For the first time in the 65th anniversary of the Rose City Classic, the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders have a chance to lead the football series against the Tyler Lions.
The Lions won the first five meetings in the series, which is now tied at 33-33-1. The Red Raiders have won four straight, including last year’s 29-27 four-overtime victory.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday on Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium. The Lions are the home team.
This is the 68th meeting between the Lions and Red Raiders. The series began in 1958 between the John Tyler Lions and Robert E. Lee Rebels. Lee changed its mascot to Red Raiders in 1971. Then the Lions reverted to Tyler in 2020 as it had been in 1957. Lee changed to Tyler Legacy in 2020. The teams met twice in 2002 and 2003.
For the first time since 1958, the rivalry will sport two new coaches on each sideline — Rashaun Woods on the Lions’ sideline and Beau Trahan on the Red Raiders’ sideline.
“I think it’s any rivalry, right? It’s a little bit more special. It means a little more to the kids, living right next door to each other,” Trahan said. “A lot of them played with each other in youth groups and stuff like that. So it’s a big game. We’ve got a great challenge ahead of us. Coach Woods and them have done a great job. They’re athletic across the board. They do a great job, they run to the football on defense. On offense, they’re very explosive. We’ve got our work cut out for us, but we’re excited for the challenge.”
Woods added, “We want to win any game we play. It is special, for the players and the city. (Tyler Legacy) is well-coached and a very good team.”
Last week, the Lions won Woods’ debut, an exciting 38-36 five-overtime win over Marshall.
“We played well at times, but we still have a lot to work on,” Woods said.
Woods was pleased with the play of both quarterbacks, junior Nicholas Collins and sophomore Caden Granberry.
“(Granberry) played well and executed the offense,” Woods said. “Actually, Nick played well with the exception of the one mistake (interception when he was hit while attempting to throw the ball away).”
The Red Raiders opened with a 31-7 loss at Lufkin.
Trahan expects a bounce back.
“..., the kids played hard, they didn’t quit,” Trahan said. “Got a little lack of execution offensively. We’ve got to be a little cleaner offensively, execution wise. We’ve got to run the ball better. We were spotty at best at running the football.
“Defense played hard. Can’t give up those three explosive plays in the first half. So we got good film work out it. We’ve got to learn and get one percent better this week.”
Trahan praised the Lions.
“They’re very athletic across the board,” Trahan said of Tyler. “Defensively, they fly to the football. Those backers are as good as they come. Their D-line is very stout. The two ends are very athletic, and they’ve got a big ole plugger in the middle. They do a good job on the back end. They tackle well. The big thing I noticed is how well they run to the football on defense.
“Offensively, they’re explosive. We’ve got to contain those guys. Eye discipline, covering our gaps and just us doing our job individually that’ll help us as a team.”
According to TexasFootball.com, the Red Raiders began the week favored by 11 points, but they are now favored by 1. In the TexasFootball.com computer rankings, Tyler Legacy is ranked No. 174 in Class 6A, while Tyler is rated No. 66 in Class 5A Division I.
Following Friday’s game the teams have one more non-district game. The Lions play host to Mesquite Horn on Sept. 8, while the Red Raiders travel to play at Longview the same night.
PANTRY RAID
Both schools have used their football rivalry to raise meals for hungry East Texans.
This will be the 33rd Annual Pantry Raid.
The East Texas Food Bank and Tyler ISD host the annual event. Since the pantry raid began in 1991, students have raised more than 1.6 million meals.
“We are so excited to partner once again with the Tyler ISD to bring attention to the one in seven East Texans, including one in five children in East Texas, who are food insecure,” David Emerson, CEO of the East Texas Food Bank, said. “So many of our neighbors, including many student’s families, continue to struggle to put food on the table. The Tyler Pantry Raid is an excellent and unique fundraiser we look forward to each year.”
Last year students raised 151,163 meals. Tyler High and Tyler Legacy students have been collected food and donations the last two weeks. The results will be announced at halftime Friday.
Online donations can be made at tylerpantryraid.com.
Monetary donations will support ETFB’s programs that serve Tyler ISD students, such as the BackPack Program. More than 10,000 East Texas children receive BackPacks every weekend filled with nutritious, kid-friendly food to help last them until Monday morning.