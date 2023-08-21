DISTRICT 11-2A DIVISION I
OUR PICKS
1. Timpson 2. Garrison 3. Joaquin 4. Shelbyville 5. San Augustine 6. West Sabine 7. Grapeland
TIMPSON BEARS
COACH: Kerry Therwhanger (8th year, 65-24 at school, 167-75 overall)
ALL-TIME RECORD: 507-447-37
STADIUM: John Herbert Eakin Stadium, 836 Bear Dr., Timpson, 75975
2022 RESULTS: 14-1
RETURNING LETTERMAN/STARTERS: 25/19
LETTERMEN LOST: 3
OFFENSE: Spread
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: QB Terry Bussey, Sr., 6-0, 195… WR Vosky Howard, Sr., 6-0, 190 … RB JJ Garner, Jr., 6-0, 197
DEFENSE: 3-3
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: DB Terry Bussey, Sr., 6-0, 195… LB Vosky Howard, Sr., 6-0, 190 … LB JJ Garner, Jr., 6-0, 197 … LB Tyler Lane, Sr., 5-11, 200
2023 OUTLOOK: Timpson is on an unprecedented run. From 2005-13, the Bears went to the playoffs just one time and won more than three games twice. Now, Timpson has made nine consecutive postseason appearances and is on an incredible three-year run that features a 40-3 record since Bussey arrived in high school. The Bears have yet to lose regular season game in the past three seasons. Timpson has made it to the state semifinals in all of the last three seasons. Bussey is a five-star recruit rated as the No. 15 recruit and No. 1 athlete in the nation by the 247Sports Composite Rankings. Bussey threw for 2,177 yards and 26 touchdowns with just one interception last season, and he rushed for 2,596 yards and 46 touchdowns last season to be selected as Mr. Texas Football. Bussey also picked off five passes on defense. The Bears also have Howard — a three-star recruit with offers from the likes of Duke, Vanderbilt, Auburn and more. Lane had 180 tackles last season on defense.
Schedule: Aug. 24 Beckville, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 1 at Jefferson.; Sept. 8 Daingerfield; Sept. 15 at Waskom; Sept. 22 *at Grapeland; Sept. 29 *San Augustine; Oct. 6 Open; Oct 13 *at West Sabine; Oct 20 *Joaquin; Oct. 27 *at Shelbyville; Nov. 3 *Garrison
*District Games
All games at 7 p.m. unless noted
GARRISON BULLDOGS
COACH: Brandon Alvarez (4th year, 17-15)
ALL-TIME RECORD: 553-289-13
STADIUM: Bulldog Stadium, 459 N US Hwy 59, Garrison, 75946
2022 RESULTS: 7-4
RETURNING LETTERMAN/STARTERS: 16/19
LETTERMEN LOST: 8
OFFENSE: Multiple Pro
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: RB Omarion Rasberry, Sr., 5-10, 180 … QB Brayden Davison, Sr., 6-0, 195 … WR Ja’Christopher Shepherd, 6-2, 185 … TE Gavin Pollard, Jr., 6-2, 235 … RB JD Black, Sr., 6-2, 205 … RB Antonio Yarborough, Jr., 5-8, 155 … OL Jabrahlyn Jones, Jr., 6-3, 305 … RB Avery Yarborough, Soph., 5-7, 150 … WR Briely Montgomery, Sr., 5-7, 160 … WR/RB JT Reagan, Fr., 5-9, 155 … OL Jesse Traxler, Sr., 5-10, 205
DEFENSE: New defense
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: LB Brayden Davison, Sr., 6-0, 195 … DB Ja’Christopher Shepherd, 6-2, 185 … DL Gavin Pollard, Jr., 6-2, 235 … LB JD Black, Sr., 6-2, 205 … DL Gatlin Holmes, Sr., 6-3, 185 … DB Antonio Yarborough, Jr., 5-8, 155 … DL Jabrahlyn Jones, Jr., 6-3, 305 … DB Avery Yarborough, Soph., 5-7, 150 … LB Caden Reneau, Soph., 5-9, 165 … DB Briely Montgomery, Sr., 5-7, 160 … DB JT Reagan, Fr., 5-9, 155 … DL Jesse Traxler, Sr., 5-10, 205
2023 OUTLOOK: After losing just one starter on offense and two on defense, along with a 7-1 junior varsity, the Bulldogs are equipped to make some noise in 2023. Garrison has made the playoffs in 14 consecutive seasons, and all signs point to a 15th straight appearance being on the table. Davidson is back at quarterback after throwing for 1,246 yards and 18 touchdowns and running for another eight touchdowns. He also had 132 tackles to stabilize himself as the field general on both sides of the ball, according to Alvarez. Rasberry (132 carries, 1,262 yards, 10 touchdowns) returns in the backfield and is a state champion powerlifter. Shepherd (22 catches, 415 yards, 10 touchdowns) is back at receiver and he also had two interceptions on defense. Black looks to continue to wreak havoc on opposing offenses after recording seven sacks last season.
Schedule: Aug. 25 at Hughes Springs, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 1 Arp 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 8 Warren, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 15 at Alto, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 22 *West Sabine; Sept. 29 *at Joaquin; Oct. 6 *Shelbyville; Oct. 13 Open; Oct 20 *at Grapeland; Oct 27 *San Augustine; Nov. 3 *at Timpson
*District Games
All games at 7 p.m. unless noted
JOAQUIN RAMS
COACH: Wade Lawson (9th year, 62-28)
ALL-TIME RECORD: 358-350-19
STADIUM: Ram Stadium, 10901 US-84 E., Joaquin, 75954
2022 RESULTS: 9-3
RETURNING LETTERMAN/STARTERS: 14/5
LETTERMEN LOST: 12
OFFENSE: Slot-T
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: QB Gauge Jordan, Sr., 5-9, 175 … HB Jericho Newman, Sr., 6-1, 195 … TE Ty Neal, Sr., 6-4,210 … OL Clayton Thomas, Sr., 5-11, 210 … FB Dallon Jordan, Jr., 5-7, 170 … TB Tate Bass, Jr., 5-9, 165 … OL Brayden Cummings, Jr., 6-5, 325 … TE Justyn Brown, Jr., 5-11, 180 … OL Aiden Kilpatrick, Soph., 5-11, 245 … TE Caleb Brooks, Sr., 5-11, 165 … FB Elijah Hardison, Jr., 5-7, 165 … OL Ty’Kevion Bledsoe, Sr, 5-10, 255 … OL Lucas Evans, Jr., 6-0, 235 … OL/K Jesus Bravo, Jr., 5-10, 225 … TB Duncan McCann, Jr., 5-10, 155 … TB Kayden Miller, Jr., 5-8, 155 … TE Karson Rogers, Soph., 5-11, 170
DEFENSE: 4-2-5
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: DB Gauge Jordan, Sr., 5-9, 175 … DB Jericho Newman, Sr., 6-1, 195 … DL Ty Neal, Sr., 6-4,210 … DL Clayton Thomas, Sr., 5-11, 210 … LB Dallon Jordan, Jr., 5-7, 170 … DB Tate Bass, Jr., 5-9, 165 … DL Brayden Cummings, Jr., 6-5, 325 … LB Justyn Brown, Jr., 5-11, 180 … DL Aiden Kilpatrick, Soph., 5-11, 245 … DB Caleb Brooks, Sr., 5-11, 165 … LB Elijah Hardison, Jr., 5-7, 165 … DL Ty’Kevion Bledsoe, Sr, 5-10, 255 … DL Lucas Evans, Jr., 6-0, 235 … DB Duncan McCann, Jr., 5-10, 155 … DB Kayden Miller, Jr., 5-8, 155 … LB Karson Rogers, Soph., 5-11, 170
2023 OUTLOOK: Joaquin was in the playoffs for the seventh consecutive season last year and won at least eight games for the fifth time in six years. Gauge Jordan is back at quarterback. He attempted just 27 passes a year ago and completed 10 of them for 293 yards and seven touchdowns with just one interception. The Rams are going to run, run and run some more. Joaquin ran the ball 426 times for 4,231 yards and 64 touchdowns with Jordan carrying the ball 117 times for 1,214 yards and 20 touchdowns. Dallon Jordan is the team’s top returning tackler with 133. Bravo made 51 of his 58 extra point attempts last season.
Schedule: Aug. 26 at Arp, 7:30 p.m.; Aug. 31 Beckville; Sept. 9 at Tenaha; Sept. 15 Open; Sept. 22 *at Shelbyville; Sept. 29 *Garrison; Oct. 6 *at Grapeland; Oct 13 *San Augustine; Oct 20 *at Timpson; Oct. 27 *West Sabine; Nov. 3 Open
*District Games
All games at 7 p.m. unless noted
SHELBYVILLE DRAGONS
COACH: Jared Wallace (3rd year, 13-10 at school; 30-36 overall)
ALL-TIME RECORD: 372-401-23
STADIUM: Dragon Stadium, 343 FM 417 West, Shelbyville, 75973
2022 RESULTS: 6-5
RETURNING LETTERMAN/STARTERS: 18/19
LETTERMEN LOST: 4
OFFENSE: Spread
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: QB DJ Barnes, Jr., 5-11, 175 … RB Benny Smith, Soph., 5-10, 205 … WR Dylan Parker Sr., 5-9, 165 … OL Casen Lee, Soph., 6-3, 270
DEFENSE: 4-2-5
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: DB DJ Barnes, Jr., 5-11, 175 … DB Dylan Parker Sr., 5-9, 165 … LB Wyatt Frick, Sr., 6-1, 185 … DL Casen Lee, Soph., 6-3, 270
2023 OUTLOOK: Shelbyville has made the playoffs in each of the past five seasons and are loaded up to return to the postseason again in 2023. The Dragons graduated just four players and have nine starters back on offense and 10 starters back on defense. Barnes is a game-changer. He was 127 of 187 for 1,885 yards with 23 touchdowns and seven interceptions last season, and he had 122 carries for 823 yards and seven touchdowns. Barnes also had 42 tackles and an interception on defense. Smith had 233 carries for 1,577 yards and 18 touchdowns. Parker had 38 catches for 583 yards and six touchdowns on offense, and he had two interceptions, one returned for a touchdown, on defense. Frick (71 tackles, three fumble recoveries) and Lyons (33 tackles, two sacks) are two of the top returners on defense.
Schedule: Aug. 25 Alto; Sept. 1 at Hemphill; Sept. 8 Elysian Fields; Sept. 15 Open; Sept. 22 *Joaquin; Sept. 29 Open; Oct. 6 *at Garrison; Oct 13 *Grapeland; Oct 20 *at San Augustine; Oct 27 *Timpson; Nov. 3 *at West Sabine
*District Games
All games at 7 p.m.
SAN AUGUSTINE WOLVES
COACH: Tory Barnes (3rd year, 1-9)
ALL-TIME RECORD: 438-400-20
STADIUM: Wolf Stadium, 702 North Clark Street, San Augustine, 75972
2022 RESULTS: 0-10
RETURNING LETTERMAN/STARTERS: 16/14
LETTERMEN LOST: 10
OFFENSE: Power spread
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: WR DeMarion Teagle, Sr., 5-10, 170 … QB Tymorian Cartwright, Soph., 5-7, 155 … RB Andrew Nash, Soph., 5-7, 175 ... WR KeJaylon Mosby, Jr., 6-0, 185 … WR Alexander Moore-Haskins, Sr., 5-10, 175 … OL Jakameron Roberts, Jr., 6-0, 210 … WR Jayden Clifton, Jr., 6-1, 160 … WR Jerkeldrick Malone, Jr., 6-0, 165 … WR Javarris Barnes, Soph., 6-1, 170 … WR D’Adrian Renfroe, Fr., 6-2, 175 … OL Charlie Carranza, Sr., 5-10, 200 … OL Jaylon Kirksey, Jr., 6-2, 295
DEFENSE: 4-2-5
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: DB DeMarion Teagle, Sr., 5-10, 170 … DB Tymorian Cartwright, Soph., 5-7, 155 … DB Andrew Nash, Soph., 5-7, 175 ... LB KeJaylon Mosby, Jr., 6-0, 185 … LB Alexander Moore-Haskins, Sr., 5-10, 175 … DL Jakameron Roberts, Jr., 6-0, 210 … DB Jayden Clifton, Jr., 6-1, 160 … DB Jerkeldrick Malone, Jr., 6-0, 165 … DB Javarris Barnes, Soph., 6-1, 170 … DB D’Adrian Renfroe, Fr., 6-2, 175 … DL Charlie Carranza, Sr., 5-10, 200 … DL Jaylon Kirksey, Jr., 6-2, 295
2023 OUTLOOK: It’s been a tough few years for the Wolves with just four wins and no playoff appearances in the past three seasons, including an 0-10 mark last year, following making the playoffs every year from 2011-19 and winning 39 games in 2017-19 with two trips to the state semifinals in 2017 and 2018. San Augustine has young talent coming up, including the freshman Renfroe. Teagle (90 tackles, two interceptions; 22 catches, 334 yards, six touchdowns) is a veteran gamechanger, and Cartwright is taking over at quarterback.
Schedule: Aug. 25 at Hemphill; Sept. 1 Tenaha; Sept. 8 Alto; Sept. 15 at Anahuac; Sept. 22 Open; Sept. 29 *at Timpson; Oct. 6 *at West Sabine; Oct 13 *at Joaquin; Oct 20 *Shelbyville; Oct. 27 *at Garrison; Nov. 3 *Grapeland
*District Games
All games at 7 p.m.
WEST SABINE TIGERS
COACH: Danny Bragg (3rd year, 7-14)
ALL-TIME RECORD: 264-299-5
STADIUM: Tiger Stadium, 109 Timberland Hwy, Pineland, 75968
2022 RESULTS: 3-7
RETURNING LETTERMAN/STARTERS: 9/158/9
LETTERMEN LOST: 5
OFFENSE: Wing T
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: QB Jakorian Walker, Sr., 6-0, 170 … OL Evan Sensat, Sr., 6-2, 300 … OL Briley Rogers, Sr., 5-10, 260 … OL Ryan Estes, Jr., 6-0, 240 … ATH Peyton Bourque, Jr., 5-10, 160 … TE Alex Richardson, Jr., 6-1, 185 … RB Kevin Freeman, Jr., 5-10, 220 … RB Kameron Striegel, Jr., 5-8, 150 … WR JaKobe Harris, Soph., 6-1, 185 … WR Chad Goss, Sr. … RB Tyler Striegel, Jr. … TE Kyle Parnell, Jr. … OL Tristan Wilson, Jr. … OL Dustin Welch, Jr. … OL Stephen Morrison, Jr. … OL Rayburn McClellan, Soph. … OL Harley Norwood, Sr.
DEFENSE: 4-3
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: DB Jakorian Walker, Sr., 6-0, 170 …DOL Evan Sensat, Sr., 6-2, 300 … OL Briley Rogers, Sr., 5-10, 260 … OL Ryan Estes, Jr., 6-0, 240 … DL Alex Richardson, Jr., 6-1, 185 … LB Kevin Freeman, Jr., 5-10, 220 … LB Kameron Striegel, Jr., 5-8, 150 … DB JaKobe Harris, Soph., 6-1, 185 … DB Chad Goss, Sr. … DB Tyler Striegel, Jr. … LB Kyle Parnell, Jr. … DL Tristan Wilson, Jr. … DL Dustin Welch, Jr. … DL Stephen Morrison, Jr. … DL Rayburn McClellan, Soph. … DL Harley Norwood, Sr.
2023 OUTLOOK: A 7-2 record from the junior varsity in 2022, along with eight starters back on offense and seven back on defense gives the Tigers optimism of a turnaround in 2023. Walker threw for 653 yards and six touchdowns, and he ran for 1,133 yards and 15 touchdowns. The Tigers are strong up front on both sides of the football with the likes of Sensat and Rogers.
Schedule: Aug. 26 Tenaha; Sept. 1 at Alto, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 8 Hemphill; Sept. 15 Trinity; Sept. 22* at Garrison; Sept. 29 *Grapeland; Oct. 6 *San Augustine; Oct 13 *Timpson; Oct. 20 Open; Oct. 27 *at Joaquin; Nov. 3 *Shelbyville
*District Games
All games at 7 p.m. unless noted
GRAPELAND SANDIES
COACH: Jordan Wood (3rd year, 6-14 at school; 10-20 overall)
ALL-TIME RECORD: 471-472-34
STADIUM: Grapeland Sandies Stadium, 1007 N. Olive St., Grapeland, 75844
2022 RESULTS: 2-8
RETURNING LETTERMAN/STARTERS: 16/16
LETTERMEN LOST: 7
OFFENSE: Spread
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: RB Maleek Johnson, Soph., 5-6, 170 … OL Jesse Ellington, Soph., 6-1, 280 … OL Justin Ellington, Sr., 6-5, 305 … OL Rickie Gilmore, Jr., 6-4, 275 … OL Casey Morris, Sr., 6-2, 280 ... RB William Smith, Sr., 5-11, 205
DEFENSE: Stack
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: DL Jesse Ellington, Soph., 6-1, 280 … LB Tray Gilmore, Jr., 6-3, 235 … LB Jax Vickers, Sr., 6-0, 205 ... DB Keavy Bruins, Soph., 5-10, 150 … LB Bryson Johnson, Jr., 6-0, 185 … DL Braelon McDaniels, Soph., 5-10, 260 … DL Christian Smith, Sr., 6-1, 330 … LB Isiaih Chimal, Jr., 5-11, 185 … DB Sean Walker, Soph., 5-8, 170
2023 OUTLOOK: Grapeland missed the playoffs for the second straight year after six straight trips. The Sandies are young once again after losing just seven lettermen. Grapeland will rely on plenty of sophomores this season, including Johnson, Jesse Ellington, Bruins, McDaniels and Walker. Tray Gilmore, who was a sophomore, last season, is the team’s returning tackler with 133 stops last season.
Schedule: Aug. 25 Frankston, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 1 at Lovelady, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 8 at Bremond, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 15 at Groveton; Sept. 22 *Timpson; Sept. 29 *at West Sabine; Oct. 6 *Joaquin; Oct 13 *at Shelbyville; Oct 20 *Garrison; Oct. 27 Open; Nov. 3 *at San Augustine
*District Games
All games at 7 p.m. unless noted