Longview running back Taylor Tatum recalled eating dinner inside Crypto.com Arena while on a visit to USC.
A high school student from East Texas was eating inside of the same building where the late Kobe Bryant displayed his greatness on the basketball court for many seasons.
That is one of the many benefits of being regarded as possibly the best running back recruit in the country.
Pine Tree defensive lineman Dealyn Evans ate dinner with Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens while on a visit to Georgia Tech.
When one of the best defensive line recruits in the country comes to town, you want to make their experience special.
Lindale offensive lineman Casey Poe was in the garage of Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s house while Saban showed off his Ferrari.
Tatum, Evans and Poe are just three of the highly touted rising seniors in East Texas and have already gotten to experience some cool moments in their recruiting journey.
Dr. Seuss wrote “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” — a book that published in 1990, long before the Class of 2024 football recruits were born. Well, these young men are certainly going places.
Here is a look at the recruiting process for several of East Texas’ top football recruits and the places they could possibly go:
TAYLOR TATUM
Tatum is regarded as the No. 1 running back in the country by the 247Sports Composite and On3Sports Industry Ranking.
“I’m extremely blessed to be in this situation,” Tatum said in June. “I’ve just been taking my time with it, making sure I’m making a good decision for me and my family for not just the next three to five years of my life, but for 40 years. I’m just making sure to weigh out my options and go over the pros and cons.”
Tatum said finding out how he fits in a team’s scheme, along with the coaches’ future aspirations are big factors for him in the process.
Tatum is a bit different from other football recruits, though, as he also has the opportunity to play college baseball.
“I think I’ve prioritized that,” Tatum said. “I think I’m a pretty good baseball player, so I definitely want to play baseball as long as I can. It’s kind of a first-love type of thing. I think when people see my top schools, they think some other schools should be in there, some bigger name schools, but not all schools will let players play both sports. I think that definitely plays a factor.”
Tatum ultimately committed to Oklahoma over USC on July 21 to play both football and baseball. He also had Ohio State, Texas, Texas A&M, Michigan and Georgia in his final seven.
DEALYN EVANS
The Pine Tree standout committed to Texas A&M on July 31, 2022 before his junior season even began.
But that hasn’t kept other schools from reaching out, and Evans is still making sure he enjoys the process.
Since Evans’ commitment, he’s received offers from Alabama, Auburn, Oregon, Michigan State, Georgia Tech, Michigan, LSU, California, Florida and TCU, and he’s made visits to Texas A&M, Florida, TCU and Georgia Tech.
“It’s really important to me to go through the process,” Evans said. “Having my mom and sister see different places has been great because we didn’t really go anywhere growing up. Also, just making sure I go to the right school because you only get one time at it. I know there’s a transfer portal, but I don’t really plan on doing that, so I’ve got to make sure I pick the right one.”
Evans, ranked as the No. 41 recruit and No. 9 defensive lineman by 247Sports, also plans to pursue a degree in chemical engineering, so that’s something he has looked into when selecting a school.
CASEY POE
Poe has already been to a lot of places.
On spring break, he went to Clemson, Georgia Tech, Auburn and Georgia. Then on the week of June 17-23, Poe went from Auburn on Saturday to Oklahoma on Tuesday to LSU on Wednesday to Alabama on Friday.
“The recruiting process has been amazing,” Poe said. “It gets very hectic and stressful at times, but I wouldn’t give it up for anything. The memories you get to make with family and friends are ones that can never be replaced. Last week when I went to four schools in a week was extremely fun but very tiring. I was sleeping more in our family car than my own bed. But I got to be with my family, trying to decipher where my home is. I got to make memories that will last me a lifetime with the people I love.”
Poe said the visits really help with the decision making.
“Really when I go on a visit, I look to see who is true and who is not,” Poe said. “There is a lot of lying that can be done over text and phone calls. It’s a lot harder to hide the rough spots on a visit, though.”
On3Sports has Poe rated as the No. 34 recruit in the country and the No. 1 offensive lineman.
Poe announced his college decision on his birthday, July 12, choosing Alabama over Oklahoma, Georgia, Texas Tech, LSU, Baylor, and Auburn.
TERRY BUSSEY
Bussey is actually the highest-rated recruit in East Texas and comes from one of the smaller schools, Timpson, which has an enrollment of 219.
“It’s surreal being able to have the opportunity that I have to get an education and play the game that I love at any of the top programs in the country,” Bussey said. “It’s truly a blessing that most people dream of and don’t get, so I’m truly grateful.
“The recruiting process has been great for me. I’ve loved every part of it. The positives are getting to see different colleges and different places that you have never gotten to see and experience. The negative is it probably gets overwhelming for some people. For me, it never gets overwhelming. I look at it all as a blessing and enjoy every moment of it. But for some people, it could get overwhelming at times.”
Bussey is ranked as the No. 15 recruit nationally, No. 1 athlete and No. 2 recruit in Texas by 247Sports. Bussey’s top five schools are Texas, Alabama, Texas A&M, Oklahoma and LSU.
DERRICK MCFALL
McFall, a standout at Tyler High School, is also one of the top athletes in the country, ranked as the No. 14 athlete by the On3Sports Industry Ranking.
“It’s been a blessing, getting all of these offers, taking visits and just getting the experience because you only get it once in a lifetime,” McFall said. “I’ve just been taking it all in. Every visit was a good experience and a good memory. I’m just looking for a place I can call home, a place where I can see myself that can get me to the league.
“I’m ready to make my mark. I’m ready to show the world what I’m really capable of doing at the next level. I’ve got a chip on my shoulder for my senior year and my college years.”
McFall announced his college decision on Aug. 4, choosing UCLA over Washington and Colorado.
TRAVIS JACKSON
Jackson, a Tyler Legacy standout, is already committed to TCU, something he announced on April 21, choosing the Horned Frogs over offers from Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and Alabama, among others.
“The recruiting process was good,” Jackson said. “I met a lot of good people. A lot of good schools recruited me, some of the best schools in the country, Alabama, TCU, Texas Tech.”
Jackson is rated as the No. 19 edge rusher in the country by Rivals.
AERYN HAMPTON
Daingerfield’s Hampton was committed to Baylor on Dec. 8, 2021, and decommitted on Jan. 4, 2022. He committed to Texas on Feb. 14, 2022 and decommitted from Texas on Nov. 29, 2022.
The On3Sports Industry Ranking has Hampton as the No. 138 overall recruit, and Rivals has Hampton rated as the No. 7 receiver, but Hampton recently said he is an athlete and not just a receiver.
“I can play wherever,” Hampton said. “I want to play early.”
Hampton announced on July 7 he would attend the University of Texas.
J’KOBY WILLIAMS
Williams comes from a small school at Class 2A Beckville with an enrollment of 193, but that hasn’t stopped him from establishing himself as one of the top running backs in the country, getting offers from big-time programs such as LSU and Michigan.
“The recruiting process has been really good,” Williams said. “It started off really slow and then it kind of picked up close to track season of my junior year. It’s pretty cool when you’ve got coaches from all over calling you and asking how your day is going and stuff like that.”
Williams is ranked as the No. 28 running back in the country by On3Sports. He committed to Texas Tech on June 18.
DYLLAN DRUMMOND
The Chapel Hill offensive lineman may not have the stars and recruiting rankings, but he has multiple Division I offers and is able to use football to position himself for the future.
Drummond is committed to continue his career at Navy.
“Toward the end of our football season, I got my very first offer, and that’s where it really started rolling,” Drummond said. “I got a couple of more offers and started taking visits. I went up to the Naval Academy, and I saw it and it really felt like home.
“After visiting, it really came to me that’s what I wanted to do. The brotherhood aspect, along with the academic side and their football program, it really felt like the place I needed to be. I also want to serve my country, as well. That’s a big priority for me.”
TRAE DAVIS
The Troup athlete picked up his first offers on May 6 with Sam Houston State, Louisiana, Louisiana Tech and Utah State all offering Davis. A couple of weeks later, Washington State and UTSA offered Davis.
“It’s been moving fast, and it’s been surprising,” Davis said. “It just came out of nowhere. I would’ve never thought of this.”
Now that the offers have rolled in, Davis knows what he wants.
“I’m looking for brotherhood and for them to make me feel like family,” Davis said. “That’s what I’m really looking for. There’s nothing really on the football field I’m looking for because I know they’re going to find ways to get me the ball. Wherever I land, I’ll be happy because I know I’ll be playing ball, something I truly love.”
———
Some other East Texas recruits in 2024 are Brownsboro receiver Gekyle Baker (Top 100 recruit by 247Sports and On3Sports, TCU commit), Lufkin running back Kedren Young (No. 8 running back by On3Sports, Notre Dame commit), Timpson receiver Vosky Howard (offers include Auburn, Duke, Vanderbilt), Texas High receiver Tamarcus Gray (Tulsa commit), Pleasant Grove athlete Jaylen Boardley (Oklahoma State commit), Longview cornerback Willie Nelson (Oklahoma State commit), Pleasant Grove athlete Akhari Johnson (Arkansas commit), Pleasant Grove offensive lineman Caleb Hackelman (Oklahoma State commit), Tyler cornerback Zachaun Williams (offers include Texas Tech, Arkansas, Colorado), Mount Vernon linebacker/edge rusher Boone Morris (offers include Vanderbilt, North Texas), Bullard offensive lineman Austin Ellis (Louisiana Tech commit), Chapel Hill defensive lineman Kendall Allen (offers include Memphis, UNLV), Chapel Hill receiver Cameron Kelley (offers include Tulsa, Colorado State), Chapel Hill linebacker DaVeon Ross (offers include Arkansas State, Sam Houston), Lindale receiver Marcus Field (offers include Sam Houston State) and Jacksonville linebacker Jermaine Taylor (offers include UTSA).
In the Class of 2025 are SMU commits like quarterback Demtrius Brisbon (No. 20 athlete) and running back Rickey Stewart (No. 20 running back) of Chapel Hill, Pleasant Grove athlete Lance Jackson (No. 120 recruit, offers include Arkansas, Baylor), Brownsboro cornerback Micah Strickland (No. 123 recruit, offers include Texas Tech, UTSA) and Lufkin defensive lineman Zion Williams (offers include Texas, Alabama).
A lot of talented young men going places.
But before any of them go to Alabama, Georgia, Texas, USC, Texas A&M, TCU, Clemson, Michigan, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, Louisville, LSU, Florida or anywhere else, they all have their sights set on going to one place … AT&T Stadium — home of the UIL State Football Championships.