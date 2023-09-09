Lindale 3, Van 1
LINDALE — The Lindale Lady Eagles defeated the Van Lady Vandals, 3-1, on Friday in a District 16-4A volleyball match.
Lindale (22-7, 1-0) won 25-17, 20-25, 25-22, 25-21.
Leaders for the Lady Eagles were middle blocker Reagan Cates (13 kills), Maddox Lay (6 kills, 8 digs), Kayli Vickery (6 kills, 7 blocks), Aspen Ives (2 blocks), Addison Ridge (8 digs), setter Macy Luster (6 digs, 15 assists) and Tatum Woodard (13 assists).
The Lady Eagles are 1-0 in district and 22-7 overall.
Lindale won the JV game 2-0 (25-15, 26-14). Leaders were Brooke Gissell (5 kills), Maddy Fowble (5 kills), Lauren Stanton (4 kills), Kenlie Collins (3 kills), Clara Helvey (11 assists, 4 digs), Emory Schmidt (8 assists) and Holli Dunn (9 digs).
Lindale Freshmen A won 2-0 (25-20, 25-19). Leading the way were Tessa Dennis (5 kills), Jordyn Weesner (4 kills) and Addyson Daughtry (3 kills, 1 block). Libero Kennedy Terry played a strong defensive game for the Lady Eagles squad.
Lindale will be back in district action Tuesday night at Cumberland Academy.
Texas High 3, Whitehouse 1
TEXARKANA — In a District 15-5A volleyball opener, the Texas High Lady Tigers won over the Whitehouse LadyCats 3-1 on Friday.
Texas High won 25-21, 18-25, 29-27, 25-20.
Leaders for WHS were Ella Reese (3 aces), Kassidy Meyer (11 kills), Kylan Wedell (10 kills), Ashley Rhame (16 assists) and Camden Bizot (16 assists).
Whitehouse won the JV (25-18, 25-13) and Frosh (25-14, 25-16) matches.
The LadyCats (20-9, 0-1) are home on Tuesday, hosting Pine Tree at C.L. Nix Wildcat Arena.
Rains 3, Grand Saline 1
GRAND SALINE — The Rains Lady Cats opened District 12-3A volleyball play Friday night, scoring a four-set victory over host Grand Saline.
Rains prevailed 25-16, 22-25, 25-18. 25-16.
Leaders for the Lady Cats were Emma Patterson (10 kills, 3 digs, ace), Jasey Campbell - (9 kills, 13 assists, 11 digs, ace), Cambree Oakes - (8 kills, 1.5 blocks, 2 aces), Kennedy Potts - (10 assists, 6 digs, 2 aces), Courtney Ferrell (19 digs, ace) and Presley Smith (6 digs, 7 aces).
The Lady Cats (10-14, 1-0) return to action on Tuesday as they play host to the Lady Cats from Sulphur Springs in a non-district contest.