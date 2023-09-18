NEW CHAPEL HILL — Nacogdoches’ football team had its hands full with a No. 1 Chapel Hill Bulldogs team that rushed for 367 yards on its way to defeat the Dragons 42-22 on Chapel Hill’s homecoming night.
Both teams turned the ball over on downs on their first possession.
The first points of the night came when Rickey Stewart found the end zone on a 31-yard run. The extra point from Emmanuel Valencia gave the Bulldogs a 7-0 lead with 3:52 remaining in the opening quarter.
Demetrius Brisbon connected with Cameron Kelley for a 73-yard strike with 9:08 left in the second quarter. The PAT gave Chapel Hill a 14-0 lead.
Each team had a touchdown called back in the first half but the final score before halftime came when Brisbon went the distance on a 60-yard keeper to extend his team’s lead to three touchdowns with 1:14 left in the second quarter. That made the halftime score 21-0.
The Dragons received the kickoff to start the second half. Mikail Locket threw a pass that was a little bit behind the back of LJ Leadon who snagged the ball with one hand before dodging defenders and going the distance for a 68-yard score. Victor Martinzel added the extra point to make the score 21-7 with 11:13 left to play in the second half.
It only took one play for the Bulldogs to respond when Stewart went the distance from 75 yards away, spreading his team’s lead to 28-7 with 10:59 to play in the third quarter.
The Bulldogs found themselves deep in Dragons’ territory and lined up for a field goal. Nacogdoches blocked the kick and it was recovered by Tyren Mathews who took it to the end zone for the touchdown. Lockett connected with Alantiss Sessions for the two-point conversion to make the score 28-15 with 2:30 left in the third quarter.
Moments later, Brisbon found Stewart for a four-yard touchdown pass to make the score 35-15 with 10:16 to play in the fourth quarter.
That happened a little over two minutes before Brisbon sprinted 73 yards to give his team a 42-15 lead with 8:04 remaining in the game.
The final points of the game came when Leadon caught a pass off a teammate’s hands and took it to the end zone for his second 68-yard touchdown of the night with 6:54 left, making the final score 42-22.
Nacogdoches finished the night with 236 passing yards and 68 rushing yards. Lockett went 17-of-26 for 236 yards and two touchdowns. He connected with Leadon eight times for 185 yards and two touchdowns. Trae Page led the rushing attack with 59 yards.
Stewart rushed for 153 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 14 carries while Brisbon ran it 10 times for 177 yards and two scores. Brisbon also went 13-of-16 for 185 yards and two touchdowns.
The Dragons (2-2) are slated to open up District 8-5A Division II play Friday at 7:30 p.m on the road against the Whitehouse Wildcats.
Chapel Hill (4-0) has a bye this week and returns to play on Sept. 29 at Palestine (2-2) in the District 9-4A Division I opener.