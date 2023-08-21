DISTRICT 10-6A
OUR PICKS: 1. ROCKWALL 2. MESQUITE HORN 3 ROCKWALL-HEATH 4. TYLER LEGACY 5. ROYSE CITY 6. MESQUITE 7. NORTH FORNEY
TYLER LEGACY RED RAIDERS
COACH: Beau Trahan (1st year, 0-0)
ALL-TIME RECORD: 311-358-20
STADIUM: Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium, 609 Fair Park Drive, Tyler, Texas, 75701
2022 RESULT: 2-8
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 30/15
LETTERMEN LOST: 27
OFFENSE: Spread
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: QB Luke Wolf, Sr., 6-4, 197 … WR Jadin Hambrick, Sr., 6-5, 210 … RB Micah Pierson, Jr., 5-10, 190 … OL Eric Miller, Soph., 6-1, 315 … QB Nolan Hable, Jr., 6-2,1 85 … OL Cash Acker, Jr., 6-1, 265 … WR De’Je’Un Owens, Soph., 5-10, 170 … WR Jayden Jones, Jr., 6-2, 170 … WR Za’Bryan Hood, Jr., 6-0, 165 … OL Jadalyn Jackson, Jr., 6-0, 270 … TE Johnson Rainer, Jr., 6-1, 185
DEFENSE: 3-3-5
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: DL Travis Jackson, Sr., 6-4, 240 … LB Brooks Gallagher, Sr., 6-0, 215 … DB Matthew Ross, Sr., 6-0, 175 … DB Makel Sears, Sr., 5-10, 170 … LB Paul Ratliff, Jr., 6-1, 195 … DB Ethan Brown, Soph., 6-0, 185 … DL Jadalyn Jackson, Jr., 6-0, 270
2023 OUTLOOK: The Red Raiders’ string of three straight six-win seasons and playoff appearances, something the program hadn’t experienced since the Mike Owens era when they missed the playoffs just twice from 1996-2010, came to an end last season with a 2-8 record. A new coach is coming in — the Red Raiders’ sixth since 2011 — as Beau Trahan is taking over. He spent the past 15 years coaching at the collegiate level at Baylor and most recently as the quarterbacks coach at Tulsa. Legacy also gets new coordinators. New offensive coordinator Brad Willard led Mount Vernon to a 23-4 record and a trip to the state semifinals in two seasons as the head coach. New defensive coordinator Brody Trahan was previously in the district as the defensive coordinator at Rockwall-Heath. And while the Red Raiders have more starters back on offense, a lot of the returning production and big names come on the defensive side. It starts with defensive end Jackson, a TCU commit who had 63 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 15 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles last season. Also back on defense is Gallagher, who had 117 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, four sacks and a blocked kick. Ross (48 tackles, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries, two defensive touchdowns) and Sears (38 tackles, three interceptions) are back in the secondary. Wolf threw for 1,122 yards and six touchdowns and ran for 717 yards and five touchdowns as a junior. The Red Raiders will look to improve on an offense that scored just 169 points last season, which was the program’s lowest total since scoring 137 in 2012. Hambrick is a big target who is on the radar of collegiate programs. Kavion Hall had 54 tackles and three tackles for loss last season at Mount Vernon and is expected to be in the mix at running back for the Red Raiders. Miller and Brown both saw varsity action as freshmen and will take on larger roles as sophomores.
ROCKWALL YELLOWJACKETS
COACH: Trey Brooks (4th year, 29-7)
ALL-TIME RECORD: 611-431-31
STADIUM: Wilkerson-Sanders Memorial Stadium, 1197 T.L. Townsend Drive, Rockwall, Texas, 75087
2022 RESULT: 10-2
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 34/9
LETTERMEN LOST: 46
OFFENSE: Spread
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: QB Mason Marshall, Sr., 6-4, 175 … RB Ashten Emory, Sr., 5-11, 189 … OL Michael Wells, Sr., 6-3, 260 … WR Kai Helton, Sr., 6-3, 170 … QB Landyn Locke, Jr., 6-4, 180 … WR Camron Marsh, Jr., 6-0, 170 … WR Jaiden Petrino, Soph., 6-1, 170 … RB Parker Williams, Sr., 5-11, 160 … WR Matthew Young, Sr., 6-1, 170 … OL Chase Iwunzze, Jr., 6-1, 360
DEFENSE: 3-3 stack
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: DB Jake Overstreet, Sr., 5-11, 200 … DB Brendon Ross, Sr., 5-11, 175 … DL Hunter Aiello, Sr., 5-11, 240 … DL Hayden Curry, Sr., 6-2, 210 … DB Benji Cardona, Sr., 6-1, 175 … LB Brady Sanders, Sr., 6-0, 190 … DL Noah Moringlane, Sr., 6-3, 205
2023 OUTLOOK: Rockwall graduated 46 lettermen, but that is unlikely to slow down the Yellowjackets. Rockwall has made the playoffs in 10 straight seasons. In 2022, the Yellowjackets won at least 10 games for the third time in four years — they won nine in 2021. This is a program that simply reloads. Rockwall also had a 10-0 junior varsity squad. The Yellowjackets have two options at quarterback to lead an offense that averaged 40.3 points per game last season. Marshall stated three games last season and threw for 602 yards and six touchdowns and rushed for 264 yards and six touchdowns. Locke is a Wisconsin commit. Emory (808 rushing yards, seven touchdowns) and Helton (29 catches, 498 yards, four touchdowns) give the Yellowjackets weapons on offense. Wells and Iwunze are forces on the offensive line. Overstreet (77 tackles, seven tackles for loss, one interception), Ross (55 tackles) and Moringlane (four sacks) are key returners on defense.
MESQUITE SKEETERS
COACH: DeMarcus Harris (3rd year at school, 11-11)
ALL-TIME RECORD: 498-477-37
STADIUM: E.H. Hanby Stadium, 401 E. Davis Drive, Mesquite, Texas, 75149; Mesquite Memorial Stadium, 2411 W. Scyene Road, Mesquite, Texas, 75149
2022 RESULT: 4-6
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 32/16
LETTERMEN LOST: 34
OFFENSE: Multiple Spread
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: WR Eli Baesa, Sr., 6-1, 185 … OL Paul Gurrola, Sr., 6-5, 270 … OL Quentin Henry, Sr., 6-4, 330 … RB Armand Cleaver, Sr., 5-11, 200 … QB Sir’Maje Wallace, Jr., 5-11, 160 … RB/TE Kamryn Williams, Soph., 6-0, 200 … WR Cameron Hawkins, Sr., 5-10, 170 … WR Xavier Davis, Soph., 5-9, 165 … OL Anthony Melton-Aguilar, Sr., 6-0, 290 … OL Anthony Alexander, Jr., 6-5, 350
DEFENSE: 4-3
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: LB Radavion Wilson, Jr., 5-10, 190 … DL Caleb Sims, Jr., 6-2, 340 … DL Jayden Edwards, Jr., 6-3, 290 … DB Loyd McIntosh, Jr., 5-10, 155 … DB Bobby Raleigh O’Neal, Sr., 5-11, 165 … DB Damarian Williams, Sr., 5-11, 165 … DL Taylor Hughey, Sr., 6-2, 250
2023 OUTLOOK: Mesquite missed the playoffs last season, losing four of its final five games. With eight starters back on both sides of the ball, the Skeeters look to get back to the postseason. Wallace started five games last season and threw for 761 yards and seven touchdowns. A lot of that production came in the Skeeters’ 37-14 win over Tyler Legacy when he was 19 of 25 for 388 yards and five touchdowns. Baesa, an Arizona State commit, provides an elite target out wide. Cleaver ran for 674 yards and 11 touchdowns last season and is running behind a talented offensive line that features Gurrola and Henry. Wilson (104 tackles as a sophomore) and Williams (78 tackles) are back to lead the defense. Ivan Sanchez returns at kicker.
ROCKWALL-HEATH HAWKS
COACH: Rodney Webb (1st year at school, 0-0; 160-78)
ALL-TIME RECORD: 123-70-0
STADIUM: Wilkerson-Sanders Memorial Stadium, 1197 T.L. Townsend Drive, Rockwall, Texas, 75087
2022 RESULT: 7-5
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 31/12
LETTERMEN LOST: 30
OFFENSE: Spread
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: QB Caleb Hoover, Sr., 6-3, 215 … WR Fletcher Fierro, Sr., 6-0, 180 ... RB Malachi Tuesno, Sr., 5-9, 185 … OL Cooper Shepard, Jr., 6-3, 285 … K Bronson Mueller, Soph., 5-10, 200 … WR/RB Jack Davenport, Sr., 5-10, 185 … TE Eli Henley, Sr., 6-0, 210 … WR/RB De’Airrius Bell, Sr., 5-9, 175
DEFENSE: Odd front
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: DB Charles Jones, Sr., 6-3, 190 … DB Brady Luff, Sr., 6-0, 190 … LB Taurus Noles, Sr., 5-11, 195 … DL Devon Turner, Jr., 225 … DL Jacob Lozano, Sr., 6-1, 225 … LB Ian Jimmerson, Sr., 5-11, 215 … DB Chase Bazell-Miller, Sr., 5-11, 185
2023 OUTLOOK: Rockwall-Heath will have its third different head coach in three seasons, and it hit a home run with this one. The Hawks will now be led by Rodney Webb, who was been a head coach from 2003-21 at Royse City, Mesquite Horn, Rockwall and Denton Guyer, and 2003 was the only time his team didn’t reach the playoffs. Webb led Guyer to the state championship game in 2021. Now, Webb’s first game with the Hawks will be against his former team. Webb will actually face all four of his former schools this season. Hoover threw for 1,851 yards with 16 touchdowns, and he ran for 297 yards and three touchdowns. Tuesno had 125 carries for 780 yards and 12 touchdowns. Luff had 90 tackles and five tackles for loss. Noles had 69 tackles and two sacks, and Jones intercepted two passes. Mueller made both of his field goal tries as a freshman.
MESQUITE HORN JAGUARS
COACH: Courtney Allen (2nd year at school, 8-3; 27-26 overall)
ALL-TIME RECORD: 116-115
STADIUM: E.H. Hanby Stadium, 401 E. Davis Drive, Mesquite, Texas, 75149; Mesquite Memorial Stadium, 2411 W. Scyene Road, Mesquite, Texas, 75149
2022 RESULT: 8-3
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 43/13
LETTERMEN LOST: 33
OFFENSE: Multiple spread
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: OL Davion Hurth, Sr., 6-4, 275 … OL Lamont Rogers, Jr., 6-7, 295 … RB Titus Muse, Jr., 5-9, 180 … QB Raheem Beck, Sr., 5-10, 170 … QB Jaylon Thomas, Sr., 6-2, 170 … WR Derin Jackson, Sr., 5-6, 150 … ATH Jamari Andrews, Jr., 5-10, 170 … WR Tristian Gardner, Jr., 6-1, 170 … WR Cedric Lott, Sr., 6-6, 200
DEFENSE: 3-4
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: DL Armstrong Nnodim, Sr., 6-2, 255 … DB Nathaniel Rainey, Sr., 6-0, 170 … DL Preston Davis, Sr., 6-2, 260 … DB Markel Ford, Soph., 6-0, 190 … LB Mathew Ojeh, Sr., 5-9, 185 … DB C.J. Wells, Jr., 5-9, 165
2023 OUTLOOK: Mesquite Horn’s 2022 season was filled with close games. Outside of a 43-6 win over Tyler High and a 35-10 defeat of Royse City, the rest of the Jaguars’ games were decided by 11 points or fewer. Horn’s losses were to Arlington (32-28), Rockwall (37-34) and Arlington (21-11) in the playoffs. Beck (42 of 75, 525 yards, six touchdowns, one interception) and Thomas (43 of 64, 482 yards, five touchdowns, two interceptions) provide the Jaguars two options at quarterback. Muse ran for 896 yards and seven touchdowns last season. Hurth is a North Texas commit on the offensive line. Lott is a big target at receiver and has offers from Boston College, Buffalo and Memphis, among others. Nnodim — a three-star recruit — had 69 tackles and 16 sacks last season. Rainey picked off five passes. Ford is a rising sophomore to keep an eye on. Ford already has offers from Oregon, Oregon State, SMU, Texas State, Utah and UTSA.
ROYSE CITY BULLDOGS
COACH: David Petroff (11th year at school, 48-54)
ALL-TIME RECORD: 322-227-11
STADIUM: Southwest Ford Field at Royse City ISD Stadium (700 FM 2642), Royse City Texas, 75189
2022 RESULT: 7-5
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 31/12
LETTERMEN LOST: 23
OFFENSE: Spread
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: OL Ruben Logan, Sr., 6-3, 290 … OL Cason Bass, Sr., 6-2, 300 … OL Harrison Hays, Sr., 6-3, 315 … WR JaCori Williams, Sr., 6-3, 180 … WR/TE Nicholas Weaver, Sr., 6-2, 200 … RB Tyreke Cockroft, Jr., 5-9, 165 … RB/WR Aiden Walker, Sr., 5-10, 175 … TE/WR Hayden Herndon, Sr., 6-2, 200
DEFENSE: 3-4
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: LB Caleb Watkins, Sr., 5-11, 185 … DB Jeremiah Byars, Jr., 5-9, 160 … DL Hudson Hays, Soph., 6-4, 215 … DB Evan Harris, Sr., 5-11, 165 … DB Cordarian Powell, Jr., 6-1, 160 … LB Carter Hadnot, Sr., 6-2, 180 … LB Gabe Duncan, Jr., 5-10, 205 … LB Ty Wills, Jr., 5-10, 200
2023 OUTLOOK: Royse City adjusted well to the Class 6A level by making the playoffs for the fourth straight season. The Bulldogs will have to find a new running back and quarterback. Cockroft and Walker look ready to take over at running back, but quarterback is still up in the air. Whoever is the signal caller will behind a really good offensive line, headlined by Logan, Bass and Hays. They also had two solid targets in Williams (20 catches, 425 yards, four touchdowns) and Weaver (23 catches, 284 yards, three touchdowns). Watkins (78 tackles, five tackles for loss) and Byars (80 tackles) are the returning defensive leaders, and Hays is a sophomore to watch.
NORTH FORNEY FALCONS
COACH: Eric Luster (3rd year at school, 5-15; 14-36 overall)
ALL-TIME RECORD: 60-77
STADIUM: Forney City Bank Stadium, 9067 FM 741, Forney, Texas, 75126
2021 RESULT: 3-7
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 22/10
LETTERMEN LOST: 28
OFFENSE: Spread
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: RB Aamii Branch, Sr., 5-10, 175 … OL Donovan Dory, Jr., 6-3, 256 … QB Tamerion Crochett, Jr., 6-5, 200 … RB Kellen Sanders, Jr., 5-8, 175 … OL Gary Jefferson, Jr., 6-3, 243 … WR Dequalond Vaughn, Soph., 5-8, 150 … WR Ja’Quarian Robinson, Sr., 5-9, 170 … WR Kasen McCoy, Jr., 5-10, 175
DEFENSE: 4-2-5
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: DB Aamii Branch, Sr., 5-10, 175 …. LB Jaylen Gray, Jr., 5-10, 180 … DL David Paine Jr., Sr., 6-3, 243 … DB Gianni Edwards, Jr., 5-10, 166 … DB Jackson Van Otten, Jr., 6-3, 200
2022 OUTLOOK: North Forney’s first season in Class 6A was a rough one. The Falcons went 0-6 in district play, giving up at least 28 points in all six games and not scoring more than 28 points in any of the games. Branch has been a two-year starter on defense and will look to contribute on offense this season. Crockett, who stands at 6-5 takes over at quarterback. Gray compiled 117 tackles as a sophomore and also started as a freshman. Martin Rocha returns after compiling six sacks last season. Edwards is the son of former Florida State star and NFL player Mario Edwards Sr. and the younger brother of Mario Edwards Jr., who also played at Florida State and is currently on the Seattle Seahawks.