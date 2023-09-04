Abilene Texas Leadership 14, Munday 9
Baytown Goose Creek 26, Houston Bellaire 9
Cypress Bridgeland 41, Katy Tompkins 35, OT
Cypress Springs 41, Houston Heights 20
Dallas Carter 20, Dallas Kimball 8
Dallas Lincoln 42, Dallas Madison 19
Dayton 36, Houston Waltrip 7
Dickinson 45, Fort Bend Ridge Point 37
Duncanville 44, Rockledge, Fla. 0
FW Trinity Valley 64, University City, Calif. 47
Fort Bend Hightower 14, Spring Westfield 9
Frisco Legacy Christian 55, Arlington Oakridge 6
Fulshear 57, Fort Bend Clements 21
Gordon 58, Garden City 12
Klein Collins 30, Pearland Dawson 17
New Braunfels 45, Seguin 22
Pasadena First Baptist 55, Houston Emery/Weiner School 8
Pearland 55, Houston Memorial 21
SA Burbank 21, SA Houston 13
SA Churchill 35, Buda Hays 7
SA Jefferson 22, SA Lanier 0
SA Northside Clark 21, SA Northside Stevens 0
SA Northside Taft 49, SA Veterans Memorial 17
SA Roosevelt 31, SA East Central 21
San Antonio Southwest Legacy 32, LEE 14
Schertz John Paul II 43, D'Hanis 38
Sierra Blanca 66, Fort Davis 16
Valera Panther Creek 59, Mullin 12
Waller 35, Katy Mayde Creek 0
Wilmer-Hutchins 33, FW Southwest 28
Worthing 46, Wharton 6
