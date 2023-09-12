Rockwall-Heath moved to 2-0 in District 10-6A volleyball competition with a sweep (25-10, 25-15, 25-17) of Tyler Legacy on Tuesday night inside Tyler Legacy Varsity Gymnasium.
The score was 7-4 in the first set when Rockwall-Heath reeled off 10 straight points behind the serving of Reagan Ruecker.
Legacy got the score to 22-10 with consecutive kills by Tharyn Buenaventura before the Lady Hawks finished off the opening set with kills by Abby Lemp, Landry Tartt and Presley McGriff.
After each team scored to open the second set, Roockwall-Heath went on an 8-1 run to lead 9-2. With Rockwall-Heath leading 15-7, Legacy went on a 4-0 run behind the serving of Correa to cut the score to 15-11.
With Rockwall-Heath up 23-13, Legacy got a kill from Taylor Woods on an assist by Correa, followed by an ace from Abby Trahan. After Rockwall-Heath scored to set up match point, Ruecker delivered an ace to give the Lady Hawks a 2-0 lead in the match.
Legacy led 10-9 in the third set before Rockwall-Heath went on an 8-0 run, once again with the strong serving of Ruecker, who had two aces in the spurt.
With the score at 20-15 following a Buenaventura ace for the Lady Raiders, Rockwall-Heath scored four straight points to make the score 24-15. Legacy cut the score to 24-17 before a kill by Tartt finished the match.
Woods finished with 10 kills. Correa had 12 assists and 10 digs. Kinzie Parks had eight digs. Trahan had five assists and five digs.
Before the match, Correa was honored for recently picking up her 1,100th career assist. The Lady Raiders also honored custodian known as Mr. Jerry, and both teams and the fans in attendance sang him “Happy Birthday.”
Legacy fell to 0-2 in district play and will play at North Forney on Friday.