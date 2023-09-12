Hallsville won its 11th consecutive game on Tuesday, scoring a 3-0 win over the Tyler Lady Lions in a District 15-5A volleyball contest at the Lions Den.
The Lady Bobcats, ranked No. 9 in the state, won 25-13, 25-17, 25-19.
It was also the 11th straight game in which the Lady Bobcats did not give up a set.
Leading the way for the Lady Bobcats was senior middle blocker Teagan Hill. She was dominant with blocks and kills. Hill had 16 kills, two blocks and eight digs.
Others stepping up for Hallsville were senior setter and captain Lauren Pyle, freshman middle blocker Kaycin Farrell, junior outside hitter Presley Johnson, senior Libero and captain Macie Nelson, senior outside hitter Leah Conley and freshman outside hitter Miller Goswick.
Also playing well for Hallsville were junior Savanah Sutton, junior Andi Davis, senior Leah Conley and freshman Livi Vineyard.
Farrell had 13 kills, one block and six digs. Pyle had six kills with five each by Conley and Goswick
Pyle added 34 assists and seen digs, while Nelson had eight digs. Sutton and Warren had seven and six digs, respectively.
Pacing the Lady Lions were junior middle blocker Zaniah Johnson, sophomore outside hitter Eniyah Hanson, Libero and captain Makayla Taylor, junior setter La'Tajia Hambrick, senior setter and captain Maliyah Jones and senior middle blocker Naomi Moody.
Also contributing for the Lady Lions was Kemani Rollins.
Hallsville improves to 23-5 on the season and 2-0 in league play. The Lady Lions fall to 6-24 and 0-2.
Hallsville returns to play on Friday, traveling to Mount Pleasant to meet the Lady Tigers.
Tyler is also on the road on Friday, visiting the Longview Lady Lobos in a 4:30 p.m. varsity start.