Longview finally returned home for Friday night’s homecoming festivities, and it owned a 28-7 halftime lead against longtime foe Tyler Legacy, but the non-district football matchup was ultimately halted by an extended lightning delay.
In a text following the game, Longview head coach John King said the game will go down as an official game and a Lobo win.
The Lobos leaned on their run game throughout the first half and Taylor Tatum followed the pack with touchdown runs of 11 and four yards at the 6:26 and 4:36 marks of the first quarter to build up a 14-0 Lobo advantage.
Tatum finished the outing with nine carries for 57 rushing yards and two scores.
Tyler Legacy tried to respond when quarterback Luke Wolf called his own number and carried the ball for a two-yard touchdown run to make it a 14-7 score with 44.7 seconds remaining in the opening period.
Wolf completed five of his nine passes for 109 yards, and carried the ball six times for 13 rushing yards and a touchdown.
Longview immediately responded when it handed the ball to Kelvin Washington for a four-yard touchdown run at the 5:39 mark of the second quarter. Then, the hot start of Lobo quarterback Andrew Tutt resulted in a fifth consecutive completion to start the game, and a four-yard touchdown pass to receiver Dakaylen Reese that made it a 28-7 lead with 10 ticks until halftime.
Tutt boosted Longview with a five-for-five passing performance for 132 yards and a score. He connected with Reese twice in the game, and Ethan Harrison, Buster Mumphrey and Tatum once.
The Lobos’ offense was efficient throughout the event because it ultimately finished its six possessions with four touchdowns.
The Lobos' defense was also on display because it limited Tyler Legacy’s run game to 20 carries for 26 yards.
The Lobos will open district play at home next week against Lufkin