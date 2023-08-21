UNION HILL BULLDOGS
COACH: Josh Bragdon
STADIUM: Billy Bass Stadium, 2197 FM 2088, Gilmer 75644
2022 RESULTS: 11-1/3-0 district
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 5/2 offense, 2 defense
LETTERMEN LOST: 6
OFFENSE: Jaybird, Balanced T
DEFENSE: 4-2
NOTABLES: QB/RB Logan dunn (5-8, 150) … RB/DB Devin Espinoza (5-8, 160) … SE Eli Mendoza (6-0, 180) … LB Jacob Brewster (5-7, 165) … Spread back E.J. Mowery (5-9, 150) … TE Levi Roberts (5-10, 175) … RB Peyton Dunn (5-9, 150) … Center Bryce Meadows (6-2, 210)
2023 OUTLOOK: The Bulldogs will be young and will likely take their lumps early, but the team’s overall athleticism, size and strength should kick in when it counts. Dunn (22 of 47, 500 yards, 16 TD, 1 interception; 115 rushing yards, 112 tackles) is a two-time all-state performer and the team’s vocal leader … Espinoza (116 passing yards, 2 TD; 915 rushing yards, 21 TD) could be in for a breakout season, and Brewster contributed on special teams and defense as a freshman
LEVERETT’S CHAPEL LIONS
COACH: Matt Everett
STADIUM: Lion Stadium, 8956 Highway 42/135 North, Laird Hill 75666
2022 RESULTS: 9-2/3-0 district
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 5/ 6 offense, 5 defense
LETTERMEN LOST: 4
OFFENSE: Spread
DEFENSE: Multiple
NOTABLES: Spread back DeMarion Brown … LB Blane Reeves … DB Trenton Wheat … WR Eduardo Espinosa … DL Joey Peery … DL Keaton Geter … WR Carson Ford … LB Corey Grant … DL Alec Vickers
2023 OUTLOOK: The return of district MVP Brown (103 of 168, 1,630 yards, 33 TD, 3 interceptions; 115 carries, 1,820 yards, 31 TDs) makes the Lions a legitimate threat to win every time they step on the field, but he has plenty of help with Espinosa (12 catches, 202 yards, 5 TD) and Ford (8 catches, 236 yards, 6 TD) back. The defense should be in good shape with the return of Wheat (42 tackles, 6 PBU), Peery (34 tackles, 12 TFL, 4 sacks), Geter (37 tackles, 8 TFL), Grant (35 tackles, 5 TFL. Vickers was lost in the third game with an injury, but will play a key role on defense in 2023
TRINIDAD TROJANS
COACH: Michael Warren
STADIUM: Trojan Field, 600 North West Street, Trinidad, 75163
2022 RESULTS: 2-8/1-2 district
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 4/ 4 offense, 3 defense
LETTERMEN LOST: 3
OFFENSE: Tight
DEFENSE: 3-2-1
NOTABLES: RB/DB Kacey Womack (5-9, 160) … OL/DL Jack Quinn (6-0, 180) … QB/RB Jack Stephens (6-0, 160) … FB/DL Jonah Hornbuckle (5-8, 185) … DB Colby Brown (6-0, 160)
2023 OUTLOOK: Overall team speed should help the Trojans rebound, especially if young players grow up quickly. Stephens (31 of 81, 462 yards, 6 TD) and Womack (104 carries, 783 yards, 7 TD) are proven veterans on the offensive side, and Quinn (41 tackles) is back to head up the defensive side.
CHRISTIAN HERITAGE SENTINELS
COACH: Griff Mauldin
STADIUM: Sentinel Field, 2715 FM 1855, Longview 75604
2022 RESULTS: 12-2/7-0 district (TAPPS 1A State Champs)
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 11/ 4 offense, 3 defense
LETTERMEN LOST: 4
OFFENSE: Multiple
DEFENSE: 2-1-3
NOTABLES: WR/LB Ethan Moczygemba(6-3, 195) … Utility/DB Abe Rutherford (5-7, 145) … RB/LB Thomas Peeler (5-7, 170) … OL/DL Slayde Hopson (5-9, 180) … Utility Luke Stone (5-7, 155) … QB/DL Owen Holcomb (5-9, 180)
2023 OUTLOOK: The Sentinels will rely on some young players, especially on defense, but enough veteran leadership and talent returns to make CHCS a legitimate threat to repeat as state champs. Moczygemba (31 catches, 436 yards, 10 TD; 98 tackles, 11 TFL) and Rutherford (136 yards rushing; 486 yards, 8 TDs passing; 15 catches, 248 yards, 5 TDs; 71 tackles, 4 interceptions) are dynamic playmakers, and Peeler (63 carries, 449 yards, 11 TD; 3 receiving TD; 64 tackles, 10 TFL) will be a huge weapon on both sides for the Sentinels. Holcomb saw ample playing time at QB as a freshman, and Stone (8 carries, 122 yards, 3 TD) flashed big play ability in limited offensive touches.