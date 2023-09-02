WINNSBORO — Senior quarterback Kyler Finney passed for 262 yards and four touchdowns, including three to receiver Will Wilcox, as Winnsboro rolled to a 52-14 win over Canton at Red Raider Stadium on Friday night.
Winnsboro (2-0) struck first to take a 7-0 lead as Finney, a Harding University commit, led the way by rushing for 23 yards on the drive and capped it with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Wilcox down the left side.
Canton (1-1) struggled to get anything going on their opening possession and then a short punt gave Winnsboro excellent field position to start its next drive. Finney and company took advantage of the short field and did a good job of mixing up the run and pass. Once again, Finney hooked up with Wilcox on a touchdown pass, this time a 4-yarder across the middle to give the Raiders a 14-0 lead.
Canton put together their best drive of the quarter as the Eagles marched to the Winnsboro 25-yard line, but the drive came to a crashing halt when Winnsboro defensive back Slayton Hood intercepted a pass and returned it 83-yards for a score to give the Raiders a 21-0 lead late in the first quarter.
Winnsboro continued to pour it on early in the second quarter as Tyson Johnson got loose on a 52-yard touchdown run down the middle of the field to give the Raiders a 28-0 lead.
For an instant, it appeared Winnsboro would run away with this game, but Canton had other plans. The Eagles got on the scoreboard, midway through the second quarter, with an impressive drive that saw quarterback Nathan Parker complete three passes for 60 yards which led to a 3-yard scoring run by Collin Campuzano as the Eagles cut the deficit to 28-7.
Canton then came up with a big defensive stop on fourth down just across midfield when the Eagles tackled Finney behind the line of scrimmage.
The Eagles quickly capitalized on the momentum when Parker tossed a long pass down the middle of the field to a wide-open Justus Petree, who out-ran everyone for a 60-yard touchdown as the Eagles quickly erased a 28-point deficit to pull within, 28-14, at halftime.
Canton had a golden opportunity to make it a one-score game as the Eagles received the second half kickoff but they went three-and-out. Then Winnsboro was able to build a cushion when they moved the ball down the field which led to an 11-yard touchdown run by Johnson to give the Raiders a 35-14 lead early in the third quarter. Johnson finished the night with 136 yards rushing on 17 carries.
Winnsboro put the game away, midway through the third quarter when Finney found Wilcox down the left side for a 63-yard catch-and-score to give the Raiders a commanding 45-14 lead. It was the duo’s third scoring connection of the game. Wilcox finished the night with seven catches for 121 yards and three touchdowns.
The Raiders looked everything like the No. 9 ranked team in the state and Winnsboro punctuated the scoring early in the fourth quarter when Finney tossed a 26-yard scoring strike to Camden Capehart. It was Finney’s fourth touchdown pass of the night.
Winnsboro looks to keep building early season momentum next week when the Raiders travel to Hooks, while Canton hopes to get back in the win column next week when the Eagles host Caddo Mills.