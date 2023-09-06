The Zone
Buy Now

The Cayuga Wildcats (from left) Whit Jenkins (2), Kallen Lafitte (42), Jakobe Brown (1) and Shiloh Peckham (7).

 Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo

Colmesneil (1-0) vs. Cayuga (0-2)

When/Where: 7 p.m. Thursday; Scarborough Stadium, 17750 US 287, Cayuga, 75832

Notable

Colmesneil: QB Kyle Taylor (6 of 15, 77 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; 13 carries, 151 yards, 3 TDs) … WR JW Mitcham (4 catches, 14 yards) … Blanton Johnston (10 tackles, 6 TFL, 1 sack, 1 FR) … Hunter Harris (5 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 FF, 2 FR)

Cayuga: QB Gunner Douglas (14 of 31, 154 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; 27 carries, 94 yards, 1 TD; 10 tackles, 2 FF) … RB Jakobe Brown (29 carries, 147 yards, 2 TDs) … WR Dom Johnson (6 catches, 53 yards) … OL/DL Landan Henry (13 tackles, 1 sack, 1 FR)

Did you know: Colmesneil’s game last week against Christian Home Educators Fellowship was canceled due to illness. The Bulldogs defeated West Hardin 27-6 in their opener … This game was moved to Thursday due to a shortage of officials … Cayuga took a 16-8 win over Colmesneil last season.

Last week: Colmesneil vs. Christian Home Educators Fellowship, canceled; Mildred 35, Cayuga 12

Up next: Colmesneil at Overton; Cayuga at Mount Enterprise

TWITTER: @BrandonOSports

Tags

Sports Writer

Brandon Ogden is in his 24rd year covering high school sports in East Texas and has been in Tyler for the past six years. Follow on Twitter: @BrandonOSports

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed