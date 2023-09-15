CARTHAGE 38, MARSHALL 13: CARTHAGE – The Carthage Bulldogs scored early and often and then held on late for a 38-13 win over Class 5A Marshall on Friday at Bulldog Stadium.
The Bulldogs got a pair of touchdown runs from K.J. Edwards and a pair of Jett Surratt passes in the first half to build a commanding 28-0 lead.
Edwards capped a 12-play, 58-yard drive in the first quarter with a TD run, and Surratt hit Mikel Fields on a 60-yard scoring pass with 36 seconds left for a 14-0 Bulldog lead.
Jett’s 7-yard TD toss to Cade Ross with 3:57 left in the second put Carthage on top 21-0, and Edwards made it 28-0 with a 15-yard TD run late in the half.
Surratt threw for 247 yards and two touchdowns while completing 15 of his 21 attempts in the first half. Fields had four catches for 115 yards and a score.
In the third, the Bulldogs recovered the opening kickoff and two plays later Surratt hit Blake Marion on a 16-yard TD pass to extend the lead to 35-0.
A Landen Jones 3-yard run got Marshall on the board late in the third, and Collier Slone scored on a a short run with 10:07 left in the fourth to make it a 35-13 contest.
Leo Madrano booted a 39-yard field goal for Carthage with 4:04 left to make the final 38-13.
WHITEHOUSE 52, HENDERSON 49: WHITEHOUSE – The Whitehouse Wildcats survived a furious Henderson rally to earn a 52-49 win over the Lions on Friday at Wildcat Stadium.
The Wildcats took a 35-21 lead in at halftime.
Josh Green opened the scoring with a 5-yard run at the 10:45 mark of the first quarter, and later tossed a 5-yard TD pass for a 14-0 Wildcat lead.
Henderson’s Jesstin Starling scored on a 16-yard run to get the Lions on the board, but Whitehouse added to its lead with a 37-yard TD run late in the first.
Dashawn Jackson hauled in a 40-yard TD pass from Jordan Smiley, and Smiley later scored on a 2-yard run with 4:03 left in the half to trim the Whitehouse lead to 28-21, but a 10-yard TD pass moved the Wildcats back on top 35-21 at the break.
Henderson’s Smiley scored on a 72-yard run early in the third, but Whitehouse got TD passes of 36 and 40 yards to move in front 49-28 with 7:07 left in the period.
Starling’s 10-yard TD run with 4:36 left pulled the Lions to within 49-35, but Whitehouse took a 52-36 lead into the fourth quarter after a 26-yard field goal.
Smiley kept the Lions in the game with a 3-yard TD run less than a minute into the fourth quarter and later tossed an 18-yard TD pass to Starling with four minutes left, but Whitehouse held on for the three-point win.
TATUM 44, W. RUSK 20: TATUM – Cole Watson tossed three touchdown passes, and the Tatum Eagles erupted for 30 points in the second quarter on the way to a 44-20 win over the West Rusk raiders on Friday at Eagle Stadium.
Watson hit Jacorie Bradley on a 37-yard scoring strike 45 second into the second quarter to break a 0-0 deadlock, and just 36 second later Carson Gonzales bolted 51 yards for a TD and a 14-0 Eagle lead.
Xander Mason got West Rusk on the board with a 23-yard TD pass to Judson Dotson with 8:56 left in the half, but the Eagles used a 3-yard TD run by Jamari Gibson and a 3-yard touchdown pass from Watson to Luke Zigler to take a 30-7 cushion in at halftime.
Watson’s 32-yard TD pass to Jordan Chambers with 8:32 left in the third put the Eagles in front 36-7, but Noah Murphy scored from 10 yards out to keep West Rusk in the game.
The Eagles put it away with a 44-yard touchdown run by Dameon Pippins – moving on top 44-13.
Murphy capped the scoring with a 2-yard run for the Raiders.
Murphy rushed for 119 yards on 22 carries.
Tatum will visit Lumberton and West Rusk will host Arp next week.
CENTER 28, DAINGERFIELD 21: CENTER – Kaden Dixon scored on a 75-yard run with 4:06 left, and the Center Roughriders rallied for a 28-21 win over the Daingerfield Tigers on Friday.
Daingerfield led 21-0 at halftime.
Aeryn Hampton put the Tigers on the board with 5:31 left in the opening quarter on a 17-yard run, and Daingerfield added a couple of second-half scores on a 12-yard TD run by Ashton Williams and a 12-yard TD pass from Hampton to Reign Wallace.
Emonte Cross got Center on the board wit ha 44-yard run at the 6:56mark of the third period, and then hit Travis Belin on a 33-yard pass with 1:05 left in the quarter to pull the Roughriders to within a TD.
In the fourth, Cross hit Belin for a 26-yard TD strike to tie things, and Dixon won it with his 75-yard sprint five minutes later.
HARMONY 39, DE KALB 22: HARMONY – Evan Webber rushed for 136 yards and three touchdowns, Tyson Jenkins scored once on the ground and threw a TD pass and the Harmony Eagles earned a 39-22 win over the De Kalb Bears on Friday.
Jenkins opened the scoring for the Eagles with a 64-yard run late in the first quarter, and Harmony tacked on three more scores in the second quarter on a 2-yard run by Brady Hill and scoring jaunts of 27 and 47 yards by Webber.
De Kalb’s Caden Wherry returned the second half’s opening kickoff 70 yards for a TD, and Winky Williams added a 2-yard run for the Bears to keep them in the game, but Jenkins connected with Blayne Hart on a 60-yard scoring strike with 7:57 left in the third and Webber scored on a 19-yard run with 3:23 left in the third quarter to put things away.
Williams scored from 41 yards out to cap the scoring and make the final 39-22.
MALAKOFF 51, GLADEWATER 7: GLADEWATER – The Malakoff Tigers rolled to a 51-7 win over the Gladewater Bears at Jack V. Murphy-Bear Stadium on Friday.
The Tigers built a commanding 35-7 halftime lead, opening the scoring quickly after Michael Elliott recovered a fumble on the Gladewater 9-yard line and Mike Jones hit Kayland Davis for a 9-yard TD pass on the next play.
Jones later tossed a 37-yard TD pass to Chauncey Hogg for a 14-0 lead, but the Bears marched 85 yards to get on the board and cut the deficit in half late in the opening quarter.
Kyron Wilson hooked up with Carter Snider on a 29-yard TD pass to get the Bears on the board, but Malakoff scored three times in the second quarter to pull away.
Jerrion Hall scored on a 3-yard run with 10:97 left in the half, and Bubba Hicks followed his own 68-yard run with a 2-yard scoring plunge five minutes later to make it a 28-7 contest.
Jones threw his third TD pass of the half with 1:32 left, this time hitting Jakerry Smallwood on a 63-yard pitch and catch to make it 35-7 at the break.
In the third quarter, Jones hit Hogg for a 50-yard strike just 43 seconds into the second half to boost the lead to 42-7, and six minutes later Landon Boswell booted a 25-yard field goal for the Tigers.
Smallwood scored from 2-yard out with 7:51 left in the fourth quarter to end the scoring.
JEFFERSON 64, H. SPRINGS 0: HUGHES SPRINGS – Tihmyus Taylor passed for 224 yards and four touchdowns, Kamran Williams added three rushing TDs for the Bulldogs and Jefferson rolled to a 64-0 win over the Hughes Springs Mustangs on Thursday.
Taylor completed 9 of 12 passes for 224 yards and also added 26 rushing yards. Williams carried 13 times for 196 yards, and Jeramaine Hopkins caught three passes for 102 yards and three touchdowns for the Bulldogs. Chris Love had two catches for 69 yards and a TD, and Kobin Tomlinson added a rushing TD.
The Bulldogs built a commanding 34-0 lead after one quarter, with Williams scoring on runs of 31 and 43 yards, Taylor tossing TD passes of 33 yards to Love and 73 yards to Hopkins and Joshua Bittle returning a fumble 31 yards for a TD.
The lead was 49-0 at the half following a 4-yard TD pass from Taylor to Hopkins and an 11-yard run by Williams in the second. Taylor’s 24-yard scoring strike to Hopkins made it 56-0 after three quarters, and Tomlinson scored from 14 yards out in the fourth to complete the blowout.
Alexzavieor Pryor had 12 tackles and a sack for the defense. Kewhawn Whitaker finished with 12 tackles. Christian McCoy had eight tackles and two fumble recoveries, and Tomlinson and Travis Harris recorded 10 tackles apiece.
Jefferson (3-1) will host Centerville next week. Hughes Springs (0-3) will visit Harmony.
U. GROVE 45, L-KILDARE 8: LINDEN – Jace Roberts passed for two scores and rushed for a pair of touchdowns, and the Union Grove Lions piled up 436 yards offensively on the way to a 45-8 win over the Linden-Kildare Tigers at Jack Hetherington Stadium.
Union Grove moves to 4-0 with the win. Linden-Kildare drops to 0-3 with the loss.
Roberts carried 18 times for 161 yards and two touchdowns and completed 9 of 14 passes for 107 yards and two more scores for the Lions. Kohl Sirmans rushed for 74 yards and a touchdown, and Judson George added one rushing TD as the Lions rolled up 329 rushing yards on 49 attempts.
George also caught four passes for 50 yards and a TD, and Jacob Griffin added three catches for 25 yards and a score.
Will Wilson recorded 11 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery to lead the Lions on defense. Carter Cooper recorded 10 tackles and a sack. Wrigley Roberts intercepted a pass, and Roberts added a fumble recovery. Kayden Day racked up 10 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and a QB pressure.
The Lions led 7-0 after one quarter following a 12-yard TD run by George, and added to the lead midway through the second on a 26-yard TD pass from Roberts to George.
Jacori Birmingham’s 30-ard TD run late in the second got Linden-Kildare on the board, but Roberts scored on a 47-yard run and then tossed a 7-yard TD pass to Griffin before the half to give the Lions a 28-8 cushion at the break.
The Lions got TD runs of 9 yards from Roberts and 2 yards from Sirmans in the third quarter, and ended the scoring with a 33-yard field goal by Luis Fernandez with 9:43 left in the game to end the scoring.
The Lions will host Ore City and Linden-Kildare will visit Overton next week.
A-GOLDEN 30, B. SANDY 13: BIG SANDY – Alba-Golden allowed its first points of the season, but built a big halftime lead and rolled to a 30-13 win over the Big Sandy Wildcats on Thursday at Wildcat Stadium.
Jake Hallman rushed for 108 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries to lead the way for Alba-Golden. Easton Campbell completed 10 of 12 passes for 98 yards, connecting with seven different receivers.
Big Sandy was paced by Kayden Smith, who completed 8 of 17 passes for 103 yards. Malijah Francis rushed for 74 yards on 19 carries.
Smith hit Adrian Petty-Johnson for a 25-yard TD pass and Francis scored on a 14-yard run to account for Big Sandy’s points.
Alba-Golden (4-0) will host Quinlan Boles next Week. Big Sandy (1-3) will host Beckville.
T. HIGH 17, LEGACY 14: TYLER - Franklin Delk’s 21-yard field goal with five seconds remaining lifted Texas High to a 17-14 come-from-behind win over Tyler Legacy on Friday night at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
Legacy jumped out to a 14-0 lead on the undefeated Tigers, but Texas High was able to score 17 unanswered to move to 4-0 on the season.
Ke’Braylon Jackson crried 30 times for 195 yards for Texas High, and Tradarian Ball added 95 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. Backup quarterback Kameron Wrightner passed for 148 yards.
Legacy was held to 117 total yards.
Legacy (0-4) will host Mesquite in the District 10-6A opener next week. Texas High (4-0) will open District 8-5A Division II play at Hallsville.
TYLER 21, N. MESQUITE 6: MESQUITE – The Tyler Lions opened District 7-5A Division play with a 21-6 win over North Mesquite at Memorial Stadium on Friday.
Zachaun Williams intercepted two passes, returning one 102 yards for a TD, to spark the Lions to a 4-0 start on the year. Julian Dewshad three sacks, and D’Crystian Sueing picked off a pass for the Lions.
Derrick McFall had a long TD reception and a 50-yard kickoff return for Tyler
FRANKSTON 56, WINONA 27: FRANKSTON – The Frankston Indians rolled up 471 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground on the way to a 56-27 win over the Winona Wildcats on Thursday.
Kaymon Davis carried 12 times for 196 yards and a touchdown to pace the Indians. Tyler Rogers added 116 yards and two TDS on 17 carries, and A.J. Donnell rushed for 56 yards and two scores. Carson Bizzell and Bo Donnell also rushed for touchdowns, and Bizzell tossed a TD pass to Davis Hollady.
Coleman Merritt was 8 for 8 on extra point attempts as the Indians moved to 3-1 while dropping Winona to 0-3.
CHCS 47, KING’S 0: In a game halted at halftime due to Six Man football’s mercy rule, the Christian Heritage Classical School Sentinels rolled to a 47-0 win over King’s Academy.
Abe Rutherford passed for 53 yards and a pair of touchdowns and returned a punt 63 yards for a TD for the Sentinels.
Mays McDill had a 16-yard TD run and a 32-yard fumble return for a score. Ethan Moczygemba rushed for 51 yardsand a touchdown and returned an interception 12 yards for a score. Matthew Mauldin had a rushing TD, and Griff Holt and Eli Roraback caught TD passes.
The CHCS defense allowed one first down, with Cody Moczygemba recording six tackles, Slayde Hopson five tackles and Thomas Peeler five tackles and two tackles for loss.
ETHS 38, L. CHAPEL 18: Connor Pendergast rushed for two touchdowns, Elias Barr tossed pair of TD passes and Gracyn Trimble scored twice for the Chargers as East Texas Homeschool notched a 38-18 win over the Leverett’s Chapel Lions in Six Man action.
Pendergast carried 10 times for 118 yards and two touchdowns to go along with eight tackles on defense. Barr completed 10 of 13 passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns and had 12 tackles on defense. Trimble rushed for 94 yards and a TD and caught on TD pass, and Vontay Robinson had 80 receiving yards and a touchdown. Luke Goforth recorded six tackles.
DeMarion Brown completed 13 of 22 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown and carried 12 times for 131 yards and a TD in the loss for Leverett’s Chapel. Eduardo Espinosa caught four passes for 29 yards and a TD, and Trent Wheat had five catches for 21 yards.
JUNIOR VARSITY
LONGVIEW 9, LUFKIN 6: LUFKIN – Jacorian Stevenson tossed a 46-yard touchdown pass to Jace Peterson, the Lobo defense contributed a safety and Longview notched a 9-6 win over Lufkin on Thursday at Abe Martin Stadium.
David Olvera had a PAT for the Lobos, and Jah’Zayvian Jones and Ja’Coreyon Howard recovered fumbles.
NINTH GRADE
LONGVIEW A 16, LUFKIN 0: At Lobo Stadium, Trent Jackson scored on an 18-yard run and Tre Hamilton tossed a 50-yard scoring strike to Anthony Huffman to lead Longview past Lufkin, 16-0.
Jackson and Keiuntae Talley both added 2-point conversions for Longview, and Jackson added an interception on the defensive side.
LONGVIEW B 30, LUFKIN 0: At Lobo Stadium, De’Andre Thurmond tossed a 22-yard TD pass to Key’Marion Pickron and Breshun Perry, Z’Cameron Parker and Brandon Cavazos all scored rushing touchdowns to lead Longview past Lufkin, 30-0.
Perry scored on a 1-yard run and added a 2-point conversion. Parker had a 10-yard TD run, and Cavazos scored from 25 yards out. Tra’Kory Borens, Thurmond and Dalton Glezen all added 2-point conversions, and Matthew Slayton recovered a fumble.