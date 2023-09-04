Football stock

Abilene Texas Leadership 14, Munday 9

Baytown Goose Creek 26, Houston Bellaire 9

Cypress Bridgeland 41, Katy Tompkins 35, OT

Cypress Springs 41, Houston Heights 20

Dallas Carter 20, Dallas Kimball 8

Dallas Lincoln 42, Dallas Madison 19

Dayton 36, Houston Waltrip 7

Dickinson 45, Fort Bend Ridge Point 37

Duncanville 44, Rockledge, Fla. 0

FW Trinity Valley 64, University City, Calif. 47

Fort Bend Hightower 14, Spring Westfield 9

Frisco Legacy Christian 55, Arlington Oakridge 6

Fulshear 57, Fort Bend Clements 21

Gordon 58, Garden City 12

Klein Collins 30, Pearland Dawson 17

New Braunfels 45, Seguin 22

Pasadena First Baptist 55, Houston Emery/Weiner School 8

Pearland 55, Houston Memorial 21

SA Burbank 21, SA Houston 13

SA Churchill 35, Buda Hays 7

SA Jefferson 22, SA Lanier 0

SA Northside Clark 21, SA Northside Stevens 0

SA Northside Taft 49, SA Veterans Memorial 17

SA Roosevelt 31, SA East Central 21

San Antonio Southwest Legacy 32, LEE 14

Schertz John Paul II 43, D'Hanis 38

Sierra Blanca 66, Fort Davis 16

Valera Panther Creek 59, Mullin 12

Waller 35, Katy Mayde Creek 0

Wilmer-Hutchins 33, FW Southwest 28

Worthing 46, Wharton 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

