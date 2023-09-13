In the current age of football, offense gets most of the shine.
Offenses have been hard to slow down and keep out of the end zone. Teams often score north of 50 points and put up astronomical yardage.
In Alba-Golden, while the offense is one that has eclipsed that 50-point mark in all three games, it’s the defense making early headlines.
Three opponents have faced the Panthers, and all three have failed to score a single point.
“I think it’s something we saw in our scrimmage against Grace,” Alba-Golden head football coach Drew Webster said. “We went into the scrimmage with some question marks. We were undersized on the edge. Could our guys hold up inside to bigger bodies with what Grace does? Our starting defense held them to a shutout. And it’s carried over into the season.”
Riley Stack, a geometry teacher at Alba-Golden High School, is the Panthers’ defensive coordinator.
“I think it comes down to the way the guys handle Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday,” Webster said. “Coach Stack is a math guy, and he plays the percentages. The guys prepare and don’t take anything lightly. They are hard on each other in practice. They have high expectations for each other. You get to a point in the program where you have to take ownership and have the right attitude. The guys have done that.”
In a season-opening 56-0 win over Detroit, the Panthers held the Eagles to 61 total yards — 51 rushing and 10 passing. The Panthers had three interceptions and allowed Detroit to get just three first downs. The Eagles didn’t reach the red zone in the game. The Panthers also returned a punt for a touchdown in the game.
In a 52-0 win over Linden-Kildare, the Panthers allowed 23 total yards — 20 passing and three rushing. Alba-Golden had three interceptions and recovered a fumble. The defense also recorded a safety. The Panthers had 17 tackles for loss. Alba-Golden had two fourth-down stops, including one on Linden-Kildare’s lone trip to the red zone.
In a 58-0 victory against Clarksville, the Tigers had 46 total yards — 36 passing and 10 rushing. The Panthers intercepted three passes and recovered a fumble. The Panthers had nine tackles for loss. Clarksville reached the red zone once.
“Both times the other team got in the red zone, we had busted plays, but each time, the guys bowed their neck, buckled down and got fourth-down stops,” Webster said.
Before taking over as the head coach at Alba-Golden in 2019, Webster was the offensive coordinator for the Panthers. He has been a secondary coach at Pittsburg under the late Dickey Meeks. He also worked under Jerry Bennett at Jefferson.
“With Jerry Bennett, you have no option but to learn,” Webster said. “He’s always teaching. I was very blessed to grow on both sides. I have been able to take what I learned working with the secondary under Coach Meeks and pair it with what Coach Stack does on the front end of the defense.”
The Panthers’ offense has also been clicking early in the season, averaging 55.3 points per game.
“We had to change our mindset a little bit,” Webster said. “We’ve got some guys that are young. We are more athletic than we’ve ever been here at Alba. We made a change on the offensive side. We used to be in heavy packages, a Slot-T team and manage the clock with bigger kids. Now, we have guys on the outside that can win one-on-one matchups. The guys are unselfish, and that’s been a big difference than years past.
“The mentality on defense is 11 hats to the football. They don’t care who gets the credit. We just want to have a goose egg on the scoreboard every quarter as long as we can. They take pride in that.”
Quarterback Easton Campbell is 25 of 35 for 587 yards and six touchdowns. Jake Hallman has 16 carries for 301 yards and five touchdowns. Luke Jones has 17 carries for 268 yards and five touchdowns. Kaden “Boogie” Trimble has 12 receptions for 225 yards and two touchdowns. Gavin Parker has three catches for 174 yards.
Parker and Garrett Wright each have three interceptions on defense. Mason Smith has 23 tackles, and Cameron Lennon has 20 tackles.
Alba-Golden will face Big Sandy (1-2) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Wildcat Stadium in Big Sandy.