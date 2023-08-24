The Tyler Lions and their fans are embarking on a new season with the hopes of good things to come.
They will also be feeling a bit nostalgic.
It truly is a special season as for the first time in 12 years a new head coach is at the helm of the Lions.
Rashaun Woods, the former All-America wide receiver at Oklahoma State, is now in charge of the program, taking over for 11-year head coach Ricklan Holmes, who is now an assistant coach at Hutto. This is also Woods’ first time under Friday Night Lights in Texas, he previously coached north of the Red River in Oklahoma.
Plus, it is a season to look back as this is the 50th anniversary of John Tyler’s 1973 state football championship. That was a team that was voted by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine as the all-time best squad. It included such future pros as Earl Campbell, Ronnie Lee, the Campbell twins, Steve and Tim, Andrew Mellontree and Gary Don Johnson, among others.
But for now the Lions are looking ahead and particularly to Friday night as they will take on the Marshall Mavericks on Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. It was originally scheduled for 7 p.m., but was pushed back 30 minutes to help negate some of the expected high temperatures. Despite the later kick, the temperature is still expected to be more than 100 degrees.
Woods said the Mavericks will be a big challenge for the Lions.
“They are physical and well-coached,” Woods said noting of the longtime series between Tyler and Marshall.
This will be the 87th meeting between the teams, with the Lions holding a 50-33-3 advantage. However, Marshall won last year’s contest, 40-29, in Marshall.
“There were some good things,” Woods said of the scrimmage with Terrell last week, “and obviously, some things we need to continue to work on.
“The guys are excited about playing and that’s a good thing. We looking forward to how close to perfection we can play. It is always about execution with me, doing things right. We have to continue to push to do that.”
Woods has named junior Nicholas Collins as the starting quarterback and he added that sophomore Caden Granberry will also see action.
Expected starters on the offensive line include center Joseph Young (junior), guards Adrian Crispin (junior) and Michael Cooper (senior), and tackles Javian Harper (senior) and Kabren Edwards (junior).
Other projected offensive starters include four-star Derrick McFall (senior, committed to UCLA), Marquette “Deuce” Martin (senior) and Davion Sirles (sophomore) at wide receiver, Keondre Powers (junior) at H-back/tight end and JaMichael Cooper (senior) at running back.
Defensively, up front are nose guard Trusten Mallard-Foreman (sophomore) and tackles Jace Sanford (senior) and Julian Dews (senior). Outside linebackers are D’Crystina Sueing (junior) and Aiden Keyes (linebacker), along with inside ‘backers Daquevion Sellers (senior) and D’Canaan Sueing (junior).
Making up the secondary include three-star Zachuan Williams (senior) and JaBralyn Williams (junior) at safety, and Jeremiah Taylor (junior) and Amarion Spence-Hood (junior) at cornerback.
Zachaun Williams has a number of offers for college ball. His top five are Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Arkansas, Memphis and Tulsa. He is also being recruited by Ivy League schools Yale and Princeton.
Woods said Zachuan Williams will be punting, but has yet to name a starting kicker, most likely either Marvin Espinal (freshman) or Ariel Alfaro (senior).
Quarterback Collier Slone returns for the Mavericks. He connected on 99 of 181 passing attempts for 1,029 yards with nine touchdowns and six picks last season. Semaj Gatson is the leading returning rusher, running for 516 yards and five TDs on 60 attempts.
LIONS TALES: This is the first of three consecutive home games for the Lions. Next Friday, Sept. 1, Tyler hosts Tyler Legacy and then on Sept. 8, Mesquite Horn visits the Lions. ... According to TexasFootball.com, the Mavericks have an 87.3% of win probability. ... The Mavericks were 6-5 last season and will play host to Longview on Sept. 1. ... The Lions were 2-8 last season.