GUARD
COACH: Scott Ryle (8th year at Brook Hill, 39-33; Overall, 56-47)
DISTRICT: TAPPS Division III, District 2
STADIUM: Young Field at Herrington Stadium, 22450 FM 2493 (Old Jacksonville Highway), Bullard, 75757 (Capacity: 2,500)
2021 RESULTS: 6-6
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 20/5 offensive/5 defensive
LETTERMAN LOST: 16
OFFENSE: Spread
DEFENSE: 3-4
TOP SENIORS: WR/DB Colton Richards ... QB Jonah McCown ... OL/DL Alexander Huhtaniemi ... OL/LB Luke Middleton ... OL/DL Luke Cundieff ... WR/DB Ryder Williams ... K Mio Engqvist ...
TOP JUNIORS: RB/LB Braxton Durrett ... FB/DL Brecklin Westbrook ... RB/DL Dylan Ouzts ...
TOP SOPHOMORES: RB/LB Hayden Watson ...
2023 OUTLOOK: Coach Scott Ryle enters his eighth year at Brook Hill. Ryle had one of his youngest teams last year, but the experience they gained will pay dividends in 2023. ... Richards led the team in tackles last year at outside linebacker (65 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 3 sacks), but will switch to cornerback this season. ... McCown took over at QB last year and threw for more than 2,000 yards with 23 TDs. Ryle said, "(McCown) has put in a lot of work in the offseason in order to improve on his 2022 campaign." ... Ryle added Huhtaniemi is a force on both sides of the ball. He had four sacks and nine tackles for loss last season. ... Ryle said Middleton has "high character and high motor." He had eight TFLs and three sacks. ... Durrett battled injuries last year and Ryle added, "was an impact player when healthy." He rushed for 200 yards and two TDs, along with a TD reception. Defensively, he had six TFLs, three sacks, a defensive TD and an interception. ... Westbook had 10 receptions and a TD last season. He had six TFLs, two sacks and a fumble recovery. ...
BISHOP GORMAN CRUSADERS
COACH: Ed Burns
DISTRICT: TAPPS Division IV District I
STADIUM: McCallum Stadium, 405 ESE Loop 323, Tyler 75701 (Capacity: 2,500)
2021 RESULTS: 3-8
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 15/2 offensive/2 defensive
LETTERMAN LOST: 13
OFFENSE: Multiple
DEFENSE: Multiple
TOP SENIORS: TE Robby Dowdell (6-1, 190) ... WR Eli Mafood (6-0, 180) ... OL/DL Samuel Kerzee (6-0, 180) ... OL/DL Zeke Conner (6-7, 280) ...
TOP JUNIORS: RB/LB Sean O'Neill (5-8, 170) ...
TOP SOPHOMORES: Jack Coan (5-9, 145) ...
2023 OUTLOOK: Burns has spent the past two seasons as the offensive coordinator for the Crusaders. Burns also served as the head middle school football, basketball and track coach, high school assistant basketball and track coach and strength and conditioning coach. ... Burns has coached football for six years overall. He was he the offensive coordinator for Willowbend Center RTC. He was also a running backs coach at his alma mater, Texas College. ... Burns was a four-sport athlete at Texas College, playing football, basketball and baseball, while also running track. Burns was a running back and wide receiver for the Steers and earned team MVP honors. He participated in the FCS Division I Senior Bowl All-Star Game. ... O'Neill rushed for 67 yards and two TDs on 10 carries, while Coan had four receptions for 27 yards. ... Dowdell is returning after 39 tackles last season with seven sacks. ... Coan had an interception last year. ...
GRACE COMMUNITY COUGARS
COACH: Tim Russell (2nd year at Grace, 9-2; previously at Harmony, Pine Tree, 22nd season as a head coach, 125-104-0)
DISTRICT: TAPPS Division II, District 2
STADIUM: Orville Rogers Field at Clyde-Perkins Stadium, 3001 University Blvd., Tyler, 75701 (Capacity: 1,507)
2021 RESULTS: 9-2
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 29/7 offensive/10 defensive
LETTERMAN LOST: 12
OFFENSE: Multiple Spread
DEFENSE: 3-4
TOP SENIORS: RB Grant Turner (5-10, 175) ... LB/K/P Blake Harmon (6-0, 220) ... LB Dylan Taylor (6-1, 225) ... OL/DL Seth Wilson (6-1, 235) ... LB/WR Turner Thomas (6-0, 175) ... LB/RB Cole Edens (6-1, 185) ... OL/DL Grant Faulkner (6-3, 230) ... OL/DL Matt Faulkner (6-3, 200) ... OL/DL Colton Masters (6-1, 235) ... WR/DB Aiden Hecht (6-0, 170)
TOP JUNIORS: QB/WR/DB JT Williams (6-0, 175) ... OL/DL Nic Boone (6-3, 225) ... WR/DB Lawson Livingston (6-0, 175) ... WR/LB Noah Felton (6-2, 185) ... WR/DB Lawson Livingston (5-11, 175)
TOP SOPHOMORES: QB/DB Zach Davis
2023 OUTLOOK: Tim Russell, who built a solid program at Harmony, enters hit second season at Grace. His Cougars went 9-2, rebounding from the 2021 season of 2-9. ... RB Turner returns and will be a three-year starter. He rushed for 472 yards and six touchdowns on 36 carries a year ago. He had 38 catches for 588 yards and a TD. ... Harmon is a great weapon whose kicks are almost 100% touchbacks. He was 6 of 6 in field goals and 43 of 45 on PATs, plus he had a 43-yard punting average. Defensively, he had 114 tackles with 14 tackles for loss and a fumble recovery. ... Russell calls Taylor a coach on the field who makes all the calls. He made 75 tackles last year with 22 tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries. ... Garner had 69 tackles, seven sacks and three fumble recoveries. ... Williams connected on 66 of 109 passing attempts for 1,241 yards with 17 touchdowns. He added 388 yards rushing with six TDs. ... Davis had three interceptions last year.
ALL SAINTS TROJANS
COACH: Drew Starnes (7th year, 18-41)
DISTRICT: TAPPS Independent
STADIUM: Mewbourne Field, 2695 S.SW Loop 323, Tyler, 75701 (Capacity: 1,628)
2021 RESULTS: 1-8
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 15/10 offensive/8 defensive
LETTERMAN LOST: 5
OFFENSE: Multiple I
DEFENSE: Eagle
TOP SENIORS: OL/DL Isaac Diaz (5-9, 215) ... WR/DB Colten Mitcham ... LB/HB/QB Carter Huffman ...
TOP JUNIORS: WR/DB Sam Jordan ... OL/DL Hunter Martin ... LB/HB Jackson Daniels ... OL/DL Payton Hernandez ... OL/DL Hudson Layne ...
TOP SOPHOMORES: QB Manny Mizer ... RB/DB Emerson Hadnot ... OL/DL Dylan Gallaher ...
TOP FRESHMAN: LB/RB Bruhn Henry ...
2023 OUTLOOK: Coach Starnes expects the Trojans to be stronger in 2023, "We have an experienced offensive line returning and our quarterback Manny Mizer has a year of experience under his belt. We will have a strong running game led by Emerson Hadnot and Bruhn Henry." ... Starnes added, "We also have a very strong incoming ninth grade class to add to a very experienced team." ...