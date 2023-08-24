Time: 7:30 p.m. Friday
Stadium: Jeff Traylor Stadium (N. Bradford St. at Buffalo St., Gilmer, 75644
Coaches
Chapel Hill: Jeff Riordan (100-37)
Gilmer: Alan Metzel (39-5)
Last season: Chapel Hill 12-3, Class 4A Division I state semifinalist; Gilmer 11-1, Class 4A Division II regional semifinalist
Up next: Van at Chapel Hill; Gilmer at Kilgore
WHEN CHAPEL HILL HAS THE BALL
Players to watch
Chapel Hill: QB Demetrius Brisbon (133 of 224 yards, 2,211 yards, 32 TDs; 140 carries, 1,403 yards, 15 TDs) … RB Rickey Stewart (237 carries, 2,262 yards, 18 TDs) … WR Cameron Kelley … WR Jayvin Mayfield … OL Dyllan Drummond … OL Keldrick Davis … OL Isaiah Collins … OL Pablo Martinez ... WR Darrius Dean
Gilmer: DB Ta’Erik Tate … DL Aron Bell … LB Geremiah Noble … LB Eliez Castillo … DB Brendan Webb … LB Devon McDonald … DL Spencer Murphy … DB Jamar Byrd … DL Tyler Hagler
Keys: The Bulldogs have an explosive offense that averaged 40.1 points per game last season. Chapel Hill won the yardage battle against Gilmer last season, but seven turnovers were crucial in a 51-27 loss in the 2022 season opener. Chapel Hill will need to take care of the ball in this meeting. In a game featuring two of the top teams in the state, mistakes will likely be the turning point.
WHEN GILMER HAS THE BALL
Chapel Hill: DL Kendall Allen … LB Da’Veon Ross … DB Jayvin Mayfield … LB Trevor Brooks … DL Isaiah Collins … DB Dillon Johnson
Gilmer: QB Cadon Tennison … RB Will Henderson … WR Ta’Erik Tate … FB Aron Bell … OL Lucas Cano … OL Spencer Murphy … WE Geremiah Noble … OL Sean Wallace
Keys: Gilmer brings back some key pieces from an offense that averaged 41.5 points per game last season. Henderson was a 1,000-yard rusher last season, and Tennison threw for nearly 1,500 yards and ran for another 300 yards. The Chapel Hill defense will need to slow down the Buckeyes’ attack as much as possible and get the ball back to its explosive offense.
Did you know: Gilmer leads the series 9-0. Gilmer has scored at least 45 points in each of the past four meetings against Chapel Hill. The Buckeyes shut out the Bulldogs in the first three meetings between the teams and held the Bulldogs to 15 points or fewer in the first six meetings. Chapel Hill has scored 28, 28 and 27 points in the past three meetings against Gilmer … Brisbon and Stewart are both committed to SMU, Drummond is committed to Navy and Mayfield and Kelley are both SFA commits.