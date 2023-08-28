LINDALE — Lindale rushed for 439 yards on the way to a 56-46 win over Kaufman on Friday night at Eagle Stadium.
Wyatt Parker had 20 carries for 255 yards and three touchdowns.
Clint Thurman was 11 of 20 passing for 144 yards and a touchdown, and he carried the ball 24 times for 163 yards and four touchdowns. Chad Ward had five catches for 94 yards and the touchdown reception.
It was a dominant performance for the Lindale offensive line. Four-star Alabama commit Casey Poe had 18 knockdowns, and Christian Pettway had 16 knockdowns.
Defensively, Jake Curbow had 10 tackles, two sacks and a tackle for loss. Hudson Legrow had 11 tackles and a tackle for loss.
Lindale led 14-6 at the end of the first quarter, 35-18 at halftime and 42-38 after three quarters.
Lindale (1-0) will play Pine Tree at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Longview.