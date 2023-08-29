This season, the Tyler Morning Telegraph has added a new honor for the Players of the Week awards.
Along with Offensive, Defensive and Special Teams, there will be an offensive line of the week.
The big guys up front don’t get the recognition they deserve.
As usual, there were a number of standout performances in Week One of the High School football season. As usual, it was tough to pick the top player in each category.
The Tyler Morning Telegraph and ETVarsity.com Players of the Week for Week One of the high school football season include: Offense — Chapel Hill quarterback Demetrius Brisbon; Defense — Tyler linebacker D’Canaan Sueing; Special Teams — Bryce Wallum, Troup; and Offensive Line of the Week — Chapel Hill Bulldogs.
To nominate someone for the Offensive, Defensive and Special Teams Players of the Week, along with Offensive Line, please email sports@tylerpaper.com by noon Monday. Please also include a head shot/photograph of the player.
OFFENSEBrisbon was spectacular in leading Chapel Hill to a 71-53 victory over Gilmer in a matchup of two powerhouses.
The junior Bulldog totaled 405 yards and accounted for seven touchdowns — four rushing and three passing.
The SMU commit rushed for 331 yards on 15 carries, scoring on runs of 2, 60, 66 and 70 yards.
Through the air, Brisbon was 8 of 11 for 74 yards.
Brisbon and his Bulldog teammates return to play on Friday, hosting Van at Bulldog Stadium in New Chapel Hill. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
DEFENSE
Sueing was a key player in the Tyler Lions’ opening 38-36 five-overtime win over the Marshall Mavericks on Friday in Tyler.
The junior linebacker had 16 tackles and forced a fumble for the Lions on Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium. His performance helped new Tyler coach Rashaun Woods win in his debut.
The win helped avenge a 40-29 loss to the Mavericks last season in Marshall.
Sueing and the Lions return to play on Friday, playing host to Tyler Legacy in the 68th renewal of the Rose City Rivalry. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. It was originally scheduled to kick at 7 p.m., but was moved to 30 minutes later in anticipation of the heat, Tyler ISD Athletic Director Greg Priest said.
Last year’s contest was a four-overtime affair with the Red Raiders winning 29-27.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Wallum set a Troup High School record by connecting on 10 of 10 extra points in the Tigers’ 70-14 win over White Oak on Friday at Roughneck Stadium in White Oak.
Wallum is a junior.
The Tigers play their home opener on Friday against the Carlisle Indians (1-0) at Tiger Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
OFFENSIVE LINE
The Chapel Hill line helped the Bulldogs accumulate 800 total yards against Gilmer on Friday in Gilmer.
The Bulldogs rushed for 726 yards and passed for 74 yards.
The Bulldog offensive line starters include left tackle Dyllan Drummond, left guard Jay Knight, center Keldrick Davis, right guard Jose Moreno Jr. and right tackle Pablo Cerda.
Others who saw action on the line were Southerland Singer, Dallas Gipson, Braylen Allen, Derek Tovar and Johanon Hernandez.
For more high school sports coverage, visit tylerpaper.com/etvarsity.