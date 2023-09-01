Behind a stellar performance from junior quarterback Matt Cates, Pine Tree claimed a 42-22 win over Lindale in the Pirates’ home opener Friday.
After surrendering an opening-drive touchdown on fourth-and-20, Pine Tree scored 28 unanswered points to take control of the game and even its season record at 1-1.
Cates accounted for 434 total yards and six touchdowns on the night; he completed 9 of 15 passes for 210 yards and three touchdowns to go along with 224 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries.
Faced with a fourth-and-20 on the game’s initial possession, Lindale (1-1) kept its offense on the field and quarterback Clint Thurman lofted a perfectly placed ball to Marcus Field for a 33-yard touchdown and 7-0 lead less than 3 minutes into action.
Pine Tree wide reciver Jordan Taylor catches a touchdown pass against Lindale safety Jayrn Egans during the varsity football game on Friday, September 1, 2023 at Pirate Stadium. (Courtney Case/ News_Journal Photo)
Pine Tree defensive back Alston Elder-Gunter cradles the football after intercepting a pass intended for Lindale's #6 during the varsity football game on Friday, September 1, 2023 at Pirate Stadium. (Courtney Case/ News_Journal Photo)
Lindale wide reciver #6 as he reels in a pass against Pine Tree defensive backs Carl Turner and Earl Willams for a touchdown during the varsity football game on Friday, September 1, 2023 at Pirate Stadium. (Courtney Case/ News_Journal Photo)
Lindale running back Wyatt Paker finds rroom to run alon the sidelne against the Pine Tree defense during the varsity football game on Friday, September 1, 2023 at Pirate Stadium. (Courtney Case/ News_Journal Photo)
Lindale quaterback #8takes the hike as he steades the ball before handing off to running back Wyatt Parker during the varsity football game on Friday, September 1, 2023 at Pirate Stadium. (Courtney Case/ News_Journal Photo)
Following a 50-yard kick return by Pine Tree’s Brandon Smith, the Pirates needed only one play to even the score when Cates connected with Jordan Taylor on a 30-yard touchdown pass only 17 seconds after Lindale’s quick strike.
Pine Tree then turned a pair of Alston Elder-Gunter interceptions into two touchdowns, which proved to be the difference in the first half for a 21-7 Pirate lead.
After Elder-Gunter’s initial interception, Cates kept the ball on read-option and raced 44 yards for a touchdown and a 14-7 lead with 6:23 left in the opening quarter.
Elder-Gunter’s second interception of the half set Pine Tree up near midfield, and, a couple of plays later, Cates threw short to Tre Brown, who made multiple defenders miss en route to a 26-yard score and a 21-7 lead with 9:17 left in the second quarter.
Early in the second half, Pine Tree used a goal-line stand to maintain its two-score lead, then, a play later, Cates pulled the ball on another read-option and took it 89 yards for a 28-7 lead.
Lindale ended the Pirates’ scoring run on a 30-yard field goal by Seth Baggett, but Pine Tree scored on the next play from scrimmage when Cates threw short to Taylor, who broke a tackle and outran the Eagle defense for a 75-yard touchdown and 35-10 Pirate advantage with 1:40 left in the third.
Lindale tried making things interesting down the stretch after back-to-back touchdown runs of 44 and five yards by Thurman that cut the Pirates’ lead to 35-22.
Pine Tree sealed the victory when the Pirates converted a fourth-and-1 from their own 31-yard line with 5:12 to go; the gutsy decision by coach Jason Bachman not only allowed Pine Tree to burn additional time off the clock, but Cates finished off his monster performance with a 62-yard touchdown run.
In addition to Cates’ memorable performance, Taylor shined as well to the tune of 149 receiving yards and two touchdowns on six receptions.
Thurman rushed for 191 yards and two touchdowns on 27 attempts to lead Lindale.
Pine Tree will host Kilgore and Lindale will host Van next Week.