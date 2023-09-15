Franklin Delk’s 21-yard field goal with five seconds remaining lifted Texas High to a 17-14 come-from-behind win over Tyler Legacy on Friday night at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
It was homecoming and the first home game for the Red Raiders, who were looking for their first win of the season against the No. 6-ranked team in Class 5A Division II.
Legacy jumped out to a 14-0 lead on the undefeated Tigers, but Texas High was able to score 17 unanswered to move to 4-0 on the season.
After forcing a quick three-and-out and a Tyler Legacy punt, Texas High was set to punt, but a bad snap was recovered by Legacy’s Matthew Ross at the Texas High 26-yard line. The Red Raiders were stopped on fourth down. After forcing the Tigers to punt, Legacy got a 35-yard pass from Luke Wolf to DaCarryon Hollie and a 16-yard connection from Wolf to De’je’un Owens set up a 6-yard touchdown run by Wolf to give the Red Raiders a 7-0 lead with 5:28 left in the first quarter.
On Texas High’s next drive, on fourth down, TCU commit Travis Jackson got the sack on fourth down — his second sack of the night.
Early in the second quarter, Tradarian Ball appeared to be going into the end zone for an 8-yard touchdown, but Ethan Brown hit him and spun him around at the 1-yard line. Ball lost the ball, and it was recovered by Nathaniel Kirksey.
Later in the half, Texas High had the ball at its own 35 when Kameron Wrightner tried to throw a lateral, and Barrett Sivley batted it away. Sivley eventually picked the ball up at the 12-yard line and ran it in for a touchdown to make the score 14-0 in favor of the Red Raiders with 4:37 remaining in the second quarter.
The Tigers responded with a 5-yard touchdown run by Ball with 55 seconds left in the half. Ke’Braylon Jackson returned the ensuing kickoff 71 yards and a penalty gave the Red Raiders the ball at the Texas High 8. On third down, Wolf threw a pass into the end zone, and Markus Hall picked it off and returned it 53 yards. The Tigers took a knee to send the game to halftime with Legacy leading 14-7.
Texas High got the ball first in the second half and used nearly six minutes off the clock, getting the ball to the 1-yard line. But two straight sacks for the Red Raiders — the second by Brooks Gallagher — forced the Tigers to settle for a 33-yard field goal attempt by Delk.
The ball was snapped early, forcing Delk to rush his kick without a chance to walk into the kick, and he missed it to the left. Delk was in his first game as the starter after starter Francisco Perez quit the team earlier in the week.
Delk was able to redeem himself later.
The Red Raiders were unable to get a first down in the third quarter, and Texas High was able to tie the game just more than a minute into the fourth quarter with a 7-yard run by Ball.
Legacy picked up two first downs on its next drive and got to the Texas High 45 but was forced to punt. August Williford punted the ball to the Texas High 5-yard line.
The Red Raiders forced the Tigers to punt and took over at their own 20 with 3:47 to play but were forced to punt, and the Tigers took over with 2:58 on the clock at the Legacy 45. A combine nine carries by Javari Johnson and Ball set the Tigers up at the 4-yard line with nine seconds on the clock, giving Delk a chance to drill the 21-yard game-winner.
The ensuing kickoff went out of bounds, and Wolf was sacked by Tyquan Black on the final play.
The Red Raiders were held to 117 yards — 59 rushing and 58 passing — and six first downs. The Tigers had 364 yards.
Johnson finished with 195 yards on 30 carries, and Ball had 95 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries.
Wrightner, a sophomore who came in for an injured David Potter at quarterback early in the game, threw for 148 yards. TJ Gray had four catches for 72 yards for the Tigers.
Legacy wide receiver Jadin Hambrick was the homecoming king, and soccer player Kate Deatherage was the homecoming queen.
Legacy (0-4) will host Mesquite in the District 10-6A opener next week. Texas High (4-0) will open District 8-5A Division II play at Hallsville.