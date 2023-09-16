SABINE 30, MT. VERNON 37: LIBERTY CITY - Jovanny Jaimes kicked a 47-yard field goal as time expired, lifting the Sabine Cardinals to a 30-27 win over the Mount Vernon Tigers on Friday.
Sabine moves to 3-1 with the win, and Mount Vernon drops to 3-1 with the loss.
Colt Sparks threw a pass to Clayne Simmons, who got to the Mount Vernon 30-yard line with one second left - setting up Jaimes' game-winner.
Sparks finished the night 15 of 25 for 232 yards and a touchdown pass to go along with 12 carries for 83 yards and one TD reception.
Cason Patterson and Cade Silvertooth both rushed for touchdowns, and Bryce Pobuda had three catches for 79 yards and a TD. Caleb McKinney finished with six catches for 76 yards, and Simmons had five grabs for 75 yards.
Patterson's 3-yard run gave Sabine a 7-3 lead early, but Mount Vernon returned the ensuing kickoff for a TD to regain a 10-7 lead.
A Sparks to Pobuda 59-yard TD connect gave the Cardinals a 13-10 lead, and Silvertooth later hit Slarks for a 1-yard TD pass and a 20-10 Sabine lead.
Mount Vernon answered with a 69-yard touchdown pass to make it a 20-17 contest, but Silvertooth's TD run to end the third quarter put the Cardinals back in front by 10 (27-17).
Mount Vernon used a 46-yard touchdown pass to get to within three, and then got a 30-yard field goal with 24 seconds left to tie things at 27 apiece.
Sabine returned the ensuing kickoff to its own 45-yard line, and Sparks scrambled for 11 yards and a first down before hitting Simmons on the next play to set up the field goal by Jaimes.
PITTSBURG 43, INDEPENDENCE 35: FRISCO - LaChristian Johnson passed for 165 yards and a touchdown, and the Pittsburg Pirates overcame a couple of 14-point deficits to earn a 43-35 win over Frisco Independence on Friday.
Johnson completed 10 of 14 passes, and Jaylen Holloway carried 16 times for 120 yards. Marcus Moton had four catches for 114 yards.
The Pirates trailed 21-7 after one quarter and 28-14 at halftime.
B. HILL 55, W. OAK 20: WHITE OAK - Cam Ryle passed for 224 yards and two touchdowns to go along with a pair of rushing TDs, and the Brook Hill Guard opened up a big lead early on the way to a 55-20 win over the White Oak Roughnecks.
Ryle completed all 12 of his pass attempts, hitting Breckin Westbrook (4 yards) and Dallas Clements (37 yards) with touchdown strikes. He also scored on runs of 5 and 4 yards.
Tra Watley, Xavier Kendrick and Ronnie Lindroos added rushing touchdowns for the Guard.
White Oak got a 33-yard TD pass from Jaxsen Ludlow to Tysen McClain midway through the second quarter to cut the Roughneck deficit to 21-6, and Bryce Morgan later tossed TD strikes of 11 and 51 yards to Brayden Bratcher.
White Oak (0-4) will host Elkhart next while Brook Hill (2-2) hosts Atlanta.
EMERSON 62, MT. PLEASANT 16: MOUNT PLEASANT - Michael Hawkins passed for 228 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 102 yards and a TD as No. 3 ranked Frisco Emerson earned a 63-14 win over Mount Pleasant on Friday at Sam Parker Field.
Mason McMinn completed 17 of 29 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown in the loss for Mount Pleasant. Tony Grant rushed for 113 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries, and McMinn added 58 yards on seven attempts. Grant also caught three passes for 53 yards, and Dylan Bennett had five catches for 40 yards and a touchdown.
C. HILL 42, NACOGDOCHES 22: NEW CHAPEL HILL - The Chapel Hill Bulldogs rushed for 367 yards, rolling to a 42-22 win over the Nacogdoches Dragons on Friday.
Rickey Stewart carried 14 times for 153 yards and two touchdowns, and Demetrius Brisbon carried 10 times for 177 yards and two scores to go along with 185 passing yards and two more touchdowns on a 13 for 16 night.
QUITMAN 30, O. CITY 8: QUITMAN - The Quitman Bulldogs broke an 8-8 deadlock with 22 unanswered points on the way to a 30-8 win over the Ore City Rebels on Friday.
Cudder Reynolds hauled in a 53-yard touchdown pass from Gage Cavanaugh and Angel Velasquez ran in the 2-point conversion for Ore City in the first quarter to tie the contest at 8-8, but Quitman used a pair of touchdown passes in the second quarter and a TD run in the fourth to put things away.
Cavanaugh passed for 73 yards and Reynolds had two catches for 55 yards for the Rebels. Jayden Freeman recorded 14 tackles and Noah Garcia had 12.
BECKVILLE 40, E. FIELDS 16: ELYSIAN FIELDS - J'Koby Williams rushed for 204 yards and five touchdowns, Jorden Prince added a rushing TD and the Beckville Bearcats rolled to a 40-16 win over Elysian Fields on Friday.
Williams carried 17 times on the night and also completed 8 of 11 passes for 87 yards. Prince rushed for 36 yards and the TD, and Will Bogs had nine carries for 39 yards. Calan Castles had 20 tackles and a sack, and Grayson Hicks had an interception and a fumble recovery.
TROUP 56, P. PEWITT 20: TROUP - Grayson Hearon passed for 319 yards and five touchdowns, Trae Davis scored on offense and special teams and the Troup Tigers moved to 4-0 on the year with a 56-20 win over Paul Pewitt.
Hearon completed 12 of 15 passes on the night. Davis caught four passes for 157 yards and two scores and returned a punt 72 yards for a TD.
Ty Lovelady had two catches for 77 yards and a TD, and Bryce Wallum and Brett Wells also caught touchdown passes. Wells and Shane Jasper added rushing touchdowns, and Jasper recorded 21 tackles and three tackles for loss to lead the way defensively.
OVERTON 68, COLMESNEIL 6: OVERTON - Bryce Still had a hand in six touchdowns, Jayden Edwards caught three TD passes and the Overton Mustangs remained unbeaten on the year with a 68-6 win over Colmesneil on Friday at Chester Roy Stadium.
Still completed 15 of 17 passes for 283 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 100 yards and two more scores as the Mustangs moved to 4-0 on the season.
Edwards finished with three catches for 88 yards and three touchdowns, Isaiah Hawkins caught four passes for 72 yards and a TD, and Blaise Horne finished with four catches for 87 yards and a touchdown. Bryson Bobbitt added a 51-yard interception return for a score.
The Mustangs will host Linden-Kildare on Friday.
HARLETON 40, MAUD 0: MAUD - Carson Wallace passed for two touchdowns, Gage Shirts rushed for a pair of scores and the Harleton Wildcats improved to 3-1 on the year with a 40-0 win over Maud at George Frost Field.
Wallace completed 9 of 20 passes for 170 yards. Cameron Johnson caught three passes for 83 yards and a touchdown, and Peyton Jones added two catches for 58 yards and a score.
Shirts carried six times for 83 yards and two touchdowns, and Draven Ring (9 carries, 80 yards) and Izayah Farris (4 carries, 31 yards) added rushing touchdowns for the Wildcats.
Harleton will host Frankston this week.
GARRISON 63, ALTO 12: ALTO - The Garrison Bulldogs moved to 4-0 on the year and dropped the Alto Yellowjackets to 0-4 with a 63-12 win on Friday.
Garrison led 20-6 after one quarter and 41-12 at halftime.
Keegan Davis rushed for 35 yards and completed 10 of 20 passes for 197 yards and two touchdowns in the loss for Alto. Anthony Battle had two catches for 47 yards and a touchdown, and Tim Bond finished with three catches for 93 yards and a TD.
U. HILL 67, MILFORD 65: BETTIE - Devin Espinoza carried 22 times for 185 yards and seven touchdowns, leading the Union Hill Bulldogs to a 67-65 win over Milford on Friday.
Espinoza finished his huge night with eight touchdowns, also hauling in a 36-yard TD pass.
E.J. Mowery added 17 carries for 173 yards and a TD while completing 4 of 5 passes for 112 yards and a pair of touchdowns. ABel Montero had a 32-yard TD grab for the Bulldogs. Eli Mendoza had one catch for 34 yards, and Tre Watson caught one pass for 10 yards.
The Bulldogs (4-0) will host Grayson Christian on Sept. 29.