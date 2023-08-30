Chapel Hill junior quarterback Demetrius Brisbon was one of six players honored on Wednesday as Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Players of the Week for Week 1 of the season.
Brisbon, the Class 4A winner, was joined by Hutto quarterback Will Hammond in 6A, Dallas Woodrow Wilson quarterback Cam McGuire in 5A, Coahoma receiver Austin Perkins in 3A, Wolfe City running back H.D. Davis in 2A and Dallas First Baptist Academy quarterback Hunter McCoy for private schools.
The program, now in its 18th year, honors the state’s top players for their performances on the field, in the classroom and in the community.
Brisbon carried 15 times for 331 yards and four touchdowns and completed 8 of 11 passes for 74 yards and three more scores in Chapel Hill’s 71-53 win over Gilmer.
“Demetrius is a special kid, a once-in-a-lifetime player,” Chapel Hill head coach Jeff Riordan said. “He has unbelievable God-given talent. He is a very humble kid who wants to win. He can beat you with his arm or legs, and will do whatever is needed for his team to be successful.”
Hammond passed for 410 yards and six touchdowns and rushed for 100 yards and another score in his team’s 66-35 win over San Marcos.
McGuire completed 25 passes for 454 yards and four touchdowns and added 46 rushing yards and a TD in Woodrow Wilson’s 38-35 win over Irving MacArthur.
Perkins helped lead his team to a 50-34 win over Forsan. He caught six passes for 284 yards and four touchdowns, and scored on a game-opening 75-yard TD catch. Perkins also set a school record with a 99-yard scoring grab later in the game.
Defensively, Perkins contributed 12 tackles, two tackles for loss, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery.
Davis carried 43 times for 451 yards and six touchdowns in his team’s win over Leonard.
McCoy completed 16 passes for 508 yards and seven touchdowns to go along with 67 rushing yards and another TD in a win over Brazos Christian.