With an overflow crowd, both Rose City teams played stout defense on Friday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.

Tyler Legacy controlled the first half, while Tyler High dominated the second half and the result was a 28-14 Lions' victory.

The win by Tyler snapped a four game losing streak to the Red Raiders. Tyler Legacy was hoping to take the lead in the series for the first-time ever, but it was the Lions that now lead the Rose City Rivalry, 34-33-1.

Tyler goes to 2-0 on the season under new Head Coach Rashaun Woods, while the Red Raiders fall to 0-2 under new Head Coach Beau Trahan.

"Defensively, the guys were able to run around and get lined up, anticipating their no-huddle offense," Woods said. "It wasn't as much of a problem as we thought because we were prepared. Hats off to Coach (Trey) Lewis, our defensive coordinator, and all the defensive coaches as well for preparing our guys."

Earning awards for the Tyler coaching staff for their game performance were:

Offense — Senior wide receiver Derrick McFall (7 catches, 62 yards, TD);

Defense — Senior linebacker Aidan Keyes (12 tackles, 2 quarterback hurries); Junior defensive back Jeremiah Taylor (2 tackles, 4 pass breakups, 1 interception for a TD)

Special Teams — Senior defensive back Emanuel Neal (3 tackles, fumble recovery).

Tyler Legacy led 14-7 at halftime, but the Lions controlled the second half, limiting the Red Raiders to 16 yards until late in the game. Plus, Taylor iced the game with a 39-yard interception return for a touchdown.

After scoring with 42 seconds remaining in the first half, Tyler took the second half kickoff, marching 71 yards in 19 plays, topped off by a 1-yard run by Ladarius Franklin. Marvin Espinal kicked the extra point and the game was tied at 14-14 with 4:32 to go in the quarter.

"We had some success (in the first half), but we have to get out of our own way," Woods said. "We had some mistakes early, the fumbles. Those things get you beat and they about got us beat today. Those things we have to improve on, moving forward. And we will."

After a three-and-out, it appeared the Lions had the lead as McFall returned a punt 50 yards for a score at the end of the third quarter. However, it was called back by penalty to the 33.

Four plays later in the fourth period, McFall was in the end zone again for keeps on a fourth-and-1. This time he took a short pass in the left flat from quarterback Caden Granberry, tight-roped the sideline, hurdled a player at the five, and finished it off for a 24-yard TD pass. The PAT hit the right upright, but the Lions led 20-14 with

Then the Lions put the game away as Taylor jumped in front of a pass and returned it 39 yards for a TD. Granberry ran in for two points and Tyler led 28-14 with 3:03 showing.

In the second half, the Lions defense harassed the Legacy offense.

Under the three-minute mark of the fourth period, Tyler had held the Red Raiders to 16 yards in the second half.

It appeared the game would be over with under three minutes to go in the game. After two incompletions, TL quarterback Luke Wolf hit Micah Igaya for nine yards, but the Red Raiders had an ineligible player down field so a six-yard penalty from the 31 was assessed to the 25, although the referee announced it would be a 10-yard penalty.

That was followed by two incompletions so the ball should have gones over on down to the Lions, but the Red Raiders were given a fifth down. Wolf then hit DaCarryon Hollie for 48 yards and a first down, Legacy's first of the second half, at the Tyler 27. After a two-yard gain by Wolf, three incompletions turned the ball over to the Lions and they ran out the clock.

The Red Raiders took a 14-7 halftime lead.

Tyler marched down the field after holding the Red Raiders on their first possession, but the drive ended in a fumble. Tyler Legacy’s Brooks Gallagher recovered the ball at the TL 22.

The Red Raiders then went on a 78-yard 19-play drive. Legacy was about to attempt a 34-yard field goal, but decided to go for it on fourth-and-12 after a getting a motion penalty. The gamble paid off as Wolf scrambled and found a wide-open Kalan Greenhouse in the left corner of the end zone for a 22-yard touchdown. August Williford added the extra point for a 7-0 lead at 3:14 in the first.

In the second quarter, Wolf and Greenhouse connected again for a 50-yard TD pass. Wolf hit him on a short sideline pass and he put on the jets into the end zone. Williford booted the PAT and Legacy led 14-0 with 5:52 to go in the second quarter.

The Red Raiders continued to shut down the Lions, but Tyler got a break late in the second period.

Tyler Legacy muffed the punt and Tyler’s Isaiah Sellers recovered the ball at the Red Raiders’ 23-yard line. After a tip-toe catch near the sideline for nine yards by Marquette Martin from Granberry, Ashton Arriaga burst up the middle for a 14-yard TD run. Espinal booted the PAT and the Lions were within 14-7 with 42 seconds left in the first half.

It proved to be a big momentum changer, Woods said.

Woods, who had coached in Oklahoma, was excited to participate in the Rose City Rivalry.

"It was awesome. The atmosphere was electric," Woods said. "I am so excited and thankful to a part of something like this.

While temperatures were a tad cooler this week, the Tyler ISD elected to start the game at 7:30 p.m. instead of the scheduled 7 p.m.

Both clubs play their final non-district games next week.

The Red Raiders are on the road, traveling to Longview to meet the Lobos. The contest is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 at Lobo Stadium.

The Lions play host to Mesquite Horn at CTMF Rose Stadium the same night. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. at Rose Stadium.

---

Tyler 28, Tyler Legacy 14

Tyler Legacy 7 7 0 0 — 14

Tyler 0 7 7 14 — 28

First Quarter

TLHS — Kalan Greenhouse 22 pass from Luke Wolf (August Williford kick), 3:14

Second Quarter

TLHS — Greenhouse 50 pass from Wolf (Williford kick), 5:52

THS — Ashton Arriaga 14 run (Marvin Espinal kick), :42

Third Quarter

THS — Ladarius Franklin 1 run (Espinal kick), 4:32

Fourth Quarter

THS — Derrick McFall 24 pass from Caden Granberry (kick failed), 9:53

THS — Jeremiah Taylor 39 interception return (Granberry run), 3:03

EST. ATT — 12,000.

TLHS THS

First Downs 10 15

Rushes-Yards 26-93 33-85

Passing Yards 167 127

Total Yards 260 212

Co-Att-Int 10-38-1 17-25-0

Punts-Ave. 6-36.3 6-34.5

Fumbles-Lost 1-1 3-2

Penalties-Yards 9-60 7-63

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Tyler Legacy, Micah Pierson 12-44, Luke Wolf 5-26, Kavion Hall, 9-23. Tyler, Ashton Arriaga 15-58, Cadarius McMiller 11-28, Ladarius Franklin 2-6, Caden Granberry 2-3. Davion Sirles 1-3, Marquette Martin 1-(-1), Nick Collins 1-(-1), Team 4-(-11).

PASSING_Tyler Legacy, Luke Wolf 10-38-1-167. Tyler, Caden Granberry 16-24-0-126, Nicholas Collins 1-1-0-1.

RECEIVING_Tyler Legacy, De'je'un Owens 4-32, Kalan Greenhouse 2-72, Jadin Hambrick 2-13, DaCarryon Hollie 1-48, Kavion Hall 1-2. Tyler, Derrick McFall 7-62, Marquette Martin 5-18, Davion Sirles 3-22, Cadarius McMiller 1-18, Ashton Arriaga 1-7.