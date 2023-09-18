The Week 5 high school rankings from Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com, distributed by The Associated Press.
CLASS 6A
Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank
1 Duncanville (3-0) W: Mansfield Lake Ridge, 76-0 1
2 Galena Park North Shore (3-0) Idle 2
3 DeSoto (3-0) W: Dallas Skyline, 42-17 3
4 Austin Westlake (3-0) Idle 4
5 Austin Vandegrift (4-0) W: Round Rock Stony Point, 48-7 5
6 Southlake Carroll (4-0) W: Keller Timber Creek, 44-0 6
7 Humble Atascocita (3-0) Idle 7
8 Lake Travis (4-0) W: Austin Akins, 37-0 8
9 Katy (3-1) W: Katy Morton Ranch, 54-14 9
10 North Crowley (4-0) W: Fort Worth Paschal, 62-0 11
11 Humble Summer Creek (3-0) Idle 12
12 Cibolo Steele (3-1) W: Midland Legacy, 62-31 13
13 McKinney (4-0) W: Little Elm, 51-10 14
14 Trophy Club Byron Nelson (4-0) W: Keller Fossil Ridge, 52-7 15
15 Pflugerville Weiss (4-0) W: New Braunfels, 52-50 16
16 Alvin Shadow Creek (3-0) Idle 17
17 Houston Lamar (4-0) W: Pasadena Dobie, 53-0 19
18 Dickinson (3-1) W: Klein Oak, 37-8 21
19 Willis (4-0) W: Conroe, 63-14 22
20 San Antonio Reagan (3-0) Idle 23
21 Tomball Memorial (3-0) Idle 24
22 Sheldon C.E. King (3-0) Idle 25
23 Rockwall (3-1) W: South Grand Prairie, 51-25 NR
24 Prosper (3-1) W: Denton Guyer, 31-28 NR
25 Dripping Springs (2-1) W: Austin High, 56-0 NR
Dropped out: No. 10 Denton Guyer, No. 18 Fort Bend Hightower, No. 20 Midland Legacy
---
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank
1 Aledo (4-0) W: Azle, 50-7 1
2 Longview (3-1) W: Lufkin, 42-0 2
3 Mansfield Timberview (4-0) W: Carrollton Turner, 71-7 3
4 Port Arthur Memorial (3-0) W: New Caney Porter, 45-28 4
5 Lamar Fulshear (3-0) Idle 5
6 Denton Ryan (3-0) W: Saginaw, 40-0 6
7 Comal Smithson Valley (3-1) W: San Antonio Wagner, 24-7 7
8 Red Oak (4-0) W: Killeen Ellison, 49-18 8
9 PSJA North (4-0) W: McAllen, 56-0 9
10 Frisco Lone Star (2-1) Idle 10
Dropped out: None
---
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank
1 Melissa (4-0) W: Crandall, 67-28 1
2 Fort Bend Marshall (3-0) Idle 2
3 Frisco Emerson (4-0) W: Mount Pleasant, 62-16 3
4 Montgomery Lake Creek (4-0) W: Houston Bellaire, 73-7 4
5 Midlothian Heritage (4-0) W: Burleson, 38-7 5
6 Texarkana (4-0) W: Tyler Legacy, 17-14 6
7 Port Neches-Groves (2-1) Idle 7
8 Dallas South Oak Cliff (2-2) W: Dallas Parish Episcopal, 49-14 NR
9 Lucas Lovejoy (3-1) W: Terrell, 34-20 NR
10 Belton (4-0) W: San Angelo Central, 41-38 NR
Dropped out: No. 8 Liberty Hill, No. 9 Wichita Falls Rider, No. 10 Gregory-Portland
---
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank
1 Tyler Chapel Hill (4-0) W: Nacogdoches, 42-22 1
2 China Spring (3-1) W: Waco Connally, 61-41 3
3 Boerne (3-1) W: Gregory-Portland, 50-22 4
4 Celina (4-0) W: Anna, 42-40 (4 OT) 5
5 Anna (2-1) L: Celina, 42-40 (4 OT) 2
6 Kilgore (3-1) W: Hallsville, 44-9 7
7 Brownwood (4-0) W: Glen Rose, 46-34 8
8 Lubbock Estacado (4-0) W: Levelland, 62-9 9
9 Iowa Colony (4-0) W: West Columbia, 51-14 NR
10 La Vernia (4-0) W: Geronimo Navarro, 39-22 NR
Dropped out: No. 6 Stephenville, No. 10 Somerset
---
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank
1 Carthage (4-0) W: Marshall, 38-13 1
2 Silsbee (4-0) W: Freeport Brazosport, 72-27 2
3 Texarkana Pleasant Grove (4-0) W: Frisco Memorial, 63-21 3
4 Cuero (4-0) W: Corpus Christi Calallen, 22-14 4
5 Wimberley (4-0) W: Fredericksburg, 48-10 5
6 Bellville (4-0) W: Cameron Yoe, 56-22 6
7 Hamshire-Fannett (4-0) W: Splendora, 62-0 8
8 Graham (4-0) W: Iowa Park, 63-6 9
9 Gilmer (2-2) W: Lindale, 59-56 10
10 Madisonville (4-0) W: Caldwell, 63-0 NR
Dropped out: No. 7 Waco Connally
---
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank
1 Franklin (4-0) W: Jasper, 29-14 1
2 Columbus (4-0) W: Houston North Forest, 48-0 2
3 Malakoff (4-0) W: Gladewater, 51-7 4
4 Hitchcock (4-0) W: Houston Wheatley, 57-7 5
5 Winnsboro (3-0) W: New Boston, 56-21 6
6 Paradise (4-0) W: Millsap, 49-7 7
7 Tuscola Jim Ned (4-0) W: Rockdale, 38-12 8
8 Edna (2-1) Ccd:, Sinton 9
9 Yoakum (3-1) W: Port Lavaca Calhoun, 20-19 10
10 Brock (1-3) L: Gunter, 35-12 3
Dropped out: None
---
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank
1 Gunter (4-0) W: Brock, 35-12 2
2 Canadian (4-0) W: Perryton, 63-13 1
3 El Maton Tidehaven (3-0) Ccd vs. Vanderbilt Industrial 3
4 Wall (3-1) W: Peaster, 42-0 4
5 Hooks (3-0) W: Hawkins, 53-12 5
6 Newton (2-0) W: West Orange-Stark, 58-54 6
7 Troup (4-0) W: Omaha Pewitt, 56-20 9
8 Poth (3-1) W: Schulenburg, 48-7 10
9 Bells (3-0) W: Pilot Point, 55-14 NR
10 Holliday (3-1) W: Childress, 24-14 NR
Dropped out: No. 7 Comanche, No. 8 Daingerfield
---
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank
1 Timpson (4-0) W: Waskom, 63-12 1
2 Refugio (3-1) W: Bishop, forfeit 2
3 Tolar (3-1) W: Comanche, 41-18 5
4 Cooper (3-1) W: Collinsville, 42-35 6
5 Stratford (4-0) W: Vega, 52-7 7
6 Centerville (3-1) L: Mart, 36-21 3
7 Hawley (3-1) L: Albany, 27-14 4
8 Beckville (3-1) W: Elysian Fields, 40-16 8
9 Sonora (4-0) W: Alpine, 45-18 10
10 Crawford (2-1) Idle 9
Dropped out: None
---
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank
1 Albany (4-0) W: Hawley, 27-14 1
2 Mart (4-0) W: Centerville, 36-21 2
3 New Home (4-0) W: Floydada, 38-7 3
4 Chilton (4-0) W: Hearne, 19-13 6
5 Wellington (3-1) W: Spearman, 12-6 5
6 Collinsville (3-1) L: Cooper, 42-35 4
7 Sunray (3-1) W: Stinnett West Texas, 65-0 7
8 Lovelady (4-0) W: Normangee, 60-0 8
9 Wink (3-1) W: Sundown, 28-8 9
10 Seymour (3-1) W: Quanah, 75-18 NR
Dropped out: No. 10 Bremond
---
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank
1 Gordon (4-0) W: Waco Live Oak, 58-8 1
2 Knox City (4-0) W: Rankin, 77-32 3
3 Abbott (4-0) W: Bynum, 50-0 2
4 Westbrook (3-1) W: Spur, 52-6 4
5 Jonesboro (3-1) W: Newcastle, 50-38 5
6 Whiteface (4-0) W: Anton, 60-0 9
7 Happy (3-1) W: Kress, 68-22 7
8 May (3-1) W: Garden City, 49-30 8
9 Aquilla (4-0) W: Sidney, 78-30 NR
10 Rankin (2-2) L: Knox City, 77-32 6
Dropped out: No. 10 Springlake-Earth
---
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank
1 Benjamin (4-0) W: Guthrie, 62-0 1
2 Oglesby (4-0) W: Fredericksburg Heritage, 54-8 2
3 Jayton (4-0) W: Petersburg, 52-0 3
4 Cherokee (4-0) W: Bluff Dale, 56-6 4
5 Lamesa Klondike (3-1) W: Ackerly Sands, 86-56 6
6 Richland Springs (4-0) W: Chester, 52-6 7
7 Newcastle (3-1) L: Jonesboro, 50-38 5
8 Whitharral (3-1) W: Dora (NM), 56-6 8
9 Amherst (4-0) W: Springlake-Earth, 52-48 10
10 Rochelle (3-0) W: Lometa, 70-59 9
Dropped out: None
---
PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN
Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank
1 Houston St. Thomas (3-0) W: Austin Regents, 51-41 1
2 Dallas Christian (3-1) W: Dallas Bishop Lynch, 41-28 3
3 Houston Bellaire Episcopal (4-0) W: Fort Worth Nolan, 56-0 5
4 Lubbock Christian (4-0) W: Waco Reicher, 96-0 4
5 Austin Regents (2-1) L: Houston St. Thomas, 51-41 2
Dropped out: None
---
PRIVATE SCHOOLS — SIX-MAN
Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank
1 Pasadena First Baptist (4-0) W: High Island, forfeit 1
2 Fort Worth Covenant Classical (2-1) W: Austin Veritas, 48-0 2
3 Austin Hill Country (4-0) W: Cedar Park Summit, 50-0 3
4 Conroe Covenant (4-0) W: Sugar Land Logos Prep, 58-8 4
5 Bastrop Tribe Consolidated (4-0) W: Runge, 46-0 5
Dropped out: None