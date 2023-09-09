BULLARD — Zach Davis tossed a 28-yard touchdown pass to Lawson Livingston to help lead the Grace Community Cougars to a 23-19 victory over the Brook Hill Guard on Friday at Herrington Stadium.
The Cougars improve to 3-0 on the season, while the Guard falls to 1-2.
Brook Hill led 19-13 entering the fourth quarter but Grace scored 10 points to claim the win.
After a scoreless first quarter, Grace took a 7-3 halftime lead.
With 5:11 on the clock in the second quarter, the Coogs went on top 7-0 as McCade Stinson scored on a 3-yard run. Blake Harmon added the PAT.
Brook Hill got on the scoreboard when Osagie Aziegbe booted a 28-yard field goal with 1:13 on the clock.
The Guard outscored Grace, 16-6, in the third quarter to take a 19-13 advantage.
With 4:18 showing, Braxton Durrett found the end zone on a 3-yard run. Carlos Afre ran in for the two-points to take an 11-7 lead for Brook Hill.
Grace went back on top 13-11 as Grant Turner scored from 42 yards. The extra point attempt failed with 1:32 left in the third quarter.
Just 15 seconds later, Guard quarterback Jonah McCown hit Xavier Kendrick on a 75-yard touchdown pass. Durrett ran in the two-point conversion and Brook Hill led 19-13.
In the fourth quarter, Grace pulled within 19-16 when Harmon kicked a 28-yard field goal with 8:36 showing.
That set up Davis connecting with Livingston for the TD with 7:21 left in the game.
Turner had 93 yards and a TD on 17 carriers.
Davis was 15 of 30 passing attempts for 170 yards and a TD. Livingston had five catches for 82 yards and a TD. Aden Hecht and Ryan Welch each had four catches for 36 yards.
Defensively, Nic Boone led the Cougars with seven tackles (2 solo), along with three tackles for loss and two sacks.
McCown hit on 13 of 26 passing for 265 yards with a TD and an interception. Kendrick had four catches for 157 yards and a TD.
Marcelo Martinez led the Guard wiht 11 tackles and Breckin Westbrook had three tackles for loss. Samuel Williams and Aaron Pakarinen had sacks.
Brook Hill returns to play on Friday, Sept. 15 at White Oak. Grace plays host to Lone Oak the same night.