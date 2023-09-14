MESQUITE — After winning their first three games at home, the Tyler Lions not only play their first road game on Friday, but it is also the District 7-5A Division I football opener.
The Lions (3-0) tangle with the North Mesquite Stallions (1-2) with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
“We’ve got our work cut out for us on the road to open district,” Tyler Coach Rashaun Woods said. “North Mesquite plays hard and they’ve got some guys who can play. Their quarterback (Luke Seder) can play. Defensively, they have some guys who fly to the ball.”
Seder, son of head coach Tim Seder, has hit on 33 of 73 passing attempts for 502 yards and three touchdowns. He has not thrown a pick. Seder is also the Stallions leading rusher with 152 yards and three TDs on 34 carries.
Kayleb Fields is next in rushing with 131 yards and a touchdown on 15 attempts. Kameron Powell is the leading receiver with 10 catches for 246 yards and three touchdowns.
North Mesquite opened the season with a 28-25 win over North Garland, followed by losses to Mesquite (29-9) and North Forney (34-14).
The Lions have scored wins over Marshall (38-36 in 5 overtimes), Tyler Legacy (28-14) and Mesquite Horn (27-12).
Against Horn, the Lions were moving the ball when a fumble occurred and the Jaguars returned the ball 85 yards for a touchdown. Despite the setback, Tyler returned to moving the ball.
“We were doing some good things — we were moving the ball and having some success,” Woods said. “Unfortunately, fumbles and turnovers happen. There’s nothing you can do about it (after the turnover) but continue to go on and our guys did a good job of bouncing back and continuing to play hard.”
The Lions did just that to register the win.
Tyler quarterback Caden Granberry has hit on 40 of 60 passing attempts for 475 yards with seven touchdowns and no interceptions.
Ashton Arriaga leads the Lions in rushing with 182 yards and three touchdowns on 44 carries. The top receiver is Derrick McFall with 16 catches for 214 yards and three touchdowns. Marquette Martin has nine receptions for 112 yards and two TDs.
Defensively, linebacker D’Canaan Sueing leads with 37 tackles, followed by LB Aidan Keyes (26), DE Julian Dews (23), LB D’Crystian Sueing (22) and LB Daquevion Sellers (22).
“Our defense played lights-out, holding a very talented team to six points,” Woods said. “Very impressive.”
Also, defensive back Zachuan Williams blocked two extra-point attempts.
“We still have a ways to go, but we continue to make corrections while continuing to win is good for the program,” Woods said.
Next week, the Stallions are scheduled to visit West Mesquite on Friday, while the Lions return home for a Thursday game against McKinney North.