Football season never really ends in Texas.
Shortly after the last team is crowned state champion at Jerry World (the Y’all Mahal) in Arlington in December, all-district, all-area and all-state teams are unveiled.
This February, the University Interscholastic League will realign districts across the state, followed by National Signing Day.
With the remarkable amount of talent in East Texas, verbal pledges come from area players throughout the year. In April and May, the 6A and 5A teams can hold spring practice, and the state 7on7 tournament is held in June down in College Station.
Of course, players never really quit working out and preparing for a season if they want to actually make an impact for their teams in the fall.
Football season never ends, but I do think it has a beginning – and the magazine you are holding in your hands is the best place to start.
The Zone magazine is a combined effort of the sports, marketing, advertising, photography and design staffs at M. Roberts Media newspapers in East Texas.
It’s a labor of love for everyone involved, and we hope you enjoy it.
Inside, you’ll find Brandon Ogden’s cover story on the immense talent located in #bEASTTexas, along with a list of the top games to watch in 2023, an updated list of coaching changes and coaching records, the 16th annual East Texas Preseason Dream Team, the preseason #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 polls, staff predictions, previews for nearly 140 teams and dozens of photos of the athletes who make us look forward to this time of year.
Enjoy The Zone, and look for more great coverage when the season that never really ends kicks off next week.
ALL-NAME TEAM
The annual All-Name Team was born 37 years ago when a 21-year-old rookie sports editor panicked as a column deadline approached.
I quickly scanned the rosters of local high school and college football teams, and came up with a list of the most colorful and unusual names from our coverage areas and turned it into an easy – and on-time – column.
The list has included such gems as Kokain Mothershead, Hickory Van Winkle, Hunter Hunter, Dakota Sandman, Money Peterson and brothers Hunter and Trapper Kessinger.
I typically save the MVP for last, but Longview’s Willie Nelson is the man again this year for a record third straight season. He now holds the title once held by Mothershead, who was a two-time MVP.
Joining Nelson on the 2023 team are:
Ty Crunk of Caddo Mills, Sir Brandon Minor of Dallas Roosevelt, Sir’Isaac Foster of Rankston, Sir Christian Johnson of Tyler Legacy, Blaze Flanagan of Sunnyvale, Luke Wolf of Tyler Legacy, Titus Muse of Mesquite Horn, Ripken Birdwell of Hooks, Duck Richardson of Linden-Kilgore, Boone Morris of Mount Vernon, Boone Hodges of Paul Pewitt, Syncere Cleaver of West Rusk, Denver Green of Mount Vernon, Champ Bailey of Paul Pewitt, Dot Morgan of Clarksville, Romeo Minter of Clarksville, Winky Williams of De Kalb, Nunu Kennedy of Elysian Fields, Boston Seahorn of Harmony, Boston Anderson of Palestine Westwood, Rowdy Searer of Hawkins, Rowdy Hand of Fairfield, Rowdy Phillips of Mexia, River Bonds of Fairfield, Maverick Rowe of Longview, Slyder Sanders of Maud, Rip Thomas of Maud, Atticus Finley of North Lamar, Major McBride of Pottsboro, Shiloh Peckham of Cayuga, Crew Bowman of Bullard, Croix Hesskew of Canton, Jett Taylor of Grand Saline, Jett Surratt of Carthage, Jett Fletcher of Wills Point, Jett Kruse of Alba-Golden, Messiah Boulieu of Lancaster, Messiah Grundy of Queen City, Ace Bateman of Spring Hill, Ace Bostick of Van, Tuff Arozamena of Van, Gatlin Anthony of Cushing, Gatlin Holmes of Garrison, Remington Talasek of Hallsville, August Adams of Cross Roads, Jericho Newman of Joaquin, Bladen Creed of Wolfe City, Doc Renberge of Malakoff, James Studley of Malakoff and Jackson Daniels of All Saints.
NOTES: Jack Stallard is sports editor for the Longview News-Journal. He began covering sports in East Texas in 1986 as a student at Kilgore College and is starting his 38th season covering sports in East Texas – including the last 25 at the Longview News-Journal.
Other contributing writers and photographers to The Zone this year are Longview News-Journal photographers Les Hassell and Michael Cavazos, Longview News-Journal writer Thomas Bingham, Tyler Morning Telegraph sports editor Phil Hicks and writer Brandon Ogden, Tyler Morning Telegraph photographer Michel Alfaro and Panola Watchman sports editor Ryan Silapan.
Hicks has covered sports in East Texas for 43 years, the last 40 at the TMT. Ogden is in his 23rd season overall and fifth at the TMT. Hassell is in his 29th season and 23rd at the LN-J. Cavazos has spent his entire 19-year career at the LN-J. Bingham is in his 14th season overall and third at the LN-J. Silapan is a 12-year veteran and is in his second year at the Panola Watchman, and Alfaro is in his eighth season overall and fourth at the TMT.