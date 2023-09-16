MOUNT PLEASANT - Michael Hawkins passed for 228 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 102 yards and a score as No. 3 state-ranked Frisco Emerson rolled to a 63-14 win over Mount Pleasant at Sam Parker field.
Both teams traded possessions early on then Frisco Emerson caught a big break when they jarred the ball loose and recovered it at the Mount Pleasant 11 yard-line. Frisco Emerson cashed the miscue in for a score on the very next play to take a 7-0 lead when Ishaqq Bills got loose around the left side for an 11-yard touchdown.
Mount Pleasant had a golden opportunity to tie the score on their next drive when they moved the ball to the Frisco Emerson one yard-line, but a pair of penalties pushed them back to the 19 yard-line. But that didn’t matter for quarterback Mason McMinn as he calmly delivered a 19-yard scoring strike to Dylan Bennett to tie the score, 7-7.
Emerson quickly moved down the field as Hawkins, an Oklahoma commit, completed three passes for 36 yards then Kameron Lockhart reeled off a pair of runs for 52 yards, including a 19-yard touchdown to make the score 14-7 early in the second quarter.
Frisco Emerson extended their lead, midway through the second quarter when Hawkins eluded an all-out blitz then found Bills in the flat for a 19-yard score to give the Mavericks a 21-7 lead with 4:11 left in the second quarter.
Frisco Emerson had a chance to really create some distance in the game late in the second quarter when they marched inside the Mount Pleasant 10 yard-line, but the Tigers forced a fumble and recovered it to keep the score, 21-7.
Things got very heated late in the first half after a long punt return by Frisco Emerson where several players exchanged pleasantries then both teams had to separated by the officials and coaching staffs. After a lengthy delay, the Mavericks went back to work and pushed their lead to 28-7 and again it was Bills doing the damage as he turned the left corner for a 10-yard touchdown run.
Frisco Emerson put the game on ice on their first possession of the second half when Hawkins, an Oklahoma commit tossed a 24-yard touchdown pass to Kelton Wafer to make the score, 35-7 early in the third quarter.
Mount Pleasant continued to put up a fight despite the lopsided score and the Tigers found paydirt when Tony Grant hit a hole up the middle for a 26-yard score to cut the deficit to 35-14, midway through the third quarter.
It was all gas and no brakes for Frisco Emerson as they continued to put up big numbers on offense. Again, it was Hawkins delivering the blow as he found Kylen Evans, a Texas State commit all-alone in the end zone for a 27-yard touchdown to extend the Mavericks lead to 42-14 with 7:11 left in the third quarter.
The game had a stoppage, midway through the third quarter when Mount Pleasant senior Isaiah Hunter was injured on a play and had to be wheeled off on a stretcher. Both teams huddled in prayer and play resumed after a lengthy delay.
Frisco Emerson continued to hit on all cylinders as Hawkins scored on a 67-yard keeper to extend the Mavericks lead to 49-14. The Mavericks tacked on two more scores to walk away with a big, 62-16 victory to remain unbeaten on the season.