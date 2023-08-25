LUFKIN — Lufkin put up 493 yards of offense to take a 31-7 win over Tyler Legacy in the 2023 season opener on John Outlaw Memorial Field at Abe Martin Stadium.
It was the head coaching debut of Beau Trahan for the Red Raiders.
Lufkin finished with 298 yards on the ground on 51 carries.
Lufkin got the ball first, and on third-and-7, TJ Hammond threw a 46-yard TD pass to Ke’vondrick Taylor to give the Panthers a 7-0 lead.
After a quick three-and-out for the Red Raiders, Hammond found Krisean Preston for a 66-yard strike on third down. Legacy blocked the extra point to make the score 13-0 with 8:04 left in the first quarter.
Later in the opening quarter, Luke Wolf found De’je’un Owens for a 24-yard touchdown pass to cut the score to 13-7. Lufkin answered less than a minute later with a 68-yard touchdown run by Notre Dame commit Kedren Young to put the score at 19-7.
Young scored from eight yards out in the second quarter following Legacy being stopped inside the Lufkin 10-yard line on fourth down to stretch the score to 25-7, which is what the tally remained at halftime.
Young added an 11-yard touchdown on the opening drive of the third quarter — the only scoring play of the second half for either team. Lufkin mishandled the snap on the extra point, and Ethan Brown scooped it up at the 30 for Legacy and returned it 69 yards before being tackled at the 1-yard line by Jordan Booker.
Lufkin was looking to score again later in the third quarter when a pass toward the end zone was tipped by Jaishawn Lee and intercepted by Matthew Ross at the 1-yard line.
Junior defensive lineman Simeon Garner, a transfer from Grace Community who made several tackles early in the game, was carted off on a stretcher in the third quarter. Legacy’s punter and kicker Fernando Cardenas was sacked in the fourth quarter and came off of the field with an injury.
Young finished with 18 carries for 147 yards and three touchdowns. Hammond was 7 of 11 for 192 yards and two scores.
Kavion Hall had 10 carries for 37 yards for the Red Raiders. Wolf was 13 of 29 for 146 yards and a touchdown. Owens had seven grabs 62 yards and a score.
Legacy (0-1) will face rival Tyler High next week, while Lufkin (1-0) will take on rival Nacogdoches at SFA’s Homer Bryce Stadium.