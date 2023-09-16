Tyler Legacy's girls and the Eustace boys earned team championships on Friday at Pine Tree's Mike Darby Cross Country Invitational held at Lear Park in Longview.
The event, previously called the Pine Tree Puddle Jump and Pig Trot, honored longtime cross country coach Mike Darby, who coached for 38 years at Pine Tree.
Tyler Legacy won the 5A-6A varsity girls division with 33 points, followed by Grace (55), Texas High (100), Jacksonville (124), Pine tree (135), Douglass (143), Whitehouse (152) and Nacogdoches (181).
Eustace finished with 68 points to earn the 5A-6A varsity boys title. Pine Tree was second (71), followed by Tenaha (73), Tyler Legacy (75), Jacksonville (129), Cumberland Academy (168), Texas High (200), Whitehouse (216), Douglass (251), Longview (260), Nacogdoches (275), Hallsville (338), Van (350) and Marshall (361).
Kaufman was the 1A-4A varsity girls champ with 91 points. Rounding out the top 10 were Eustace (126), Mabank (131), Lindale (149), Hudson (150), Bullard (151), Gilmer (159), Canton (232), LaPoynor (316) and Palestine (335).
The 1A-4A varsity boys champ was Palestine with 83 points. Hudson was second (89), followed by Kilgore (136), Center (153), Lindale (204), Mabank (210), Eustace (291), Sabine (291) and Henderson (311).
Junior varsity champs were the Kaufman girls with 26 points and Pine Tree boys with 29 points.
For complete results: https://my.raceresult.com/261508/.
VARSITY GIRLS
CLASS 5A/6A
Emma Goetz, Grace, 18:21.2; Cara Sims, Elysian Fields, 19:43.1; Maddry East, Tyler Legacy, 19:43.9; Graycee Wilson, Canton, 20:27.1; Joselyn Bryner, Tyler Legacy, 20:33; Emily Martinez, Jacksonville, 20:54.9; Lauryn Dunn, Grace, 21:17.5; Mackenzie Robinson, Pine Tree, 21:21.7; Kayla Minick, Grace, 21:31.1; Mila Tueber, Tyler Legacy, 21:38.2; Lilly Boulden, Tyler Legacy, 21:40.6; Gracie Gibbs, Texas High, 21:41.9; Mayson Maddox, Tyler Legacy, 21:47.6; Anahi Mayes, Douglass, 21:52.9; Sheily Morales Barrios, Whitehouse, 21:54.9
VARSITY BOYS
CLASS 5A/6A
Ryan Porte, Eustace, 16:10; Misael Hernandez, Tenaha, 16:16; Johnathan Rodriguez, Tyler Legacy, 16:16.9; Michael Peveto, Tyler Legacy, 16:169; Kevin Velazquez, Canton, 16:27.4; Adrian Ramirez, Tenaha, 16:38.5; Dakota Hinkle, Hawkins, 16:38.8' Malachi Gray, Pine Tree, 16:40.3; Sebastian Juarez, Jacksonville, 16:43.5; Brendon Greenlee, Eustace, 16:43.7; Isaiah Martinez, Pine Tree, 16:43.7; Abel Solorio, Cumberland Academy, 16:59.2; Jairo Hernandez, Tenaha, 17:00.9; Mason Maldonado, Tyler Legacy, 17:01; Nixon Long, Nacogdoches, 17:05.2
VARSITY GIRLS
1A/4A
Trista Etheridge, Mabank, 12:22.7; Giselle Alejandro, Henderson, 12:55.1; Addalyn Kobs, Lindale, 12:59; Riley Roberts, Bullard, 13:03.3; London Townsend, Kaufman, 13:04.8; Carley Pitman, Eustace, 13:04.8; Rylie Stone, Kaufman, 13:16.1; Ruby Almanza, Kilgore, 13:16.4; Barbara Ruiz, Kaufman, 13:19; Madison Devisscher, Lindale, 13:24.7; Madison Vasquez, Hudson, 13:29.3; Donna Carpenter, Athens, 13:31.4; Page Miller, Eustace, 13:32.8; Adelaide Murphy, Mabank, 13:36.2; Michelle Chavez, Gilmer, 13:37.9
VARSITY BOYS
1A/4A
Korban Murphy, Mabank, 16:40; Salman Osman, Center, 16:46.1; Kevin Quincin, Palestine, 16:55; Luciano Brizuela, Kilgore, 17:15.4; Daniel Flores, Center, 17:18.2; Jalbert Sandoval, Palestine, 17:20.6; Andrew Morales, Henderson, 17:27.7; Jordan Pyle, Hudson, 17:28.7; Brayden Vining, Bullard, 17:29.8; Miler Stewart, Hudson, 17:29.9; Chris Avila, Kaufman, 17:29.9; Victor Bravo, Waskom, 17:36; Tanner Baxter, Gilmer, 17:44; Hunter Finney, Hughes Springs, 17:49.6; Brady Meyer, Spring Hill, 17:50.3