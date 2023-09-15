GILMER — The Gilmer Buckeyes overcame a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter and kicker Brayden Pate hit a 26-yard game-winning field goal for a wild 59-56 win Friday over the Lindale Eagles in an instant classic at Buckeye Stadium.
After Lindale (1-3) tied the game with 34 seconds remaining, Gilmer received a 40-yard kick return by Ta’Erik Tate, then Buckeye quarterback Cadon Tennison hit Geramiah Noble in stride for a 31-yard gain down to the Lindale 23-yard line.
One play later, the Buckeyes (2-2) missed a 31-yard field goal as time expired, but the Eagles were called for running into the kicker. After the five-yard penalty, Pate nailed the 26-yard field goal on an untimed down for the walk-off win.
Tennison completed 19 of 38 passes for 405 yards, four touchdowns and one interception while Will Henderson racked up 211 rushing yards on 18 carries and 73 receiving yards on five catches with four touchdowns to lead the Buckeyes.
Things didn’t look great for Gilmer early in the fourth quarter as a 36-yard touchdown run by Lindale quarterback Clint Thurman gave the Eagles a 49-35 lead with 7:26 to play.
But from there, the Buckeyes quickly answered on a 13-yard touchdown pass from Tennison to Tate to make it a one-score game. Then Gilmer recovered an onside kick and scored three plays later on a one-yard run by Daydrion Jimmerson with 6:20 to go.
Gilmer’s defense then rose to the occasion and forced Lindale to turn the ball over on downs near midfield with 2:33 remaining. The Buckeyes needed only one play for the go-ahead score as Tennison connected with Tate for a 54-yard touchdown and a 56-49 lead with 2:24 remaining.
Facing a fourth-and-10 on the ensuing possession, Lindale picked up 32 yards on a big pass play across midfield but Gilmer forced — and recovered — a fumble. However, the Buckeyes lost a fumble two plays later to give Lindale life.
And the Eagles took advantage, needing only four plays to tie it on a four-yard touchdown run by Wyatt Parker with 34 seconds remaining, only to set the stage for Gilmer’s game-winning kick.
Thurman had a huge game for the Eagles as he rushed for 257 yards and four touchdowns on 38 carries to go along with 169 passing yards and one touchdown. Parker accounted for 102 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries.
Gilmer racked up 660 yards from scrimmage and recorded 31 first downs while Lindale amassed 527 total yards with 28 first downs.