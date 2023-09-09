BROWNSBORO — The Brownsboro Bears opened the season with their third straight victory, a 27-15 win over the Mabank Panthers on Friday at Bear Stadium.
"I’m so proud of my guys," Brownsboro head coach Lance Connot said. "The defense lit some people up, and that’s what we have to have. 3-0 is great, but all we’re gonna think about is going 1-0 next week."
The outstanding play of Tanner Ackerman, Beau Hardin, Carson Montgomery, Dylan Downey, Gekyle Baker, Antrone Campbell, Adam Thompson, and many others led the Bears to victory.
The Panthers' Jordan Flores, Kameron Wilkinson, Ashton Chambers and Kyler Howeth accounted themselves well in a losing cause.
The first quarter was a little rock’em sock’em for most of the quarter. Downey did some fine punting for the Bears. The big play of the quarter was a fumble recovery by Brownsboro cornerback Quincey Mitchell. Campbell carried the ball a couple of times and finally scored from the 18-yard line. Bralen Kirkpatrick tacked on the extra point and the Bears led 7-0.
The second quarter had the Panthers stepping up and scoring from 42 yards out. Chambers found the end zone and Ethan Wilson kicked the point after for a 7-7 tie.
The Bears were having none of a tie score. Both passing and running, Brownsboro took the ball to the one-yard line. Campbell blasted in for his second touchdown and Kirkpatrick's extra point put the Bears on top 14-7.
Brownsboro was not done. The Bears' defense tightened up, and forced a fourth-and-out. Coach Connot showed a little trickery for the Bear’s third touchdown — a reverse pass from Baker to Thompson for 40 yards. Kirkpatrick made his third extra point, and the Bears led 21-7.
The halftime score was 21-7. As usual, the performance of the Brownsboro Band, twirlers, and flag corps did an outstanding job. The Golden Girls drill team did great, also. The Bear cheerleaders performed well all night.
The third quarter had Mabank getting the first possession, but was stopped by the Brownsboro defense. The Bears used up the entire quarter, taking it inside the Panther five-yard line. However, the Bears couldn’t punch it into the end zone.
In the fourth quarter, the Bears stuffed the Panthers on each and every possession, until the Bears scored with 3:55 left in the game to put the nail in the coffin. Thompson hit Downey for 12 yards for the Bears fourth touchdown. The score jumped to 27-7, Bears.
The Panthers had one more charge left in the battery. Chambers broke for 42 yards and the touchdown. Jaden McKinney converted the two-point try to bring Mabank with 27-15.
Going into the Friday night games, District 8-4A had five undefeated teams. Brownsboro, Carthage, Center, Bullard and Rusk had not lost a game entering Friday. Rusk fell to Athens 45-38.
The Bears travel to Longview next Friday to face Spring Hill, while the Panthers play host to Canton.