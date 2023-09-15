CLASS 6A
Trophy Club Byron Nelson 52, Keller Fossil Ridge 7
Converse Judson 29, Hutto 19
EP Montwood 41, EP Socorro 21
Fort Bend Ridge Point 43, Fort Bend Hightower 36
Haltom 32, Keller Central 22
Harlingen 23, Laredo United South 14
Houston Lamar 53, Pasadena Dobie 0
Lake Travis 37, Austin Akins 0
Mansfield Summit 41, Arlington Seguin 13
McAllen Rowe 35, La Joya Palmview 3
Mesquite Horn 21, Arlington 7
Mission 41, Brownsville Pace 14
North Garland 29, South Garland 26
Pasadena 47, Houston MSTC 14
PSJA North 56, McAllen 0
Rockwall 51, South Grand Prairie 25
SA Northside Brennan 13, SA Northside Taft 7
Schertz Clemens 48, Laredo United 20
Southlake Carroll 44, Keller Timber Creek 0
The Woodlands 49, New Caney 42
Weslaco East 34, Edinburg 21
CLASS 5A
Austin McCallum 37, Austin Crockett 22
Boerne-Champion 34, New Braunfels Canyon 31
CC Tuloso-Midway 40, CC West Oso 0
Dallas Conrad 50, Dallas Samuell 12
Dallas Sunset 10, Dallas Adams 7
Fort Bend Willowridge 28, Brookshire Royal 10
Frisco Heritage 37, Frisco Liberty 14
Frisco Reedy 35, Frisco Wakeland 28
Lubbock Cooper 34, WF Rider 7
Mansfield Timberview 71, Carrollton Turner 7
McKinney North 28, Lancaster 21
Montgomery Lake Creek 73, Houston Bellaire 7
North Forney 46, Dallas Wilson 14
PSJA Memorial 52, Donna North 21
Rio Grande City 38, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 14
SA Burbank 33, SA Highlands 29
SA Harlandale 38, SA Houston 20
Sharyland Pioneer 44, Pharr Valley View 6
Vidor 21, St. Louis, La. 17
Waco University 22, Copperas Cove 14
Wylie East 58, Garland Naaman Forest 14
CLASS 4A
Canyon 17, Amarillo Caprock 0
Dallas Carter 46, Dallas Lincoln 11
Lampasas 36, Pflugerville Connally 28
Midlothian Heritage 38, Burleson 7
Springtown 35, Carrollton Creekview 21
Wilmer-Hutchins 49, Dallas Hillcrest 3
CLASS 3A
CC London 17, Kingsville King 13
Jefferson 64, Hughes Springs 0
CLASS 2A
Bruni 38, Riviera Kaufer 8
Cumby 46, Tyler All Saints 26
Detroit 22, Pattonville Prairiland 16
Italy 48, Dallas Roosevelt 12
Shamrock 42, Sanford-Fritch 32
CLASS 1A
Gustine 46, Priddy 32
Hedley 64, Afton Patton Springs 43
Laird Hill Leverett's Chapel 38, ETHS 18
Loop 27, Roby 0
Silverton 59, Weatherford Christian 12
Turkey Valley 33, Nazareth 32, OT
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Houston Kinkaid 54, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 14
Houston St. John's 28, Houston Second Baptist 7
John Cooper 17, Dallas Greenhill 14
SA Sunnybrook 48, San Antonio Prep 12
Sherman Texoma 48, Weatherford Grace Christian 0
OTHER
Austin Royals 52, Austin SPC 7
Lasa 47, Austin Eastside Memorial 0
Longview Heritage 47, Tyler King's Academy 0
Plano Coram Deo 51, Dallas Fairhill 12
Randle 41, Bryan 24
San Antonio Harlan 49, SA Northside O'Connor 12
Waco Methodist 56, Waco Vanguard 10
Wisdom 58, Houston Austin 6
