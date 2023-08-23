DISTRICT 9-3A DIVISION II
OUR PICKS: 1. WEST RUSK 2. TROUP 3. EDGEWOOD 4. GRAND SALINE 5. ARP 6. QUITMAN 7. WINONA
WEST RUSK RAIDERS
COACH: Rafe Mata (1st year at school, 0-0)
ALL-TIME RECORD: 305-297-5
STADIUM: Bruce Bradshaw Stadium, 10705 Main Street, New London, Texas, 75682
2022 RESULT: 10-3
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 12/8
LETTERMEN LOST: 18
OFFENSE: Spread
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: RB Noah Murphy, Sr., 5-10, 185 … RB Cole Jackson, Jr., 5-11, 185 … WR Ty Harper, Sr., 5-9, 165 … QB Xander Mason, Sr., 5-10, 175 … OL Craver Green, Sr., 5-10, 200 … OL Kason Reed, Sr.,6-1, 275 … OL Chris Martinez, Sr., 6-2, 215
DEFENSE: 3-4
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: LB Noah Murphy, Sr., 5-10, 185 … LB Cole Jackson, Jr., 5-11, 185 … DB Ty Harper, Sr., 5-9, 165 … LB Xander Mason, Sr., 5-10, 175 … DL Craver Green, Sr., 5-10, 200 … DL Kason Reed, Sr.,6-1, 275 … DL Chris Martinez, Sr., 6-2, 215 … LB/DL Luis Sanchez, Sr., 5-10, 200 … DL Travion Anthony, Jr., 6-3, 310 … DL Syncere Cleaver, Soph., 6-1, 195 … DL Cameron Robinson, Jr., 6-0, 220.
2023 OUTLOOK: West Rusk picked up his 300th program victory in 2022 and capped off a 39-10 run under head coach Nick Harrison. Harrison departed in the offseason to take a job at Brook Hill. Rafe Mata, who had served as the Raiders’ offensive coordinator, takes over as the head coach. The Raiders also graduated several key players, including Mata’s son, Andon Mata, who has been the team’s quarterback for the past three seasons, but the cupboard is not bare. Murphy is back at running back after rushing for 1,125 yards and 16 touchdowns last season. He also had three sacks on defense. Harper had 16 grabs for 459 yards and six touchdowns as a junior and will be a top receiving target for the Raiders. Mason is expected to take over at quarterback after leading the way with 176 tackles, eight tackles for loss and two forced fumbles last year on defense. Green, Reed and Martine lead the way on the offensive line. Jackson had 104 tackles, two interceptions and seven tackles for loss as a sophomore. Baylee Hughes is back as the team’s kicker.
TROUP TIGERS
COACH: Sam Wells (2nd year at school, 6-5; 57-59 overall)
ALL-TIME RECORD: 477-492-35
STADIUM: Tiger Stadium, 927 Arp Drive, Troup, Texas, 75789
2022 RESULT: 6-5
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 20/16
LETTERMEN LOST: 8
OFFENSE: Spread
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: WR/RB Trae Davis, Sr., 6-1, 165 … QB Grayson Hearon, Sr., 6-1, 180 … OL Joe Salgado, Sr., 5-10, 250 … OL Payton Elliott, Sr., 5-10, 250 … WR Ty Lovelady, Sr., 5-9, 165 … WR Bryce Wallum, Jr., 5-10, 160 … RB Shane Jasper, Jr., 6-10, 170 … TE Colby Turner, Sr., 6-5, 225 … TE Chris Calley, Sr., 6-1, 225 … OL Skyler Sides, Sr., 6-1, 250 … OL Cayson Jester, Sr., 6-4, 220 … OL Jack Johnson, Sr., 6-1, 275 … WR Ke’shaun Kendrick, Sr., 5-11, 165 … WR Conner Boyd, Sr., 6-1, 165 … TE Jaylon Williams, Sr., 6-5, 175
DEFENSE: 4-3
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: DB Trae Davis, Sr., 6-1, 165 … LB Tucker Howell, Sr., 6-0, 185 … DB Ty Lovelady, Sr., 5-9, 165 … DB Bryce Wallum, Jr., 5-10, 160 … LB Shane Jasper, Jr., 6-10, 170 … DL Caden Starkey, Soph., 6-0, 225 … DL Colby Turner, Sr., 6-5, 225 … DL Chris Calley, Sr., 6-1, 225 … DL Skyler Sides, Sr., 6-1, 250 … DB Ke’shaun Kendrick, Sr., 5-11, 165 … LB Conner Boyd, Sr., 6-1, 165 … DL Jaylon Williams, Sr., 6-5, 175
2023 OUTLOOK: With eight starters back on each side of the football, the expectations are high for Troup in 2023. For the Tigers, it stars with athlete Trae Davis, who can impact a game in multiple ways. Davis had 44 catches for 839 yards and 10 touchdowns to go along with 36 carries for 292 yards and three touchdowns. He intercepted two passes on defense. As a returner, he had 11 returns for 325 yards and a touchdown to earn all-state honors. Davis has offers from Washington State, Louisiana, Louisiana Tech, Sam Houston State, Utah State and UTSA. Back at quarterback for the Tigers is Hearon, who was 136 of 243 for 2,266 yards with 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions last season. He also ran for 112 yards and three touchdowns. Hearon is entering his third year as Troup’s starting quarterback. Salgado, Elliott, Sides, Jester and Johnson lead the way on the offensive line. Turner (13 catches, 211 yards, four touchdowns) and Calley give the Tigers weapons at tight end. Lovelady (31 catches, 411 yards, three touchdowns), Wallum, Jasper, Kendrick and Boyd are other offensive weapons for the Tigers. Howell, who had 125 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, three sacks and two forced fumbles is back to lead the defense. Lovelady (79 tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception) and Wallum (41 tackles, three tackles for loss, two interceptions) are two key contributors in the secondary. Hearon is also the team’s punter, averaging 38.9 yards per punt with five punts inside the 20-yard-line.
EDGEWOOD BULLDOGS
COACH: Alex Guerra (3nd year at school, 15-7; 20-53 overall)
ALL-TIME RECORD: 452-458-28
STADIUM: I.T. James Memorial Stadium, 804 E. Pine Street, Edgewood, Texas, 75117
2022 RESULT: 8-3
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 9/9
LETTERMEN LOST: 10
OFFENSE: Spread
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: WR/QB Brady Bannister, Sr., 6-0, 185 … OL Cade Mathews, Sr., 6-3, 305 … RB Carter Seay, Sr., 5-10, 195 ... OL Jacob Treadway, Sr., 6-2, 225 … WR Brayden Trilica, Jr., 6-2, 185 … WR/QB Tony Smith, Soph., 6-4, 175 … RB/WR Jathen Johnson, Soph., 5-9, 155 … OL Drake Stevens, Sr., 5-10, 225 … OL Jayce Daugherty, Sr., 6-2, 250 … OL Jordan Prince, Sr., 5-9, 250
DEFENSE: 3-4
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: DB Brady Bannister, Sr., 6-0, 185 … LB Mason Pickens, Sr., 6-0, 200 … LB Carter Seay, Sr., 5-10, 195 … DB Grayson Hunter, Sr., 5-9, 155 … LB Jacob Treadway, Sr., 6-2, 225 … DB Brayden Trilica, Jr., 6-2, 185 … DB Tony Smith, Soph., 6-4, 175 … DB Jathen Johnson, Soph., 5-9, 155 … DL Kollin Kranock, Sr., 5-9, 255 … DL Jayce Daugherty, Sr., 6-2, 250 … DL Jordan Prince, Sr., 5-9, 250
2023 OUTLOOK: Edgewood made its 11th consecutive playoff appearance in 2022 and will look to keep the streak alive in 2023. The Bulldogs will have to replace star quarterback Hayden Wilcoxson, and it appears Bannister, who caught 59 passes for 670 yards and eight touchdowns last season, will get the chance to take over as the signal caller. Seay is the team’s top returning rusher, going for 324 yards and two scores a season ago. Mathews, Treadway, Stevens, Daugherty and Prince power a solid offensive front for the Bulldogs. Daugherty also is the top returner in sacks with five, also compiling 31 tackles, and Treadway had two interceptions. Pickens is the returning leading tackler with 105 tackles last season. Bannister had 50 tackles on defense. Kranock, Daugherty and Prince lead a defensive line that Guerra said is the strength of the Bulldogs. Edgewood also brings back kicker Antonio Ramirez.
GRAND SALINE INDIANS
COACH: Joe Drennon (4th year at school, 13-16; 141-106 overall)
ALL-TIME RECORD: 471-526-33
STADIUM: Carter Elliott Field at Indian Memorial Stadium, 500 Stadium Drive, Grand Saline, Texas, 75140
2022 RESULT: 7-4
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 15/14
LETTERMEN LOST: 10
OFFENSE: Spread
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: WR Brian Elizalde, Sr., 5-10, 170 … HB Colt Boyd, Jr., 6-1, 210 … OL Carson Brown, Jr., 6-2, 240 … RB Payton Butterfield, Sr., 5-10, 165 … TE Francisco Elizalde, Jr., 6-1, 210 … OL Alex Salazar, Sr., 6-0, 265 … OL Jace Mercer, Jr., 5-11, 175 … OL Gabe Lewis, Soph., 6-0, 225 … QB Jet Taylor, Soph., 6-0, 160 … OL Cody Daniels, Sr., 5-10, 185
DEFENSE: 4-2-5
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: LB Brian Elizalde, Sr., 5-10, 170 … LB Colt Boyd, Jr., 6-1, 210 … LB Carson Brown, Jr., 6-2, 240 … DB Payton Butterfield, Sr., 5-10, 165 … DL Francisco Elizalde, Jr., 6-1, 210 … DL Alex Salazar, Sr., 6-0, 265 … LB Pablo Jimenez, Jr., 5-9, 160 … DL Jace Mercer, Jr., 5-11, 175 … DL Gabe Lewis, Soph., 6-0, 225 … DL Cody Daniels, Sr., 5-10, 185
2023 OUTLOOK: Grand Saline was able to get in the playoffs last season and will look to repeat that feat in 2023. Taylor, a sophomore, will try to win the quarterback job in hopes of being a three-year starting signal caller, and new receiving threats will have to emerge starting with Brian Elizalde. Butterfield is back after rushing for 700 yards and five touchdowns, and he will run behind a line of Brown, Alazar, Mercer, Lewis and Daniels that Drennon said is the strength of the team. Boyd and Francisco Elizalde can mix in as blockers as well as threats with the ball. Brian Elizalde is back to lead the defense after recording 100 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, two sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and two blocked extra points last season. Francisco Elizalde had four sacks.
ARP TIGERS
COACH: Wes Schminkey (2nd year at school, 3-7)
ALL-TIME RECORD: 492-418-14
STADIUM: Bill Herrington Tiger Stadium, 420 E. Front Street, Arp, Texas, 75750
2022 RESULT: 3-7
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 18/12
LETTERMEN LOST: 7
OFFENSE: Multiple
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: QB Frank Smith, Sr., 6-1, 165 … RB KJ Yarbrough, Sr., 6-0, 190 … RB Bryant Lane, Sr., 5-10, 165 … WR Demarcus Wade, Jr., 6-0, 165 … RB Josh Smith, Soph., 5-11, 155 … TE Fisher Arrington, Sr., 6-2, 180 … OL Zyon Washington, Soph., 6-0, 195 … TE Jaxon Schminkey, Soph., 6-1, 195 … WR Zane Bourque, Soph., 5-10, 155 … WR Wyatt Johnson, Soph., 5-10, 155
DEFENSE: 3-4
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: DB Frank Smith, Sr., 6-1, 165 … DB KJ Yarbrough, Jr., 6-0, 190 … LB Bryant Lane, Sr., 5-10, 165 … DB Demarcus Wade, Jr., 6-0, 165 … DB Josh Smith, Soph., 5-11, 155 … LB Fisher Arrington, Sr., 6-2, 180 … DL Zyon Washington, Soph., 6-0, 195 … LB Jaxon Schminkey, Soph., 6-1, 195 … DB Zane Bourque, Soph., 5-10, 155 … DB WR Wyatt Johnson, Soph., 5-10, 155
2023 OUTLOOK: Arp lost just seven players from last season and return two of their key contributors on offense in Smith and Yarbrough. Smith threw for 1,958 yards and 21 touchdowns and ran for another 616 yards and 15 touchdowns, while Yarbrough rushed for 915 yards and six scores. Bourque had 16 catches for 282 yards as a freshman and should emerge as one of the Tigers’ top receiving threats. Harris (104 receiving yards) will also be a target for Smith. Lane is the top returning tackler on defense after recording 75 stops a season ago. Shawn Sawyer had 53 tackles and three sacks. Yarbrough contributed 40 tackles on defense. Smith is a ball hawk in the secondary, picking off three passes as a freshman to go along with 62 tackles. Arrington has started the past two years on defense and had 64 tackles and seven tackles for loss a season ago. Arp will need some newcomers and youth to step up on front on both sides of the ball. Washington, a sophomore, will look to lead the way. With experience back at several key spots, the Tigers look to make the jump in year two under head coach Schminkey and should be in the mix for a postseason berth.
QUITMAN BULLDOGS
COACH: Shane Webber (3rd year at school, 8-12)
ALL-TIME RECORD: 348-435-15
STADIUM: Bud Moody Stadium, Morris Avenue, Quitman, Texas, 75783
2022 RESULT: 4-6
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 12/9
LETTERMEN LOST: 15
OFFENSE: Slot T
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: QB Kameron Crockett, Sr., 6-2, 205 … FB Landon Green, Sr., 6-0, 217 … RB Mikey Pickering, Sr., 5-11, 183 … OL Austin Jones, Sr., 6-2, 263 … RB Klayton Meadows, Soph., 6-1, 183
DEFENSE: 4-2-5
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: DB Kameron Crockett, Sr., 6-2, 205 … DL Landon Green, Sr., 6-0, 217 … LB Mikey Pickering, Sr., 5-11, 183 … DL Austin Jones, Sr., 6-2, 263 … DB Klayton Meadows, Soph., 6-1, 183 … DL Devon Robertson, Sr., 5-10, 176
2023 OUTLOOK: While the last two seasons have ended with losing records — both 4-6 — and no postseason appearances, that doesn’t mean the Bulldogs haven’t been trending up in the first two seasons under Webber. This is a program that had won just one game total in the previous seven seasons, including six 0-10 campaigns, before Webbers arrival. Quitman’s last playoff appearance was during a 7-4 mark in 2010. From 2011-20 before Webber took over, Quitman won a total of six games in that span. Eight wins in the past two seasons gives the Bulldogs something to build on, but replacing eight defensive starters from a year ago will be a challenge. Meadows had a strong freshman season with 63 tackles and three interceptions, and Robertson (87 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, three sacks and three forced fumbles) give the Quitman defense two solid players to build around. On offense, Crockett is back at quarterback after running for 565 yards and throwing for 500 yards last season. Green (737 yards rushing), Pickering (630 yards rushing) and Meadows (803 yards rushing and 334 yards receiving) are back for the Slot-T attack. Carlos Flores is back as the team’s kicker. Quitman’s junior varsity also went 9-1 last season.
WINONA WILDCATS
COACH: Keylon Kincade (10th year at school, 40-60)
ALL-TIME RECORD: 272-383-13
STADIUM: Wildcat Stadium, 605 Wildcat Drive, Winona, Texas, 75792
2022 RESULT: 2-8
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 16/13
LETTERMEN LOST: 8
OFFENSE: Spread
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: RB LurBryson Ross, Jr., 5-7, 170 … QB Josh Rice, Jr., 5-10, 190 … WR Cabron Hampton, Sr., 5-11, 170 ... WR Jordan Pullun, Jr., 5-8, 165 … OL DK Decker, Jr., 5-8, 220 … TE Ben Smith, Jr., 6-0, 200
DEFENSE: Multiple
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: DB LurBryson Ross, Jr., 5-7, 170 … LB Josh Rice, Jr., 5-10, 190 … DB Cabron Hampton, Sr., 5-11, 170 ... LB Jordan Pullun, Jr., 5-8, 165 … DL DK Decker, Jr., 5-8, 220 … LB Ben Smith, Jr., 6-0, 200
2023 OUTLOOK: The last three seasons have been tough for Winona with five total wins after having previously reached the playoffs in five consecutive seasons. The Wildcats took a step forward on offense last season, averaging 14.8 points per game after averaging just 9.6 points per game the season before. The defensive scoring average remained similar, giving up 39.1 points per game, up from 38.0 points per game allowed in 2021. The Wildcats were held without a district win last season and will look to pick up some district victories against a tough schedule in 2023. Ross had 413 yards rushing and 188 receiving yards with eight offensive touchdowns last season. He also had four kick return touchdowns. Rice threw for 669 yards and ran for 189 yards last season. Hampton had 10 catches for 154 yards and three touchdowns and three kick return touchdowns. With Ross and Hampton back deep, opposing kickers have to be careful.