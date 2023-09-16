MESQUITE — The crickets were flying around the Mesquite Memorial Stadium pressbox, but it was the Lions that were flying around on defense on Friday.
Tyler senior Zachaun Williams picked off two passes, including returning one for 102 yards and a touchdown, as the Lions stayed unbeaten and opened District 7-5A Division I play with a 21-6 victory over North Mesquite at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
The Lions go to 4-0 overall and 1-0 in district while the Stallions fall to 1-3 and 0-1.
Along with Williams’ pickoffs, Julian Dews had three sacks and D’Crystian Sueing had an interception and D’Canaan Sueing tipped the ball to Williams for the turnover.
Tyler held North Mesquite to 202 total yards and the Lions needed it as THS totaled 127 total yards of which 124 came in the first half. The Lions led 21-0 at halftime.
There were some big plays as Derrick McFall had a long TD reception as well as a 50-yard kickoff return.
Williams leaped high in the end zone and intercepted the football and then jetted down the visitors sideline, picking up key blocks on the way, for a 102-yard return for a touchdown. After Marvin Espinal booted the PAT, Tyler held a 21-0 lead with 9:36 to go in the first half.
The Stallions had a first-and-10 at the 17 when QB Luke Seder tried to hit his receiver, but Williams snagged the football in the middle of the field, headed left and it was off to the races.
Later in the quarter, Seder was under duress by the Lions pressure. He tried to throw off his backfoot and a diving D’Crystian Sueing made an athletic play, grabbing the ball before it hit and ground to thwart a Stallion drive at the Tyler 16.
In the first quarter, the Lions took a 7-0 lead as sophomore quarterback Caden Granberry hit a streaking McFall, who was five yards behind the Stallions secondary for a 39-yard TD pass. Espinal booted the PAT and the Lions led at 6:40 of the first.
Later D’Crystian Sueing Sueing had a sack and the Stallions had to punt. The Lions drove 73 yards on four plays, with the big outburst a 63-yard screen pass to Jamichael Cooper for the TD. Espinal’s PAT put Tyler ahead 14-0 with 1:48 of the first quarter.
The Stallions’ only score was a 40-yard pass from Seder to Julien Simpson with 1:16 left in the third quarter. The Lions blocked the extra point, their third straight.
LIONS TALES: The Lions have a quick turnaround, hosting McKinney North on Thursday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler. Kickoff is 7 p.m. ... The Stallions meet West Mesquite on Friday. ... McKinney North opened district with a 28-21 win over Lancaster on Thursday in McKinney. Other resuts on Friday included: Forney 69, West Mesquite 0; and Longview 42, Lufkin 0. ... The Lions will play at Memorial Stadium again on Oct. 13 against West Mesquite. ...
Tyler 21, North Mesquite 6
Tyler 14 7 0 0 — 21
North Mesquite 0 0 6 0 — 6
First Quarter
THS — Derrick McFall 39 pass from Caden Granberry (Marvin Espinal kick), 6:40
THS — JaMichael Cooper 63 pass from Granberry (Espinal kick), 1:48
Second Quarter
THS — Zachaun Williams 102 interception return (Espinal kick), 9:36
Third Quarter
NMHS — Julien Simpson 40 pass from Luke Seder (kick blocked), 1:16
THS NMHS
First Downs 6 13
Rushes-Yards 15-21 30-68
Passing Yards 169 134
Total Yards 190 202
Co-Att-Int 8-14-1 15-26-3
Punts-Ave. 4-35.5 5-37.4
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 2-0
Penalties-Yards 9-80 7-45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Tyler, Ashton Arriaga 6-21, JaMichael Cooper 4-12, Derrick McFall 1-(-6), Caden Granberry 4-(-6). North Mesquite, Luke Seder 15-31, Kamajay Else 6-25, Chase Adams 3-9, Kayleb Fields 3-3, Eric Gillyard 3-0.
PASSING_Tyler, Caden Granberry 8-14-1-169. North Mesquite, Luke Seder 15-26-2-134.
RECEIVING_Tyler, Derrick McFall 4-87, JaMichael Cooper 1-63, Davion Sirles 2-7, Ashton Arriaga 1-12. North Mesquite, Julien Simpson 7-84, Chase Adams 3-28, Kamajay Else 2-10, Jaquaylon Carraway 2-9, Eric Gillyard 1-7.