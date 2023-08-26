BROWNSBORO — With the temperature in triple digits, the Brownsboro Bears nudged by the Athens Hornets 29-28, to win the Highway 31 Shootout on Friday at Bear Stadium.
"With this being an emotional game, with all the players knowing each other, I was so proud of how our players controlled their emotion," Bear Coach Lance Connot said. "Got behind, but knew what they had to do. About going for the two-point conversion; when you have a couple of studs, you let them decide the game. A great team victory."
In the first quarter, Dylan Downey threw a halfback pass to a wide open Gekyle Baker,for 41 yard touchdown. Bralen Kirkpatrick nailed the extra point for a 7-0 Bears lead.
The Hornets took it down the field and scored two touchdowns toward the end of the quarter. Jaxson Stiles hit Jorien Ray on a 14 -ard pass. Ray scored again on a nifty 41-yard run. Nico Castaneda made both kicks and Athens led 14-7.
The second quarter had only one score. The Bears' Antrone Campbell barreled into the end zone from the 5-yard line. Kirkpatrick kicked the extra point to make the halftime score 14-14. Both teams moved the ball, but the defenses stiffened up whenneeded.
In the third quarter both teams had their chances. However, the Bears scored once and had one touchdown called back. Beau Hardin made his first reception a big one. Adam Thompson passed 11 yards to Hardin for a Brownsboro touchdown. Kirkpatrick made the extra point and the Bears led 21-14.
The final quarter started with the Hornets inside the Brownsboro five-yard line. David Richardson dove in the final one yard. Castaneda’s extra point tied the score at 21-21.
On the ensuing kickoff, the Hornets recovered the football on the Bears' 19 yard line, but were called for an illegal formation and kicked over. Eventually they stopped the Bears on a fourth-and-1.
The Hornets pulled off a double reverse pass and took it deep into Brownsboro territory. After a big gain from Richardson, Athens moved inside the Bears' five-yard line. Stiles ran in the touchdown from the four. Castaneda made his fourth point after to make the score 28-21, Athens.
The final drive for the Bears started with less than four minutes to go in the fourth quarter. The big play was fourth-and-5 from the Hornets' 35-yard line. Athens lined up offsides and the Bears had first-and-10 from the 30. After moving to the 15, then the seven, Downey took it in for the touchdown. Going for the win, the Bears went for the two-point conversion — Downey to Baker and the Bears win 29-28.
Brownsboro will travel to Fairfield next Friday. While the Hornets play Waxahachie Life at Bruce Field in Athens.