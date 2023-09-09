Jayden Fuller threw for three touchdowns and rushed for another as the Bishop Gorman Crusaders won the Loop 323 Trophy with a 34-6 win over rival All Saints on Friday at McCallum Stadium in Tyler.
The Crusaders gave new coach Edward Burns his first victory. The coach got a Gatorade bath at midfield after the win.
Gorman improves to 1-1 overall and the Trojans fall to 0-3.
The Cru lead the series with All Saints 9-3.
David Phillips hauled in two touchown passes for the Crusaders and Kennedy Davis added a TD reception. Also, Chance Harrison scored a rushing TD.
All Saints quarterback Manny Mizer scored the Trojans touchdown.
Fuller hit on 14 of 19 passing attempts for 279 yards with three TD passes and two interceptions. Phillips had seven receptions for 188 yards and two scores. He also had one carry for 53 yards. Davis had nine rushes for 30 yards.
Bruhn Henry led the Trojans with 89 yards rushing on 13 carries. Jak Pettigrew came in at quarterback when Mizer was hurt. He rushed for 22 yards on six carries. Emerson Hadnot had seven receptions for 30 yards.
The Crusaders took a 6-0 lead with 3:20 showing in the first quarter as Fuller scored on a 4-yard run. The try for two failed.
BG scored 20 points in the second quarter to take a 26-0 halftime lead.
With 10:49 showing, Fuller tossed a 3-yard TD pass to Phillips. The Cru led 12-0 after the kick was no good.
Harrison found the end zone on a 3-yard run with 4:52 on the clock. Fuller then hit Phillips on the two-point conversion to give Gorman a 20-0 lead.
The Crusaders then had the big play as Fuller connected with Phillips for a 94-yard TD pass. The run for two failed, but BG led 26-0 at the half.
All Saints got on the board in the third quarter as Mize scored on a 1-yard run. The run for two failed, but the Trojans were within 26-6 at 5:28.
Gorman scored the final TD when Fuller hit Davis with a 13-yard TD pass. Fuller ran in the two-point conversion and TKG led 34-6 with 6:40 in the fourth quarter.
Eli Mahfood had an intercepton for the Cru with Ezekiel Conner recovering a fumble.
Colten Mitcham and Darek Kaminski had interceptions and Hadnot recovered a fumble.
The Trojans return to play on Thursday, hosting Cumby at Mewbourne Field on the All Saints campus. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
The Crusaders will travel to Dallas Bishop Dunne on Friday. The game is set for 7 p.m.