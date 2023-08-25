I was driving back from a Frisco Roughriders’ baseball game with my great nephew Dylan Brown.
Dylan, 13, loves baseball (even on a hot June night) and he loves discussing history.
So we were talking about the Roughriders and the original roughrider Teddy Roosevelt while listening to my favorite music station, "70s on 7."
Then the subject turned to tennis as Wimbledon was approaching and I said I needed a new pair of Stan Smiths, a classic shoe that I love. I added I wore them in high school when I was on the tennis team, which he promptly said, "You mean they made them back then!"
I'm just glad he didn't say “Did they make shoes then?”
Sidenote: Adidas started manufacturing my favorite shoes in 1973.
Anyway, that gave me an idea of a theme for The Zone's Games of the Year for the 2023 football season.
Last year, I used The Beatles. This year it will be the 1970s. After all, my classmates and I just celebrated our 45th high school reunion and so my favorite decade is on my mind.
Think back to Disco, bell bottoms, Atari, white polyester suits, playing pong and Simon, Watergate, Star Wars, Charlie's Angels, Schoolhouse Rock!, typewriters, Pet Rocks, The Brady Bunch and Jaws.
But for the purpose of this list of games, I will stick to music.
So let's get started with a little (Friday) "Night Fever" (Bee Gees, 1978).
Opening weekend is always special and we could all sing, "I'll Be There" (Jackson 5, 1970) and "(The) Hustle" (Van McCoy and The Soul City Symphony, 1975) out out to the stadiums.
Week 1
Chapel Hill at Gilmer
Friday, Aug. 25, Jeff Traylor Stadium, Gilmer
Just like every year, this begins "The Long and Winding Road" (The Beatles, 1970) toward a possible state championship.
Both the Bulldogs and Buckeyes have legitimate aspirations of playing in Arlington in late December.
The teams have five state titles between them — three by Gilmer (2004, 2009, 2014) and two by Chapel Hill (1989, 2011).
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Honorable Mention for Week 1: Beckville at Timpson; Tyler Legacy at Lufkin; Marshall at Tyler; Longview at McKinney; Pine Tree at Van; West Rusk at Malakoff; Grace Community at Winona; Bishop Gorman at Union Grove.
Week 2
Tyler Legacy at Tyler, Longview at Marshall
The second week brings out two of the best rivalries or you could say "Bad Blood" (Neil Sedaka, 1975) between teams.
The Rose City squads are tangling on Friday, Sept. 1, Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler (Kickoff is 7 p.m.), with Marshall taking on Longview the same night at Maverick Stadium in Marshall (Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.).
In Tyler, the field is awash in red and blue for a spectacular background. The bragging rights are treasured despite the fact the rivals are not playing in the same district. Hopefully, someday the two will be in the same league once again.
The game means so much to the players, students and community, along with the bands, drill teams, flag corps, etc. They even have a competition to see which school gathers the most food for the East Texas Food Bank.
You might say, "Everything is Beautiful" (1970, Ray Stevens), especially the pre-game and halftime.
For the first time in the series, the rivalry is tied 33-33-1 after last season's four-overtime win by the Red Raiders, their fourth consecutive victory. The Lions, then competing as John Tyler High School, opened the series with five consecutive wins over Robert E. Lee High School.
This will be the 68th clash between the Tyler schools, which dates back to 1958. This will be the 66th consecutive year the squads have met. They played twice in a season twice — 2002 and 2003.
The Lions are the home team this year. The last two games have been classics, Legacy won in 2021 (62-55) and last year (29-27, OT).
There will also be some big-time players on the field, including Red Raiders' defensive lineman Travis Jackson and the Lions' speedster Derrick McFall.
Plus, both teams have new coaches on the sidelines for the first time — Rashaun Woods (Tyler) and Beau Trahan (Tyler Legacy).
Near the Louisiana border, the Lobos and Mavericks will meet for the 91st consecutive year. That is the sixth longest consecutive string in Texas High School football. That streak began in 1933.
Overall, this will be the 113th meeting in a series that began in 1909. The Lobos lead the series, 67-40-5. Longview once beat the Mavericks 17 straight seasons, from 1969 to 1987. LHS has won seven straight against Marshall with the Mavericks having last won, 28-25, in 2015. In fact, Longview has won 21 of the last 22 meetings.
Honorable Mention: Gilmer at Kilgore; Van at Chapel Hill; Lindale at Pine Tree; Malakoff at Grandview; Carlisle at Troup.
Week 3
Grace Community vs. Brook Hill, All Saints vs. Bishop Gorman
Friday, Sept. 8
It's the Rose City's version of the Holy War as the four private Christian schools meet on the gridiron on the same weekend. Although the games are not district contests, the losers may need to hear "How Can You Mend a Broken Heart" (Bee Gees, 1971) and the winners will be thinking "Good Times" (Chic, 1979).
The Cougars play the Guard at Herrington Stadium in Bullard, while the Trojans head around Loop 323 to meet the Crusaders at McCollum Stadium in Tyler. Both games have 7 p.m. kickoffs scheduled.
Honorable Mention: Van at Lindale, Tyler Legacy at Longview; Daingerfield at Timpson; Gilmer at Paris; Carthage at San Antonio Cornerstone
Week 4
Lufkin vs. Longview
Friday, Sept. 15, Lobo Stadium, Longview
If your team is not ready for district, "It's Too Late" (Carole King, 1971).
Once again the old rivals are in the same district, a District 7-5A Division I opener. Longview leads the series, 44-36-4 with the Lobos having won the last six meetings.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Honorable Mention: Texas High at Tyler Legacy; Lindale at Gilmer; Nacogdoches at Chapel Hill; Bullard at Mineola; Brook Hill at White Oak.
Week 5
Longview vs. Lancaster
Friday, Sept. 22, Beverly D. Humphrey Tiger Stadium, Lancaster
This contest could very well decide the District 7-5A Division I championship. This should be a hard-hitting game and fans may say after the match, "I Can See Clearly Now" (Johnny Nash, 1972) how the league may pan out.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Honorable Mention: Sabine at Pittsburg; McKinney North at Tyler; Van at Brownsboro; Arp at West Rusk.
Week 6
Kilgore vs. Jacksonville
Friday, Sept. 29, Tomato Bowl, Jacksonville
This will be the 58th meeting between the two with the Bulldogs leading the Indians in the series, 30-25-2. The two first met in 1933, a 7-7 tie. Jacksonville had won three straight before Kilgore's 56-7 victory last season.
The winner of this game will definitely have "Season(s) in the Sun" (Terry Jacks, 1974).
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Honorable Mention: Hallsville at Marshall; Canton at Van; Pottsboro at Mineola.
Week 7
Carthage vs. Canton
Friday, Oct. 6, Norris Birdwell Stadium, Canton
This will be a District 8-4A Division II game.
Canton may be a huge underdog in this game, but the Eagles hope to "Rock the Boat" (The Hues Corporation, 1974).
Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.
Honorable Mention: Tyler at Lancaster; Whitehouse at Pine Tree; Tyler Legacy at Rockwall-Heath; Pleasant Grove at Gilmer; Jacksonville at Chapel Hill; Van at Rusk; Tatum at Gladewater.
Week 8
Troup vs. Arp
Friday, Oct. 13, Tiger Stadium, Arp
The schools will meet for the 79th time in the 7-Mile Rivalry with Arp leading the series, 40-37-1.
Surely coaches and longtime fans have a "Superstition" about this game, perhaps some rituals before this big game.
Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.
Honorable Mention: Chapel Hill at Lindale; Kilgore at Henderson; Gilmer at Liberty-Eylau; Texas High at Marshall.
Week 9
West Rusk vs. Troup
Friday, Oct. 20, Tiger Stadium, Troup
I really couldn't work two of my favorites from the 1970s in anywhere —"Crocodile Rock" (Elton John, 1973) and "TSOP" (MSFB and The Three Degrees, 1974) —, so I decided to insert them here for the big game between West Rusk and Troup.
The two schools are just down the road from each other and this could be for the district title.
Honorable Mention: Tyler Legacy at Royse City; Lufkin at Tyler; Longview at McKinney North, Pine Tree at Hallsville; Whitehouse at Mount Pleasant
Week 10
Tyler vs. Longview
Friday, Oct. 27, Lobo Stadium
This will the 100th meeting between the two biggest cities in East Texas. Longview leads the series which began in 1910.
The Lobos have won six straight games to take a 53-39-7 lead in the series. The last win by the Lions was in 2016, a 38-24 victory.
Tyler fans may think of The Jackson 5 song, "I Want You Back" (1970), meaning a victory over the Lobos again and back to the glory days.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Honorable mention: North Forney at Tyler Legacy; Jacksonville at Lindale; Van at Carthage; Daingerfield at Waskom; Texas High at Whitehouse.
Week 11
Kilgore at Chapel Hill
Friday, Nov. 3
Possibly a district championship on the line and winner of a league title will get to say "Looks Like We Made It" (Barry Manilow, 1977).
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Honorable mention: Tyler Legacy at Rockwall, Forney at Tyler; Lufkin at Lancaster; Whitehouse at Marshall.
After Week 11, as the playoffs begin just remember Bachman-Turner Overdrive's "You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet" (1974) and teams are saying a goal to the championship — "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" (Diana Ross, 1970).
Or come December, some squads, such as Carthage, may be signing "Alone Again (Naturally)" (Gilbert O'Sullivan, 1972) after a state title; or perhaps being on "Top of the World" (The Carpenters, 1973).