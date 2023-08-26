Tyler Legacy’s Red Raiders took first place at the Tyler Legacy Cross Country Invitational Saturday morning at Lindsey Park.
“Overall, I am very pleased,” Tyler Legacy cross country coach Dennis Teuber said. “I knew our boys can be very special this year. They’ve been together two or three years now. We have juniors and one senior leading it.
“They’ve done really well, and they’ve been working hard all summer as a group. That’s what we told them, we win as a team. I think today, you could see that. We got one in the top five, but we brought them all in close together. I’m happy about their effort and the way they ran.”
Johnathan Rodriguez was the top finisher for the Red Raiders, coming in at fourth with a time of 16:02.
“I’m very proud of how we ran,” Rodriguez said. “We all ran as a team and pushing ourselves. We all prepared for this all summer, and I’m just happy to see how far we’ve come has a team.”
Michael Peveto finished seventh with a time of 16:10.
“I think we ran well,” Peveto said. “We ran as a team. We push off of each other and just tried to win the race as a team. That’s what counts. Rockwall-Heath has been our competitors the last couple of years, so it was nice to be able to pull out a win.”
Other runners for the Red Raiders were Mason Maldonado, ninth, 16:21; Miller East, 12th, 16:41; Brady Filla, 16th, 16:49; Warren Feldman, 19th, 17:12; and Alejandro Angeles, 43rd, 18:02.
Other boys teams were 2. Rockwall-Heath; 3. Rockwall; 4. Jacksonville; 5. Royse City; 6. Lufkin; 7. New Summerfield; No. 8 Bishop Gorman; No. 9 Whitehouse; No. 10 Nacogdoches; and No. 11 Elysian Fields.
Rockwall-Heath’s Evan Herrera won the race with a time of 15:50. Anthony Stuart, of Canyon, ran the race unattached and placed second with a time of 15:59. Stuart’s family used to live in Tyler, and his sister, Breanna Stuart, runs at the University of Florida.
In the girls’ race, the Lady Raiders placed second.
Freshman Maddry East was fourth overall with a time of 19:28.
“The girls, we’re young,” Teuber said. “We have so many freshmen. Maddry East was hurt all summer, and she ran a 19:07 last week. We knew she was capable, but didn’t know it would be this quickly.
“We told them, there are no expectations. Just go out there and do what you can do. It’s a process. We’ve got to be ready for Oct. 10.”
The District 10-6A meet is Oct. 10 also at Lindsey Park.
Other Lady Raiders were Joselyn Bryner, eighth, 20:18; Mila Teuber, 16th, 21:11; Emily Tandy, 17th, 21:19; Lilly Boulden, 23rd, 21:58; Abigail Luhrs, 24th, 22:04; and Mayson Maddox, 30th, 22:46.
Rockwall won the girls race. Other girls teams were No. 3 Rockwall-Heath; No. 4 Lufkin; No. 5 Royse City; No. 6 Tyler HEAT; and No. 7 Nacogdoches.
Rockwall’s Rachel Kinniburg won the girls 5K race with a time of 18:32. Elysian Fields’ Cara Sims was second with a time of 18:53, and Rockwall’s Saylor Stevenson was third in a time of 19:06.
Huffman Hargrace won the 1A-4A varsity boys race, followed by Tenaha and Hudson.
The top individual finishers were Dakota Hinkle, Hawkins, 16:14; Isiah Colorado, Van, 16:16; Abel Solorio, Cumberland Academy, 16:25; Andres Rios, Huffman Hargrave, 16:30; and Miguel Cedillo, Winona, 16:34.
Lindale won the 1A-4A varsity girls race. The team consists of Madison Devisscher, Addalyn Kobs, Abigail Kelley, Abbigail Hanley, Cadyn Haisten, Madison Gray and Alexus Dedios.
The other top three teams were Grace Community and Bullard.
Grace Community freshman Emma Goetz took first place with a time of 11:54. She was followed by Emily Martinez, Jacksonville, 12:46; Witta Rika, Huffman Hargrave, 12:52; Riley Roberts, Bullard, 12:53; and Braleigh Wood, Quitman, 12:54.