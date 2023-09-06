Colmesneil (1-0) vs. Cayuga (0-2)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Thursday; Scarborough Stadium, 17750 US 287, Cayuga, 75832
Notable
Colmesneil: QB Kyle Taylor (6 of 15, 77 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; 13 carries, 151 yards, 3 TDs) … WR JW Mitcham (4 catches, 14 yards) … Blanton Johnston (10 tackles, 6 TFL, 1 sack, 1 FR) … Hunter Harris (5 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 FF, 2 FR)
Cayuga: QB Gunner Douglas (14 of 31, 154 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; 27 carries, 94 yards, 1 TD; 10 tackles, 2 FF) … RB Jakobe Brown (29 carries, 147 yards, 2 TDs) … WR Dom Johnson (6 catches, 53 yards) … OL/DL Landan Henry (13 tackles, 1 sack, 1 FR)
Did you know: Colmesneil’s game last week against Christian Home Educators Fellowship was canceled due to illness. The Bulldogs defeated West Hardin 27-6 in their opener … This game was moved to Thursday due to a shortage of officials … Cayuga took a 16-8 win over Colmesneil last season.
Last week: Colmesneil vs. Christian Home Educators Fellowship, canceled; Mildred 35, Cayuga 12
Up next: Colmesneil at Overton; Cayuga at Mount Enterprise