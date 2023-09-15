Tyler Legacy 3, North Forney 0
FORNEY — Taylor Woods had 17 kills and four blocks as Legacy swept North Forney (25-22, 27-25, 25-19).
Also for Legacy, Lexie Correa had four aces, 25 assists and eight digs; Kate Moore seven digs; Kate Priest six digs; and Airelle Rollins four blocks.
Legacy will host Mesquite Horn on Tuesday.
LONGVIEW 3, TYLER 0: At Lobo Coliseum, Brianna Converse hammered home 11 kills and came up with 11 digs, and the Longview Lady Lobos earned a 25-14, 25-17, 25-19 sweep of Tyler High in District 15-5A action.
Converse added two blocks to her big night, and Triniti Jackson filled the state sheet with 15 assists, 11 digs, eight kills and six aces. Kennedy Jeffery had 12 assists and six digs, Lailah Horton six kills and three blocks, DaNaucia Johnson three kills, Fatima Traore 13 digs and Aubrey Orban seven digs.
Longview visits Mount Pleasant on Tuesday.
Brook Hill 3, All Saints 1
BULLARD — Brook Hill defeated All Saints (27-25, 21-25, 25-22, 25-22) on Friday.
Julianna Mize had 22 digs and 14 kills. Mia Vrbova had six blocks, nine digs, two kills and two aces. Gracie Dawson had 11 digs, 20 kills and three aces. Cassidy Clark had five blocks, seven digs, two kills and 38 assists. Kamryn Buske had three blocks, four digs and three kills.
Arp 3, Waskom 2
WASKOM — Arp pulled out a five-set win over Waskom (25-15, 23-25, 25-11, 21-25, 19-17).
Addison Carpenter had four aces, 33 assists and 19 digs; Maddie Birdsong 15 kills and 12 digs; Aubrey Poole three kills; Lacy Fletcher seven kills, four blocks, six digs and two aces; Landry Langley 10 aces, five kills and eight digs; Lucy Hopson six aces, three kills and 20 digs; Sydne’ Garrett five kills; and Allee McCollum eight digs.
Rains 3, Commerce 0
EMORY — Rains swept Commerce (25-23, 25-12, 25-22).
For Rains, Jasey Campbell had 11 kills, 14 assists and 10 digs; Emma Patterson nine kills and six digs; and Courtney Ferrell nine digs.
Emory (11-15, 2-0) will host Edgewood on Tuesday.
Whitehouse 3, Marshall 0
WHITEHOUSE — Whitehouse swept Marshall (25-12, 25-4, 25-14).
For Whitehouse, Ashley Rhame had five aces and 17 assists; Camden Bizot four aces and seven kills; Addison Fowler seven kills; Kassidy Meyer six kills and five blocks; and Kylan Wedell six kills.
Whitehouse (22-9, 2-1) will play at Hallsville on Tuesday.
Lindale 3, Brownsboro 0
LINDALE — Lindale swept Brownsboro on Friday.
Addison Ridge led the attack with 14 kills. Maddox Lay added 13 kills, and Reagan Cates contributed 11 kills to the Lady Eagles offense. Libero Reagan Hope had 13 defensive digs, and Kayli Vickery blocked six times. Setter Macy Luster had 23 assists, and Tatum Woodard tallied 20 assists.
Lindale (24-7, 3-0) will travel to Mabank on Tuesday.
Bullard 3, Beckville 1
BULLARD — Bullard defeated Beckville (25-10, 22-25, 25-12, 25-12).
For Bullard, Kaila Andres had seven kills and three blocks; Campbell Clark eight kills and four blocks; Brooklyn Brannen six kills; Sterling Cox six kills; Julia Garrick 13 assists, 20 digs and three aces; Aubrey Norton 11 assists and seven digs; and Riley Roberts 12 digs.
Bullard (14-18) will play at Sabine on Tuesday.
T. HIGH 3, P. TREE 0: TEXARKANA — The No. 18 ranked Texas High Lady Tigers held on for a 26-24, 25-16, 25-22 win over the Pine Tree Lady Pirates in District 15-5A action on Friday.
Laney Schroeder had 10 digs and six kills for Pine Tree. Allison Bean added 12 assists and three kills, Chloe Steber three digs, Ewoma Ugbini four kills and five digs, Alaina Boyd eight digs and two kills and Charlie Wedding 17 digs and 15 perfect serve/receive passes.
HALLSVILLE 3, MT. PLEASANT 0: MOUNT PLEASANT — Kaycin Farrell finished with 15 kills, Lauren Pyle handed out 29 assists and the No. 9 ranked Hallsville Ladycats earned a 25-15, 25-15, 25-13 road sweep over Mount Pleasant on Friday in District 15-5A action.
Farrell also had three aces for Hallsville. Teagan Hill finished with nine kills and 13 digs, Savanah Sutton two digs, Miller Goswicktwo kills, Pyle five aces and 11 digs, Andi Davis three aces, two assists and five digs, Presley Johnson three kills and two digs, Leah Conley five kills and Macie Nelson 11 digs and four assists.
S. HILL 3, CENTER 0: Tyhia Mack handed out 25 assists, Lesley Sanchez led a balanced attack at the net for Spring Hill and the No. 8 ranked Lady Panthers rolled to a 25-12, 25-15, 25-10 win over Center in District 17-4A action.
Mack added 11 digs, three aces and four kills for the Lady Panthers. Sanchez had nine kills, Carli Manasse five kills and seven digs, Jovi Spurlock five digs, Caylee Lewis six kills and two blocks, Abby Fisher three assists and 10 digs, Savannah Irwin seven kills and Elizabeth Corbitt five kills.
Spring Hill (27-4, 3-0) will host Gilmer on Tuesday.
HENDERSON 3, CARTHAGE 1: CARTHAGE — The Henderson Lady Lions rallied for a 22-25, 25-20, 29-27, 25-22 win over the Carthage Lady Dawgs in District 17-4A play on Friday.
Kate Charlo had 24 kills, 15 digs, five assists and four aces to lead the way for Henderson. Libby Rockey added 11 digs, Tara McNew two kills and nine digs, Preslie Costlow two blocks, Mary Ella Hampton four aces, 28 assists and nine digs, Ashlee Rodriguez two blocks, Chloe Ellis two digs, Lilliane Pollock three kills, Nolyn Norris 15 digs, two blocks and two kills and Brinklee Bowman two kills.
Addie Rowe had eight kills, 18 digs, 24 assists and two aces in the loss for Carthage. Jacie Bagley finished with 19 kills, two blocks and four digs, Ryleigh Green five kills, two blocks, 14 digs and three aces, Dawson Delaney 10 kills, four blocks and four digs, Sanaa Allison two digs, McKenzie Ortigo 16 digs and five assists, Daniella Farias 10 digs, Callie Whalen 10 digs and seven assists, Kilee Richie five digs and Avery Griffin 15 digs.
TATUM 3, W. RUSK 0: TATUM — Kamdyn Scott knocked down 10 kills, Taydem Barker and Kaysen Foster combined for 25 assists and the No. 7 ranked Tatum Lady Eagles earned a 25-10, 25-11, 25-19 win over West Rusk in District 16-3A play.
Scott also had eight digs for Tatum. Barker finished with 13 assists, five digs and three aces, and Foster had 12 assists, eight kills and eight digs, Alexandria Brown five kills, four digs and two aces, Camryn Milam two digs, Jayda Jones six kills and two digs, Taylor Jacobs two digs, Karly Stroud three assists, 14 digs and three aces, Aundrea Bradley seven kills and three digs and Gracie Pace three digs.
W. OAK 3, HARMONY 0: WHITE OAK — The White Oak Ladynecks got a combined 25 kills from Addison Clinkscales and Calee Carter and 20 assists rom Alli Sims on the way to a 25-19, 25-16, 25-22 win over the Harmony Lady Eagles on Friday.
Clinkscales finished with 14 kills, four digs and three aces, Carter 11 kills, 12 digs and three aces and Sims 20 assists and two digs. Addison McClanahan added six kills and two aces, Ludovica Polizzi four kills, four digs and two assists and Londyn Bodovsky two blocks.
Rendi Seahorn had 24 kills, five blocks and six digs in the loss for Harmony. Gabby Hector finished with 28 assists and four digs, Addie Young 15 digs, Maecy Toland two kills and Hannah Martin three digs.
White Oak will host Pittsburg on Tuesday.
N. DIANA 3, GARY 0: DIANA — Taryn Reece dished out 25 assists, Chloe Green knocked down 11 kills and the New Diana Lady Eagles earned a 25-10, 25-18, 25-12 win over Gary.
Reece also had two kills and six digs, and Green added two aces and two digs. Gaby Martinez recorded five kills and two digs, Jolie Ballard six aces, Peyton Abernathy three kills and two blocks, Ava Smith six kills, seven aces and seven digs, Avery Howard two kills, two assists and four digs and Bella Autrey three digs.
HAWKINS 3, A-GOLDEN 1: HAWKINS — The Hawkins Lady Hawks used a big night at the net from Skylar Murray and Alaya Scogins to rally for a 22-25, 25-14, 25-19, 25-22 win over Alba-Golden.
Murray finished with 14 kills, and Scoggins added nine kills and eight solo blocks for Hawkins. Londyn Wilson chipped in with six kills, seven digs and two aces, Haylie Warrick five kills and six digs, Taetum Smith 18 assists, 12 digs, four kills and three aces, Jaci Smith nine assists and Abby McQueen three aces.
GARRISON 3, ALTO 0: GARRISON — The Garrison Lady Bulldogs moved to 16-13 on the year with a 25-11, 25-3, 25-2 win over Alto.
Estefania Rivera had eight aces, 16 assists and two kills for Garrison. Reece Jasick added five aces, five assists and two kills, Tatiyana McDaniel five kills, two aces and six digs and Jimena Rivera nine digs.