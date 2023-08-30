Huntington (0-1) vs. Frankston (0-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Thursday; Jeff and Opal Austin Stadium (100 West Perry Street, Frankston, 75763)
Notable
Huntington: QB Elijah Mansfield (157 yards passing; 25 carries, 202 yards) … WR Jason Gee … WR Gabriel Lee (8 catches, 107 yards; 90-yard kickoff return TD)
Frankston: QB AJ Donnell (6 of 13, 40 yards; 11 carries, 118 yards, 1 TD) … RB Kaymon Davis (11 carries, 118 yards) … RB/LB Tyler Rogers (8 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 TFL, 1 FF, 1 INT) ... DB/WR Conlan Lemay (15 tackles)
Did you know: Frankston took a 33-15 win over Huntington last season, ending a two-game losing skid against the Red Devils … Frankston has been to the playoffs in all of the past three seasons. Huntington has been to the playoffs three times since 2018 after never reaching the postseason in program history prior to that … In the two years Huntington defeated Frankston (2020 and 2021), the Red Devils recorded their first four-win seasons in program history … Josh Colvert is in his fifth season as Huntington’s head coach, and he is the first Huntington football coach to pick up 10 wins at the school. The program began in 1982 … Frankston head coach Paul Gould has a 65-48 record at Alto and Frankston.
Last week: Elkhart 54, Huntington 33; Grapeland 36, Frankston 22
Up next: Tarkington at Huntington; Groveton at Frankston