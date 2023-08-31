FRANKSTON — Frankston had 437 yards on the way to a 49-20 win over Huntington on Thursday night at Jeff and Opal Austin Stadium.
Kaymon Davis finished with 110 yards and touchdown on 10 carries for the Indians, who had 366 yards on the ground as a team.
Frankston turned the ball over on downs in Huntington territory on its opening drive. Still in its own territory, the Red Devils faked a punt and were stopped. The Indians turned that into a 15-yard touchdown run by A.J. Donnell to take a 7-0 lead with 4:13 left in the first quarter.
With less than a minute on the clock, Davis scored from three yards out following his 29-yard run. Coleman Merritt’s second extra point kick made the score 14-0.
Huntington got on the board with 10:08 left in the second quarter on a 28-yard run from Jason Gee. Just 13 second later, Tyler Rogers went 61 yards to the end zone to put the score at 21-7.
The Red Devils answered with a 13-yard touchdown strike from Elijah Mansfield to Kaden Block to cut the score to 21-14 with 6:52 left in the half.
Carson Bizzell connected with Devin Allen for a 36-yard touchdown with 4:36 remaining in the second quarter, pushing the score to 28-14, which was the mark at halftime.
Huntington got the ball first in the second half, and Conlan Lemay intercepted a pass and returned it 53 yards for a touchdown to give the Indians a 35-14 lead.
Huntington then had a 14-play, 62-yard drive that lasted nearly five minutes and resulted in a 1-yard touchdown run by Mansfield to trim the score to 35-20 with 5:17 left in the third quarter. Just 1:11 later, A.J. Donnell scored on a 38-yard run for the Indians.
Frankston added a 2-yard touchdown run by T.K. Robinson one play after his 54-yard run. That made the score 49-20 with 3:14 left in the game.
Rogers rushed for 94 yards on seven carries — all in the first half. Robinson had 56 yards on two carries, Braylon Donnell 45 yards on two carries and A.J. Donnell 41 yards on four carries.
Huntington finished with 309 rushing yards thanks to 201 yards on 24 carries for Jason Gee. He had 80 yards on his final two carries in the fourth quarter. Mansfield added 93 yards on the grounds and 50 yards through the air. All four of his completions were to Kaden Block.
Frankston (1-1) will host Groveton on Sept. 8, and Huntington (0-2) will host Tarkington.